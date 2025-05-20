MOVE THOSE GOALPOSTS! BBC Says Coastlines Will Remain In Danger Even If Climate Goals Are Met

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 20, 2025
Meme screenshot

Well, here it is. In black and white.

The BBC is all but admitting that 'climate goals' and 'net zero' and all the other Communistic 'green' programs the Left wants to force on us won't work.

More from the BBC:

The world could see hugely damaging sea-level rise of several metres or more over the coming centuries even if the ambitious target of limiting global warming to 1.5C is met, scientists have warned.

Nearly 200 countries have pledged to try to keep the planet's warming to 1.5C, but the researchers warn that this should not be considered "safe" for coastal populations.

They drew their conclusion after reviewing the most recent studies of how the ice sheets are changing - and how they have changed in the past.

But the scientists stress that every fraction of a degree of warming that can be avoided would still greatly limit the risks.

So this writer has to ask: what's the point?

Why should we eat bugs, live in cramped 15-minute cities, and give up our cars if none of it makes a difference?

The answer is simple: it was never about climate. It was -- and always will be -- about control.

Not a hoax, a grift.

False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
This writer is in southeast Wisconsin at the moment. It's currently 40 degrees and pouring.

Or we need to eat the bugs even harder.

Working on that, too,

Or torching Teslas.

Huh. Look at that.

Exactly. Why bother?

Tags: BBC CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE CLIMATE CRISIS

