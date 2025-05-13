'Small Nodule:' Biden Team Uses Tapper's Book Debut News Cycle As Cover for Latest Health Update

This news will be buried under the deluge of leaks from Jake Tapper's opportunistic book about Joe Biden's cognitive decline, but it's worth mentioning in light of Tapper's book. Especially since the Democrats seem hellbent on throwing Ol' Grandpa Joe under the bus now.

A small nodule was found in former President Joe Biden’s prostate after “a routine physical exam," a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday.



Read more: https://t.co/U3gYmw6muW pic.twitter.com/hnd2RHOXaE — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2025

A small nodule was found in former President Joe Biden's prostate after 'a routine physical exam,' a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday. 'In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation,' a spokesperson told ABC News. A 'small nodule' can mean a wide range of things and will require further testing to understand the underlying cause. It is too early to say if it is a benign lump caused by inflammation or something more serious. In February 2023, while serving as president, Biden had a lesion removed from his chest that was cancerous. Before entering office, Biden had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery.

He's an octogenarian with a history of cancer. We all know what's coming.

And given the fact that Biden is now persona non grata in the media and the Democratic Party -- coupled with Dems wanting Biden to just go away -- this writer is going to don her tinfoil hat for a second.

This 'diagnosis' might be how Biden (well, Jill and his handlers) try to generate sympathy for the old man as he bows out of the public eye for the final time. While Jill attacks her party and their media propagandists for being 'mean' to her old, dying husband.

Because we all know she's not going quietly into that good night.

Just a hunch.

'You know, the thing!'

just say he has cancer it’s ok — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) May 13, 2025

Seriously.

Wow, media is trying to make up for the 4 years they covered up Biden’s health by telling us this today when we don’t need to know it. Too late, guys. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 13, 2025

The transparency is so hypocritical, it's actually funny.

Most old men with prostate cancer die with prostate cancer not from prostate cancer. — Dominus Ignota (@dominustweet) May 13, 2025

Coupled with his obvious dementia, yeah.

If it's small at his age, they usually just leave it alone. It's very slow growing. In fact, doctors usually advise against even checking for it after age 75. He will be fine.



We miss having a real president! 💙 — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) May 13, 2025

Dude, you may have missed it, but Joe Biden wasn't even president when he was in the Oval Office. Because his brain was Swiss cheese.

GP Amazing how all these mental and physical problems cropped up right after he was forced out of office. https://t.co/Bk2oZl0yFv — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 13, 2025

Magically.

oh i needed to know that https://t.co/MoFkygqs2u — LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) May 13, 2025

Hey, if we had to think about Biden's prostate, so do you.

Such an L headline to have as a former president. I would’ve made some calls to stop this from getting out https://t.co/v0ep9lZAmW — poglan (@pxglan3) May 13, 2025

Right, because Biden needs another medical cover-up right now.

I'm disappointed that no one has created @bidensprostatenodule account yet. — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) May 13, 2025

X is slipping, it seems.

