Jill Biden’s ‘We Gotta Go’ Exit: Saving Joe from Shapiro’s Reality Check or...
NBC News: South African Government That's Been Persecuting Whites for YEARS Denies Wrongdo...
Biden’s Brain Fails Again: Forgets George Clooney and Twitter Roasts Him Mercilessly
Rikers’ Reckoning: Feds Take Over NYC’s Jail Mess As Twitter Roasts Leftist Leaders
So NOW They're Worried About How Much We Spend!? NBC News Reports It...
Then Go VISIT! Lefty Stanford Prof Michael McFaul SCHOOLED for Claiming There's No...
We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang...
WOOF! Jasmine Crockett Proves She's DUMBER Than She Looks Pushing 'un-American' Lie About...
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughi...
Make Mens Rea Great Again! Trump Admin Issued Important E.O. About Overcriminalization in...
NEVER Go Full MSNBC: Journo Claims People Are APPALLED That White South Africans...
The Media Narrative About These White South African Refugees Is Insane
Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY...
VIP
I Guess That Makes Me UNREASONABLE: Jimmy Kimmel Makes His Case in Favor...

'Small Nodule:' Biden Team Uses Tapper's Book Debut News Cycle As Cover for Latest Health Update

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 13, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

This news will be buried under the deluge of leaks from Jake Tapper's opportunistic book about Joe Biden's cognitive decline, but it's worth mentioning in light of Tapper's book. Especially since the Democrats seem hellbent on throwing Ol' Grandpa Joe under the bus now.

Advertisement

More from ABC News:

A small nodule was found in former President Joe Biden's prostate after 'a routine physical exam,' a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday.

'In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation,' a spokesperson told ABC News.

A 'small nodule' can mean a wide range of things and will require further testing to understand the underlying cause. It is too early to say if it is a benign lump caused by inflammation or something more serious.

In February 2023, while serving as president, Biden had a lesion removed from his chest that was cancerous. Before entering office, Biden had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery.

He's an octogenarian with a history of cancer. We all know what's coming.

And given the fact that Biden is now persona non grata in the media and the Democratic Party -- coupled with Dems wanting Biden to just go away -- this writer is going to don her tinfoil hat for a second.

Recommended

Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Advertisement

This 'diagnosis' might be how Biden (well, Jill and his handlers) try to generate sympathy for the old man as he bows out of the public eye for the final time. While Jill attacks her party and their media propagandists for being 'mean' to her old, dying husband.

Because we all know she's not going quietly into that good night.

Just a hunch.

'You know, the thing!'

Seriously.

The transparency is so hypocritical, it's actually funny.

Coupled with his obvious dementia, yeah.

Advertisement

Dude, you may have missed it, but Joe Biden wasn't even president when he was in the Oval Office. Because his brain was Swiss cheese.

Magically.

Hey, if we had to think about Biden's prostate, so do you.

Right, because Biden needs another medical cover-up right now.

X is slipping, it seems.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CANCER DOCTOR HEALTH HEALTHCARE JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Jill Biden’s ‘We Gotta Go’ Exit: Saving Joe from Shapiro’s Reality Check or Maybe Another Diaper Dash
justmindy
Biden’s Brain Fails Again: Forgets George Clooney and Twitter Roasts Him Mercilessly
justmindy
Then Go VISIT! Lefty Stanford Prof Michael McFaul SCHOOLED for Claiming There's No Genocide of Afrikaners
Sam J.
Rikers’ Reckoning: Feds Take Over NYC’s Jail Mess As Twitter Roasts Leftist Leaders
justmindy
We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang Members, Gets ALL the Answers
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing justmindy
Advertisement