The Guardian Decided the Problem With the Biden Decline Scandal Is Media Didn't Call Trump Hitler Enough

We wondered how long it would take for the Left to coalesce around a solid narrative to deflect and 'move on' from the Joe Biden cognitive decline scandal they created.

It seems they found it.

And it can be summed up in two words: BUT TRUMP.

What in the cope is this garbage? pic.twitter.com/469aNTlVcg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 17, 2025

It's the ORANGE MAN BAD excuse.

Here's what Sullivan wrote:

There’s plenty of blame to go around for Biden’s ultimate loss – and the horrors that it brought the whole world in the election of Donald Trump to a second term. Bruce Springsteen laid it out to a concert audience last week as he opened his European tour: 'My home, the America I love, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.' ... 'I have a hard time watching journalists high-five each other over books on [the White House] covering up for Biden,' wrote the political scientist and scholar Norman Ornstein, one of the sanest commentators about politics in recent years. It’s “a diversion from their own deep culpability in Trump’s election”. What would be the elements of this reckoning? Here’s Ornstein again on what the mainstream press wrought with their hubris and their failures. “False equivalence, normalizing the abnormal, treating Trump as no real danger were the norm, not the exception.”

Right. If the media just scream how Trump is LITERALLY HITLER some more, that'll solve the problem.

They just don't get it.

The headline is 100% right, but not in any way that Sullivan or anybody else in the legacy media would dare admit in public. — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) May 17, 2025

This is true. Not in the way they think.

Saying "But DrUmPF" is the lowest and dumbest form of argument...so naturally its the only one leftists have left. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 17, 2025

Nailed it.

The Grauniad makes CNN look right wing. — Ruf. Omn. Rex (@Ruf_Omn_Rex) May 17, 2025

Truth!

So the new excuse is, “Sure, we covered for Biden’s decline… but look how mean we were to Trump!” These people treat gaslighting like it’s a Pulitzer category. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 17, 2025

Except that's not what Sullivan is saying: she's saying the media didn't dig into Trump enough. That the media's ignored Trump in a way they didn't ignore Biden.

It defies credulity.

Flawed. How kind they are to themselves. Corrupt would be a better word. — TJ Swanson (@TJSwanson81) May 18, 2025

Flawed is a gross understatement.

“I know you are but what am I” https://t.co/nXc3z0hDPP — mustard (@The_Coinel) May 17, 2025

Nailed it.

Truly *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

Democrats moaning about distractions mean the target has been hit dead center. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) May 18, 2025

YUP.

This belongs in the Whataboutism Hall of Fame — AU (@aursitti) May 18, 2025

It sure does.

They're in a predicament because they can't admit they went the denial route because they thought Harris was unacceptable as president. — William Belcher 🐦 (@EdB_Ohio) May 17, 2025

Truth.

But there's a solution to that, too: Biden for choosing her.

Just sayin'.

THEN: Biden is sharp as a tack, he's fine and everyone saying different has fallen for a deep fake anyway let's talk about Trump.



NOW: Biden wasn't at all sharp and we didn't cover it and we were either too stupid to see the obvious or we're liars anyway let's talk about Trump. — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) May 17, 2025

The spin is incredible.

She plies her trade on a sidewalk and makes no apologies about it. https://t.co/YMkFKdBBCu — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 17, 2025

Accurate.

She actually thinks the media didn't attack Trump enough

That is a level of delusion only a professional can attain https://t.co/n94WvK1CgS — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 18, 2025

A professional with a degree in journalism.

This is what hardcore partisanship looks like in media. Absolute certainty while wrong. https://t.co/MiGmI75Fay — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 17, 2025

Always wrong, never in doubt.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



