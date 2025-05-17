Spin Doctor Aaron Rupar Throws a 'But Trump!' Temper Tantrum Over Release of Hur Audio

Chris Cillizza Blames White House for 'Shameful' Hur Report Cover Up and It...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 17, 2025
Artist Angie

Last night, we told you about the absolutely damning Hur audio that was finally dropped. On a Friday. This proves that special prosecutor Robert Hur was right about Joe Biden's diminished mental capacity ... in 2023. Despite this, the media and Democrats attacked Hur, claiming he wasn't a doctor (and therefore unqualified to assess Biden's fitness), and trying to undermine Biden's reelection chances.

This writer wondered how certain sycophantic Leftists would try to spin this, and enter Aaron Rupar.

So to be clear about what happened here, Aaron is a hack.

Emasculated clowns are insulted by this comparison.

But this is tangible, audio evidence that makes Democrats look (even more) terrible.

Aaron can't let that happen to his overlords.

LOL.

Okay, bro.

Aaron specializes in those.

Enough said.

Nailed it.

Rupar was fine with another four years of Biden being in that mental state.

And fine with a shadow government.

YUP.

Rupar certainly has a brand.

Right? Aaron is special.

Give him time. Trump still has 3.5 years left in office.

BIDEN JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN SCANDAL AXIOS AARON RUPAR

