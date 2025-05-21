Brian Schatz Is Mad About 'Big Beautiful Bill' and Its 'Wealth Transfer' (but...
George Orwell to the White Courtesy Phone! Check Out How WA Media Spin AWFUL Anti-Parental Rights Bill

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 21, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

You can always count on the media to use George Owell as an instruction manual, and not the cautionary tale it was meant to be.

Fresh off the heels of Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signing some anti-Catholic legislation, the state Dems are now stripping parents of their rights, too.

In short, this bill would make it possible for schools to help students hide their gender identity and social transition from their parents -- thus undermining parental rights.

But check out how KOMO News spins this:

Here's more (emphasis added):

A new law establishing student rights in schools is now in effect following Gov. Bob Ferguson's signature.

The legislation, House Bill 1296, has sparked debate, with opponents arguing it undermines parental rights established by a voter-backed initiative last year, Initiative 2081.

'The top priority for our schools should be to ensure a safe learning environment where every student has the chance to thrive,' Ferguson said during the bill signing ceremony Tuesday morning.

Proponents of the bill say it guarantees students' rights to safety and privacy, allowing them to share sensitive information, such as gender identity or sexual orientation, without fear of being 'outed' to their families.

Did you catch that?

Last year, Washington voters approved Initiative 2081, which would require parents to receive educational materials and have opt-out rights for sex ed, as well as get notifications of medical services and other issues related to their children.

Gov. Ferguson just usurped the will of Washington voters.

Defenders of democracy, or something.

Parents have a right to know this. Parents have a right to stop the state from sterilizing and mutilating their children.

Parents have rights.

It's the media. They never get this right.

Journalists.

All of this.

Happy, healthy, intact families are a threat to the commie state.

That's exactly what this is.

That's all they are.

YUP.

That's how Democrats stay in power.

Tags: FAMILIES FAMILY SCHOOLS STUDENTS TRANSGENDER WASHINGTON

