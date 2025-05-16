Verizon Hangs Up on DEI, and Twitter Users Dial In with Hilarious Hot...
The Great Starbucks Barista Revolt of 2025 Enters Its Third Week, Because of a DRESS CODE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 16, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

If you need a visual representation of the American Left, look no further than the Great Starbucks Barista Revolt of 2025.

Why are they revolting?

Fairer wages? Better working conditions? Social justice?

Nah.

Their employer, who has a brand, asked them not to dress like slobs while at work. A requirement anyone who has ever held a job had to deal with.

But not these coffee-slingers. Oh, no. They're special, and it's so unfair to expect them to dress in ... *checks notes* ... jeans and a dark t-shirt with a green apron.

Spoiled toddlers, all of them.

The trans flag cape is really *chef's kiss* too.

Heh.

This writer once worked somewhere and a few of her colleagues were required to dress like Christmas elves.

We think this is sarcasm.

If not, you point out that Amendment. We'll wait.

Those monsters.

They should be.

Because these scholars couldn't run a lemonade stand.

It's never enough.

Fair point.

We see it in other fields, too. Remember how reporters at the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post lost their minds when their bosses said they couldn't just be anti-Trump op-ed mills?

Leftists really think they can tell the people who pay them how to run their businesses.

Safest bet ever.

EL. OH. EL.

The hardship they must endure.

Exactly.

It would be hilarious if they would.

