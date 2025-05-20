MOVE THOSE GOALPOSTS! BBC Says Coastlines Will Remain In Danger Even If Climate Goals Are Met

Well, here it is. In black and white.

The BBC is all but admitting that 'climate goals' and 'net zero' and all the other Communistic 'green' programs the Left wants to force on us won't work.

Coastlines in danger even if climate target met, scientists warn https://t.co/RGA7D1FonS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 20, 2025

More from the BBC:

The world could see hugely damaging sea-level rise of several metres or more over the coming centuries even if the ambitious target of limiting global warming to 1.5C is met, scientists have warned. Nearly 200 countries have pledged to try to keep the planet's warming to 1.5C, but the researchers warn that this should not be considered "safe" for coastal populations. They drew their conclusion after reviewing the most recent studies of how the ice sheets are changing - and how they have changed in the past. But the scientists stress that every fraction of a degree of warming that can be avoided would still greatly limit the risks.

So this writer has to ask: what's the point?

Why should we eat bugs, live in cramped 15-minute cities, and give up our cars if none of it makes a difference?

The answer is simple: it was never about climate. It was -- and always will be -- about control.

Climate Change is a hoax — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) May 20, 2025

Not a hoax, a grift.

Meanwhile, it's almost June in the Midwest and it was in the 30s this morning. Also, the ice sheets are growing. — Geisterjäger (@Geisterjger4) May 20, 2025

This writer is in southeast Wisconsin at the moment. It's currently 40 degrees and pouring.

I guess we need a separate Coastline Preservation Tax to tackle this one then — Davy Galle (@davy_wow) May 20, 2025

Or we need to eat the bugs even harder.

Have you tried making electricity bills more expensive? — Crabclaw (@Crabbclaw) May 20, 2025

Working on that, too,

Not dangerous enough for elitists to stop burning coastal cities to the ground to obtain the properties for pennies of their worth. — Cardboard Credentials (@MojoBlueSucks) May 20, 2025

Or torching Teslas.

Huh. Look at that.

Well then, forget the climate idiocy. https://t.co/gWHhz5DiJ9 — Craig (@SnookWhisperer) May 20, 2025

Exactly. Why bother?

