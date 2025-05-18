REPORT: Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bomber Was 'Anti-Natalist' Identified As 25-Year-Old...
The Guardian Decided the Problem With the Biden Decline Scandal Is Media Didn't Call Trump Hitler Enough

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 AM on May 18, 2025
Twitchy

We wondered how long it would take for the Left to coalesce around a solid narrative to deflect and 'move on' from the Joe Biden cognitive decline scandal they created.

It seems they found it.

And it can be summed up in two words: BUT TRUMP.

It's the ORANGE MAN BAD excuse.

Here's what Sullivan wrote:

There’s plenty of blame to go around for Biden’s ultimate loss – and the horrors that it brought the whole world in the election of Donald Trump to a second term. Bruce Springsteen laid it out to a concert audience last week as he opened his European tour: 'My home, the America I love, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.'

...

'I have a hard time watching journalists high-five each other over books on [the White House] covering up for Biden,' wrote the political scientist and scholar Norman Ornstein, one of the sanest commentators about politics in recent years.

It’s “a diversion from their own deep culpability in Trump’s election”.

What would be the elements of this reckoning?

Here’s Ornstein again on what the mainstream press wrought with their hubris and their failures.

“False equivalence, normalizing the abnormal, treating Trump as no real danger were the norm, not the exception.”

Right. If the media just scream how Trump is LITERALLY HITLER some more, that'll solve the problem.

They just don't get it.

This is true. Not in the way they think.

Nailed it.

Truth!

Except that's not what Sullivan is saying: she's saying the media didn't dig into Trump enough. That the media's ignored Trump in a way they didn't ignore Biden.

It defies credulity.

Flawed is a gross understatement.

Nailed it.

Truly *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

YUP.

It sure does.

Truth.

But there's a solution to that, too: Biden for choosing her.

Just sayin'.

The spin is incredible.

Accurate.

A professional with a degree in journalism.

Always wrong, never in doubt.

