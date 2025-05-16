The Great Starbucks Barista Revolt of 2025 Enters Its Third Week, Because of a DRESS CODE

If you need a visual representation of the American Left, look no further than the Great Starbucks Barista Revolt of 2025.

Why are they revolting?

Fairer wages? Better working conditions? Social justice?

Nah.

Their employer, who has a brand, asked them not to dress like slobs while at work. A requirement anyone who has ever held a job had to deal with.

But not these coffee-slingers. Oh, no. They're special, and it's so unfair to expect them to dress in ... *checks notes* ... jeans and a dark t-shirt with a green apron.

Barista rebellion against the new dress code at Starbucks is spreading pic.twitter.com/FRqhJp0QnK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 16, 2025

Spoiled toddlers, all of them.

The trans flag cape is really *chef's kiss* too.

Heh.

Had to wear a red bow tie, white collar shirt, and old man khakis when I worked at Red Robin. If you don't like the requirements of the job, there is an easy solution. Quit. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) May 16, 2025

This writer once worked somewhere and a few of her colleagues were required to dress like Christmas elves.

Starbucks should be ashamed for mandating the dress code.



This is literally unconstitutional.



People should have the freedom to wear or not wear whatever they want. — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) May 16, 2025

We think this is sarcasm.

If not, you point out that Amendment. We'll wait.

Truly, the most dictatorial of dress codes 😱: pic.twitter.com/jm4WlHRMsz — RudeOnion💀 (@RudeOnion) May 16, 2025

Those monsters.

why are they not instantly fired? — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) May 16, 2025

They should be.

Why don’t they just start their own coffee shop? They can wear whatever they want. — Hermit⛺ (@CryptoHermit_) May 16, 2025

Because these scholars couldn't run a lemonade stand.

Starbucks offers a generous benefits package, including college tuition reimbursement.



A dress code with a black shirt & khaki, black or blue denim pants is not unreasonable.



The participation trophy generation has a sense of entitlement disproportionate to their skillsets. — GoldIsGoodie (@GoldIsGoodie) May 16, 2025

It's never enough.

Dear @Starbucks I understand why you don't want unionization. These retards running negotiations is the last thing you need. https://t.co/aBpAxGHpzD — Digital Anarchist (@WatchD1g1tal) May 16, 2025

Fair point.

It's so crazy that these people think a company shouldn't have a right to have set standards for there own business. Fire them all and rid your company of the wokeness. https://t.co/RGbs2MrV5x — Alison Lovatt (@AlisonLovatt20) May 16, 2025

We see it in other fields, too. Remember how reporters at the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post lost their minds when their bosses said they couldn't just be anti-Trump op-ed mills?

Leftists really think they can tell the people who pay them how to run their businesses.

Safest bet ever.

"Imagine waking up as a dysphoric, disabled, queer, and trans Starbucks barista. You go to put on your corporate-mandated khaki pants, only to be overcome with paralyzing anxiety as you zip up your fly, leaving you literally shaking as you attempt to whip up coffee-flavored… https://t.co/S651inozI9 — Natalie Sandoval (@NatalieIrene03) May 16, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

The hardship they must endure.

They looked exactly as expected https://t.co/I2c6wK5paK — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) May 16, 2025

Exactly.

Is Starbucks playing 4D chess here and using the dress code as a way of ridding themselves of all the worthless, toxic activists in their ranks? https://t.co/nzEVyP8uTB — Darth Diculous (@DustyMcBear) May 16, 2025

It would be hilarious if they would.

