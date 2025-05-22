Lefty 'Party for Socialism and Liberation' Tries to RUN AWAY From Antisemitic D.C. Israel Embassy Shooter

Earlier, we reported the arrest of Elias Rodriguez, the radical antisemitic activist who shot and killed a Jewish couple in Washington D.C. last night. His manifesto expresses hatred for Jews and Israel, and he was reportedly a member of the 'Party for Socialism and Liberation' (PSL) in Chicago.

In other words, a dyed-in-the-wool Leftist.

Now, the PSL is trying to distance itself from Rodriguez.

We reject any attempt to associate the PSL with the DC shooting. Elias Rodriguez is not a member of the PSL. He had a brief association with one branch of the PSL that ended in 2017. We know of no contact with him in over 7 years. We have nothing to do with this shooting and do… — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) May 22, 2025

No.

They do not get to wash their hands of this.

Especially not given what they profess:

Look at that.

We wonder what exterminate means. pic.twitter.com/DUqCy7rnGW — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 22, 2025

Rodriguez knew what it meant. And now two families will forever be broken.

They got so mad people kept posting this, they locked replies.

Cowards.

They say it's fake.

This is a fake pic.twitter.com/32OYL1sdZ2 — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) May 22, 2025

You can't fight antisemitism and advocate for Palestinian liberation.

So we don't believe you.

So brave.

It is.

Good. They deserve it.

Weird.



I've never had to deny that someone who committed murder was a member (at any time and however briefly) of any organization I was part of.https://t.co/hyU4yUzAf1 — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) May 22, 2025

So weird.

This is all the new rules require. We didn't make them up but now that they're in force... https://t.co/jrWBMh3Yj6 — Dean in Waukesha ✝🇺🇸🇵🇬🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@deaninwaukesha) May 22, 2025

The Left hates living by its own rules.

Tough cookies.

Now, why would anyone "associate the PSL with the DC shooting"? https://t.co/QJZJ0Y0pxD pic.twitter.com/rtuNady0mN — Nogah Senecky🎗️ (@NogahSenecky) May 22, 2025

Total mystery.

We don’t believe you.



“Socialism and Liberation” is the tell.



Nice try, though. https://t.co/f9TtSG2kaC — RBe (@RBPundit) May 22, 2025

It's a big tell, too.

Here's their Austin branch on October 8th: "By any means necessary" and "there is only one solution, intifada revolution" @pslnational https://t.co/waljSGZ6vV pic.twitter.com/E7x9sirotM — Ben Hartman (@Benhartman) May 22, 2025

All the proof we need, frankly.

Quite notable they went with “meh he wasn’t really with us anymore” rather than “we condemn and are horrified by this thing a member did while claiming to be connected with us” https://t.co/vse7h0tTID — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 22, 2025

Quite notable indeed.