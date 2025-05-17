Spin Doctor Aaron Rupar Throws a 'But Trump!' Temper Tantrum Over Release of Hur Audio

Last night, we told you about the absolutely damning Hur audio that was finally dropped. On a Friday. This proves that special prosecutor Robert Hur was right about Joe Biden's diminished mental capacity ... in 2023. Despite this, the media and Democrats attacked Hur, claiming he wasn't a doctor (and therefore unqualified to assess Biden's fitness), and trying to undermine Biden's reelection chances.

This writer wondered how certain sycophantic Leftists would try to spin this, and enter Aaron Rupar.

so to be clear about what happened here, the Trump White House released audio meant to make Joe Biden look bad to Axios hours after the US's credit rating was downgraded.



Trump wanted a distraction and the usual suspects in the press are happy to oblige. https://t.co/vykek71eo4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2025

So to be clear about what happened here, Aaron is a hack.

Imagine doing what you're doing while also watching your mentions no longer artificially boosted and no more White House visits.



You emasculated clown. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2025

Emasculated clowns are insulted by this comparison.

My guy, Tapper has been advertising Biden’s applesauce brains all week to sell a book. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 17, 2025

But this is tangible, audio evidence that makes Democrats look (even more) terrible.

Aaron can't let that happen to his overlords.

I mean Axios is totally getting willfully played here. This was reported from the transcript over a year ago. Just blatantly working the refs to try to keep the story in the news, and it worked. — Ben Yelin (@byelin) May 17, 2025

LOL.

Okay, bro.

What an incredibly stupid take — ThermosMargarine 🇺🇸 (@ThermosMargara) May 17, 2025

Aaron specializes in those.

If Joe Biden’s own words and statements made him look bad it is because he was. He was not if sound mind and this calls into question every bill he signed, every pardon and executive order.



PS: as far as Moody goes, the author of the downgrade” is a Democrat. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 17, 2025

Enough said.

So to be clear about what happened here, Merrick Garland defied a Congressional subpoena to release these recordings which prevented the American people from understanding the failing condition of the President of the United States. — Chief Noticer of Things (@laightrepublic) May 17, 2025

Nailed it.

To be clear about what happened here, hacks like @atrupar lied to make Joe Biden look good for years. https://t.co/enm3silpaO — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) May 17, 2025

Rupar was fine with another four years of Biden being in that mental state.

And fine with a shadow government.

You're the last Japanese soldier on the island fighting WWII. https://t.co/CPfErttW6T — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2025

YUP.

This is the most Rupar thing of all Rupar things. https://t.co/Ndq3WKWPIB — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) May 17, 2025

Rupar certainly has a brand.

Right? Aaron is special.

Could you possibly be any more pathetic? https://t.co/8Cn8QobLp1 — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 17, 2025

Give him time. Trump still has 3.5 years left in office.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



