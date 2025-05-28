HE DIDN'T KNOW: Energy Advocacy Group Says There's NO EVIDENCE Biden Knew of Green EO's His Admin Issued

This will be the least surprising story you'll read today. It's very clear that Joe Biden was largely unaware of what happened during his administration.

A few days ago, Axios writer Alex Thompson admitted a 'politburo' was running the White House during Biden's term, and that staffers were on board with destroying democracy to protect democracy from President Trump.

Now a pro-energy advocacy group has discovered there's NO EVIDENCE Joe Biden was aware of several climate-related executive orders he allegedly issued:

BREAKING: Advocacy group called Power the Future has claimed that it found “no evidence” that Joe Biden was aware of several significant climate-related executive orders issued during his administration. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 28, 2025

Here's more from Power the Future:

While the Biden admin was quick to tout and implement its aggressive climate agenda, a closer look raises a more troubling question: did President Biden ever even know about some of the sweeping actions taken in his name?



Power The Future investigates: https://t.co/x7njaVZ2Ft — Power The Future (@powerthefuture) May 28, 2025

They write:

We reviewed eight major executive actions that fundamentally reshaped American energy policy, from banning offshore drilling to invoking emergency powers to boost solar manufacturing, and found no evidence that President Biden ever personally spoke about any of them. Not in a press conference. Not in a speech. Not even a video statement. These aren’t minor procedural documents, memos, or messaging documents. They include: Clean AI Data Centers EO (Jan. 14, 2025): Gave the Departments of Defense and Energy the green light to lease public land for AI data centers, provided they’re powered by “clean energy,” of course.

Offshore Drilling Ban (Jan. 6 2025): Pulled over 625 million acres of the Outer Continental Shelf out of future oil and gas leasing. Biden never mentioned it on camera.

EO 14143 (Jan. 16 2025): A last-days-of-the-administration decree making AmeriCorps alumni eligible for preferential federal hiring, potentially reshaping the makeup of the federal workforce without public debate and allowing eco-left to insert themselves in the administration.

Arctic Drilling Ban (March 13, 2023): Prohibited oil and gas leasing in sensitive areas of the Arctic. Notably timed just after approval of the Willow Project, this was a political fig leaf, not a presidential priority.

Defense Production Act Invocation (June 6, 2022): Used Cold War-era emergency powers to push solar panels and heat pumps without a peep from Biden himself.

EO 14027 (May 7, 2021): Created a “Climate Change Support Office” buried in bureaucracy, giving climate staffers yet another taxpayer-funded silo of influence.

EO 14030 (May 20, 2021): Ordered all federal agencies to assess “climate-related financial risk,” laying the groundwork for ESG-style investing mandates across the government.

EO 14057 (Dec. 8, 2021): Committed the entire federal government to net-zero emissions by 2050 and required 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030—one of the most expansive decarbonization orders in history. After uncovering this slew of major executive actions reshaping America’s energy landscape that were never publicly addressed by President Biden, Power The Future Executive Director stated: “Americans deserve to know which unelected staffers or radical unnamed activists implemented sweeping change through an autopen. The Biden energy agenda destroyed livelihoods of energy workers and fueled the record-high inflation that broke the budgets of millions of Americans. The question is simple, and deserves an immediate answer: what did Joe Biden know, and when did he know it?”

These should all be null and void.

Was he aware of ANYTHING from 2021-2025? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) May 28, 2025

No.

Next question.

Mike Johnson's on record saying the same thing.

He would bring up certain inexplicable Executive Orders, and Biden would have no recollection of ever signing them.

Concerning, to say the least. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 28, 2025

Johnson also should do something about this.

And he hasn't so far.

Who was running the White House, and how did we survive? — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) May 28, 2025

Anonymous Leftist staffers, that's who.

We got so lucky.

And this point his whole presidency should be reversed. https://t.co/PJqHlmpPUT — Frost Caldwell (@Frost_Caldwell) May 28, 2025

This, by the way, is what an actual Constitutional crisis looks like.

People need to be charged and convicted of treason. https://t.co/t7chO30Oe9 — Dion (@the_RealDion) May 28, 2025

They sure do.

No one is shocked.

Joe Biden was a moronic figurehead for the shadow government. https://t.co/opAbZdB0yf — Thomas Shaughnessy (@ThomasShaughn13) May 28, 2025

He sure was.

And they wanted another four years of that.

Sounds like its time to challenge everything that Biden signed in court. https://t.co/EpobvlCAUg — Chris For the Win (@superninerfan74) May 28, 2025

It's long past time.

IT WAS A STUTTER DA%%IT! https://t.co/gmMmzfHyFW — RedEyeRobot (@RedEyeRobot7700) May 28, 2025

We can't believe they tried this argument.

