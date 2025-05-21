George Orwell to the White Courtesy Phone! Check Out How WA Media Spin AWFUL Anti-Parental Rights Bill

You can always count on the media to use George Owell as an instruction manual, and not the cautionary tale it was meant to be.

Fresh off the heels of Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signing some anti-Catholic legislation, the state Dems are now stripping parents of their rights, too.

In short, this bill would make it possible for schools to help students hide their gender identity and social transition from their parents -- thus undermining parental rights.

But check out how KOMO News spins this:

A new law establishing student rights in schools is now in effect following Gov. Bob Ferguson's signature.https://t.co/pdrPLuiZPb — KOMO News (@komonews) May 20, 2025

Here's more (emphasis added):

A new law establishing student rights in schools is now in effect following Gov. Bob Ferguson's signature. The legislation, , has sparked debate, with opponents arguing it undermines parental rights established by a voter-backed initiative last year, Initiative 2081. 'The top priority for our schools should be to ensure a safe learning environment where every student has the chance to thrive,' Ferguson said during the bill signing ceremony Tuesday morning. Proponents of the bill say it guarantees students' rights to safety and privacy, allowing them to share sensitive information, such as gender identity or sexual orientation, without fear of being 'outed' to their families.

Did you catch that?

Last year, Washington voters approved Initiative 2081, which would require parents to receive educational materials and have opt-out rights for sex ed, as well as get notifications of medical services and other issues related to their children.

Gov. Ferguson just usurped the will of Washington voters.

Defenders of democracy, or something.

Parents have a right to know this. Parents have a right to stop the state from sterilizing and mutilating their children.

Parents have rights.

Ahem…you mean a law destroying parental rights was signed. Get it right. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) May 20, 2025

It's the media. They never get this right.

Uhhh this tweet is a really weird spin on abolishing parental rights, who the hell wrote this? — Guy Squiggs (@GuySquiggs) May 21, 2025

Journalists.

Government giving students “rights” to keep sexuality and gender stuff secret from parents is pretty creepy, you’d have to agree, KOMO.



Stop sending your children to WA public schools. Effective today. — Julie “Florida Woman” Barrett (@juliecbarrett) May 21, 2025

All of this.

This is all kinds of creepy pedo… and the communists think our kids belong to them. This is clear signal that they intend to sever parents from their kids and destroy the nuclear family, so the state can step in. — Scott Stephenson (@scott4wa) May 21, 2025

Happy, healthy, intact families are a threat to the commie state.

Doubling down on transing kids, no doubt, just as the rest of the world starts running in the opposite direction. — Is this thing on Ⓥ (@z_this_thing_on) May 21, 2025

That's exactly what this is.

No. It strips the parents of their rights, you lying propagandandists. https://t.co/x3jjiSzz1t — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) May 21, 2025

That's all they are.

TEACHERS historically blame lack of parental involvement when grades fail, when they want to politically transition your child they conveniently want no involvement. https://t.co/PCkRGGOTRk — brisingr (@MaterLibertatis) May 21, 2025

YUP.

Student rights??



This is a crime. Ruining families just to make children dependent on government. https://t.co/gL6pymlJyV — Chuck Olney (@OlneyChuck96857) May 21, 2025

That's how Democrats stay in power.

