Cenk Uygur: Media Will Learn NOTHING From the Joe Biden Debacle (and He's Right)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 11:00 AM on May 18, 2025
Twitchy

It's been a while since we heard from Cenk Uygur, who seems to be disaffected with his side of the aisle these days.

This writer doesn't fully trust Uygur -- he's a dyed-in-the-wool Leftist -- but when he's right, he's right.

And he's right:

Zero chance.

We saw it in the Guardian piece we published earlier.

Where's the lie?

Seriously, dude?

Fine. 

Cenk is, again, correct.

There will be no accountability.

If by 'wild' you mean 'fantastic' and 'likely to happen,' then yes.

Yet here we are.

The Democrats, and their media propagandists, remain clueless as to the role they played in making Trump a thing in the first place.

This is quite possibly accurate, and proves they'll never learn

