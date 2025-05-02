'Wait Until You See What's Coming:' Tom Homan Issues Cryptic Warning to Wisconsin Gov. Evers (WATCH)

We're connecting the dots here, but in the last story we told you, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was backpedaling on the memo his Department of Administration sent to state employees. It instructed them how to obstruct ICE officials seeking to arrest illegal immigrants in Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Evers called the accusations of obstruction 'baloney,' but he looked awfully nervous in that video.

Perhaps this is why:

NEW: When asked about Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers telling state officials not to cooperate with ICE, Border Czar Tom Homan seems to signal arrests could be imminent:



“Wait until you see what’s coming. I meant what I said.” pic.twitter.com/xJxw5sBVY6 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 1, 2025

Good.

This writer will pop champagne if Evers gets busted.

My governor is Tony Evers. He can't throw a football. He tried to change the statutory language of "mother" to "inseminated person." He vetoed the "Savings Girls' Sports" Bills passed by both houses. He vetoed a bill that would make removing the healthy genitalia of children… — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 1, 2025

The entire post reads:

He vetoed a bill that would make removing the healthy genitalia of children illegal. He is douche bag. Get 'em, Border Czar Tom Homan.

Amen.

If state officials are actively obstructing federal law enforcement, they shouldn’t be in office; they should be in court. Homan’s not bluffing, and neither is the Constitution. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 1, 2025

We dare Evers to call his bluff.

What happened to leaving decisions up to the states? — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) May 1, 2025

Immigration law is the purview of the federal government.

I love his face when he was asked about it! pic.twitter.com/HIsUBFRMxy — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) May 1, 2025

That's the face of a man who knows what's coming.

Oh, we’ll be waiting here in WI—-for sure. No wonder Evers is trying to walk back that memo to state employees. Doing his “aw shucks, it was nothing” routine”.



Remember, Governor Evers, “No one is above the law.” — WisHoneyBadger (@WisHoneyBadger) May 2, 2025

No one.

He absolutely will, and that's when things will get really fun.

I live in Wisconsin, and I vote for this ! https://t.co/TV6N9uelQG — MomsterWI (@mmster1123) May 2, 2025

Same.

Oh boy https://t.co/EcxVjGeofq — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) May 2, 2025

Oh boy, indeed.

Cameras and a SWAT team when you do it please https://t.co/p1xLSXz5IM — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 1, 2025

Just let us know so we can get our popcorn ready.

Come on now.. don’t play with my emotions like that. If they arrest Tony Evers I’m gonna throw a party. #Wipolitics #WI03 https://t.co/OsGt5UAWJn — 𝕛ꪮડꫝꪊꪖ ☧ ن (@Blueberrier0341) May 1, 2025

This writer will bring appetizers.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.