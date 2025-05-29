VIP
HOAX: Pennsylvania Student LIED About School Shooting and the Media Fell for It
Darkness and Light: Scott Jenkins Nails Difference Between Biden’s 8,000+ Pardons and Trum...
FBI’s Dan Bongino Says Epstein-Related Jail Video to Be Released Creating More Questions...
Jake Tapper Unconvincingly Says He Didn’t Write Biden Book to Make $$$ as...
J.K. Rowling's Gonna TRIGGER Trans Activists by Supporting Women-Only Breastfeeding Charit...
Florida Will Be Family-Friendly: Gov. Ron DeSantis TORCHES Judges for Allowing Kids to...
Rep. LaMonica McIver Says Elon Musk Is 'Skulking Away in Complete Disgrace'
PETTY TYRANTS: California to Raise MILLIONS by Ticketing Parked Cars (Other Crime Is...
AG Pam Bondi Kicks ABA's Snooty Nose Out of Judicial Nominee Access ......
THIS Is Why We Despise Media: Check Out How Seattle News Station Spins...
San Francisco School District Does a QUICK About-Face After Grading Equity Plan Receives...
VIP
More Whiny than Formidable, Michelle Obama Proves She Could Only Be Complainer-in-Chief
David French Tries Shaming Christians for Not Being OUTRAGED Over Trump's 'Mission from...
So Much for a 'Fair Plan!' James Woods ROASTS Cali Government for Raising...

Planned Parenthood Continues Margaret Sanger's Eugenics Legacy by Using Loophole to Sterilize Kids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Left will not stop in its insane, evil agenda to sterilize and mutilate children in the name of 'trans' ideology. Following a ban on hormones and puberty blockers for minors, Planned Parenthood is defying the law by labeling these drugs as 'contraceptives' instead of what they are:

Advertisement

More from Fox News:

Some blue states, like Washington, Oregon and Minnesota, have laws permitting minors to obtain puberty blockers, or cross-sex hormones, for the purpose of transitioning genders, without parental consent. However, most states do require parental consent in order for minors to access these drugs, while others take an even stricter approach of banning the medications for minors outright, regardless of whether their parents approve or not.

The American Principles Project points to a 'Gender Affirming Care Patient Guide' from Planned Parenthood's Mar Monte chapter, the national organization's largest affiliate serving parts of central California and northern Nevada. 

In both states, parental consent is required for minors to access any type of medical intervention aimed at aiding a minor's gender transition, but it does permit minors to obtain various forms of contraception, such as birth control, without it. 

'People 15 and younger who have periods can come to us for birth control options to stop periods,' the patient guide on 'gender-affirming care' states. It then notes in the following sentence: 'Parent/guardian consent is not required to get birth control.'

Recommended

Darkness and Light: Scott Jenkins Nails Difference Between Biden’s 8,000+ Pardons and Trump’s Handful
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Defund them. Now.

Yep.

It provides nothing of value.

When you kill babies for profit, nothing is off limits.

The irony of creating a generation of sterilized women who can't get pregnant -- and therefore won't use Planned Parenthood's services -- is not lost on this writer.

Margaret Sanger would be proud.

All of this.

Advertisement

We sure do.

This writer doesn't.

You reap what you sow, after all.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ABORTION CONTRACEPTION GENDER IDENTITY PLANNED PARENTHOOD TRANS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Darkness and Light: Scott Jenkins Nails Difference Between Biden’s 8,000+ Pardons and Trump’s Handful
Warren Squire
AG Pam Bondi Kicks ABA's Snooty Nose Out of Judicial Nominee Access ... Finally
justmindy
THREAT?! Elizabeth Warren Gets Big and BAD with Elon Musk As He Leaves Trump Admin and Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling's Gonna TRIGGER Trans Activists by Supporting Women-Only Breastfeeding Charity
Amy Curtis
FBI’s Dan Bongino Says Epstein-Related Jail Video to Be Released Creating More Questions and Confusion
Warren Squire
THIS Is Why We Despise Media: Check Out How Seattle News Station Spins Antifa Harassment of Christians
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Darkness and Light: Scott Jenkins Nails Difference Between Biden’s 8,000+ Pardons and Trump’s Handful Warren Squire
Advertisement