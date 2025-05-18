Cenk Uygur: Media Will Learn NOTHING From the Joe Biden Debacle (and He's Right)

It's been a while since we heard from Cenk Uygur, who seems to be disaffected with his side of the aisle these days.

This writer doesn't fully trust Uygur -- he's a dyed-in-the-wool Leftist -- but when he's right, he's right.

And he's right:

There is a zero percent chance that mainstream media or establishment Democrats will learn anything from the Joe Biden debacle. This is the handwringing phase, but by the time next primary comes, they will be telling you the same exact thing - bow down to Democratic leadership! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 17, 2025

Zero chance.

We saw it in the Guardian piece we published earlier.

Same exact thing they did after the Iraq War. "I can't believe we got it wrong, it was one time mistake, we'll definitely get it right next time." And the next time the powerful told them to heel, they all heeled. Our media always obeys the powerful as their central command. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 17, 2025

Where's the lie?

still waiting for anyone to clearly and comprehensively explain said debacle — 5MinAbz (@5MinAbs79) May 17, 2025

Seriously, dude?

Fine.

He was in mental decline. It was obvious to anyone who watched him in public. All of the media pretended he wasn't and yelled at anyone who dared to suggest he was. They follow orders from Democratic leaders to pretend Biden was fine, when Biden was actually the worst candidate. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 17, 2025

Cenk is, again, correct.

This is why there has to be an actual accounting for all of this--which I agree with you, will not happen. But it should. More here: https://t.co/VpVuITKMNk — Kyle Saunders (@KyleLSaunders) May 17, 2025

There will be no accountability.

It would be wild if after all of this, Republicans maintain the presidency in 2028 — GhostxSalmon (@GhostxSalmon) May 17, 2025

If by 'wild' you mean 'fantastic' and 'likely to happen,' then yes.

Never thought I'd repost Cenk https://t.co/IQAtFA0m0I — solatticus (@falsely_flagged) May 17, 2025

Yet here we are.

Correct. This is why we deserve Trump. This is why Trump is a hand grenade. https://t.co/CFd88A4vZ1 — ReOpenPa (@reopenpa) May 18, 2025

The Democrats, and their media propagandists, remain clueless as to the role they played in making Trump a thing in the first place.

This is the phase where they try to convince normies "Please believe us again!" that they were lied to and WEREN'T participating in misleading 350,000,000 Americans.



This is a desperate attempt to regain shattered credibility, and I don't think it will work this time. https://t.co/uktjLJavox — UnknownOne (@SubduedRadical) May 17, 2025

This is quite possibly accurate, and proves they'll never learn

