Planned Parenthood Continues Margaret Sanger's Eugenics Legacy by Using Loophole to Sterilize Kids

The Left will not stop in its insane, evil agenda to sterilize and mutilate children in the name of 'trans' ideology. Following a ban on hormones and puberty blockers for minors, Planned Parenthood is defying the law by labeling these drugs as 'contraceptives' instead of what they are:

Planned Parenthood is exploiting a loophole to secretly sterilize kids behind their parents’ backs.



By calling cross-sex hormones “contraceptives,” they’re bypassing consent laws and handing out these dangerous drugs to confused minors — no questions, no parents, no oversight. pic.twitter.com/dF8H9KobT6 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) May 29, 2025

More from Fox News:

Some blue states, like Washington, Oregon and Minnesota, have laws permitting minors to obtain puberty blockers, or cross-sex hormones, for the purpose of transitioning genders, without parental consent. However, most states do require parental consent in order for minors to access these drugs, while others take an even stricter approach of banning the medications for minors outright, regardless of whether their parents approve or not. The American Principles Project points to a 'Gender Affirming Care Patient Guide' from Planned Parenthood's Mar Monte chapter, the national organization's largest affiliate serving parts of central California and northern Nevada. In both states, parental consent is required for minors to access any type of medical intervention aimed at aiding a minor's gender transition, but it does permit minors to obtain various forms of contraception, such as birth control, without it. 'People 15 and younger who have periods can come to us for birth control options to stop periods,' the patient guide on 'gender-affirming care' states. It then notes in the following sentence: 'Parent/guardian consent is not required to get birth control.'

Defund them. Now.

This organization needs to be shut down. Permanently — MagicCatLady (@MagicCatLady74) May 29, 2025

Yep.

It provides nothing of value.

This is absolutely 💯 unacceptable. Planned Parenthood was conceived out of pure evil and still continues to get worse by the day. — Toni (@FLNative73) May 29, 2025

When you kill babies for profit, nothing is off limits.

Planned Parenthood is a toxic scourge. They preach about how much they want to "help", while in reality their true purpose is harm. They need to be defunded and shut down! — Avery (@SwnkyPnky) May 29, 2025

The irony of creating a generation of sterilized women who can't get pregnant -- and therefore won't use Planned Parenthood's services -- is not lost on this writer.

Planned Parenthood: “We first tried to get all the colored babies aborted. Now we will get all your kids sterilized!” — Brian ✝️🇺🇸 (@PsyD_Brian) May 29, 2025

Margaret Sanger would be proud.

All of this.

We need ARRESTS to deter these evil people https://t.co/h26BXOCdkE — Brendar (@Brendar1975) May 29, 2025

We sure do.

2024 election was the sign to stop. If they keep pushing this on kids I greatly fear the ramifications https://t.co/C442t5EDUF — Daniel (@aggrothemob) May 29, 2025

This writer doesn't.

You reap what you sow, after all.

