'Wait Until You See What's Coming:' Tom Homan Issues Cryptic Warning to Wisconsin Gov. Evers (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We're connecting the dots here, but in the last story we told you, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was backpedaling on the memo his Department of Administration sent to state employees. It instructed them how to obstruct ICE officials seeking to arrest illegal immigrants in Wisconsin.

Evers called the accusations of obstruction 'baloney,' but he looked awfully nervous in that video.

Perhaps this is why:

Good.

This writer will pop champagne if Evers gets busted.

The entire post reads:

He vetoed a bill that would make removing the healthy genitalia of children illegal.  He is douche bag. Get 'em, Border Czar Tom Homan.

Amen.

We dare Evers to call his bluff.

Immigration law is the purview of the federal government.

That's the face of a man who knows what's coming.

No one.

He absolutely will, and that's when things will get really fun.

Same.

Oh boy, indeed.

Just let us know so we can get our popcorn ready.

This writer will bring appetizers.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BORDER GOVERNOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WISCONSIN TOM HOMAN

