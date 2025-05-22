That Sound You Hear? Crickets! 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Following D.C...
Lefty 'Party for Socialism and Liberation' Tries to RUN AWAY From Antisemitic D.C. Israel Embassy Shooter

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 22, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier, we reported the arrest of Elias Rodriguez, the radical antisemitic activist who shot and killed a Jewish couple in Washington D.C. last night. His manifesto expresses hatred for Jews and Israel, and he was reportedly a member of the 'Party for Socialism and Liberation' (PSL) in Chicago.

In other words, a dyed-in-the-wool Leftist.

Now, the PSL is trying to distance itself from Rodriguez.

No.

They do not get to wash their hands of this.

Especially not given what they profess:

Look at that.

Rodriguez knew what it meant. And now two families will forever be broken.

They got so mad people kept posting this, they locked replies.

Cowards.

They say it's fake.

You can't fight antisemitism and advocate for Palestinian liberation.

So we don't believe you.

So brave.

It is.

Good. They deserve it.

So weird.

The Left hates living by its own rules.

Tough cookies.

Total mystery.

It's a big tell, too.

All the proof we need, frankly.

Quite notable indeed.

