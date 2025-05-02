HHS Plans to Follow the Science (and Sanity) in Review of Best Practices for Treating 'Trans' Kids

This is welcome news and a big win for kids in America.

Health and Human Services has now released a review of best practices for treating children with 'gender dysphoria' and moving away from from the Biden Administration's policies of radical 'gender affirming care' for minors.

Advertisement

NEW: Today, @HHSGov released a comprehensive review of the evidence and best practices for treating children with gender dysphoria.



The review identifies "serious concerns" about sex change interventions on children.



“American children, especially those suffering from gender… — Do No Harm (@donoharm) May 1, 2025

The entire post reads:

'American children, especially those suffering from gender confusion, deserve better than to be used as a political pawn by gender activists. The Health and Human Services review of the scientific evidence and best practices in the treatment for pediatric gender dysphoria rightfully exposes a number of serious risks in the medical transition of young people. The report cites a ‘lack of robust evidence’ for these medical procedures and most alarmingly finds that ‘WPATH suppressed systematic reviews its leaders believed would undermine its favored treatment approach.’ Do No Harm, its fellows, researchers, and members have been warning about the experimental and irreversible sex change interventions on children, and we are grateful and encouraged HHS is bringing needed scrutiny to the gender industry. It is clearer now more than ever that we must end this misguided practice and replace it with evidence-based treatment for gender confused kids.'

And the thread continues:

The HHS review examined multiple systematic reviews to assess the evidence behind so-called "gender-affirming care," and found the evidence to be "very low" quality.



This echoes the findings of the United Kingdom's Cass Review.



"The umbrella review found that the overall… pic.twitter.com/H6RhZcJ0w8 — Do No Harm (@donoharm) May 1, 2025

The Cass Review changed how the U.K. approaches 'gender affirming care' in kids, including new standards for autism screening.

"The risks of pediatric medical transition include infertility/sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density accrual, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret." pic.twitter.com/tvMI1eqvnX — Do No Harm (@donoharm) May 1, 2025

This should never be something we allow 12-year-olds to consent to.

And shame on those who have.

The review also identified the lack of rigor and transparency in clinical "guidelines" developed by activist organizations like WPATH. pic.twitter.com/HLFXYzIPip — Do No Harm (@donoharm) May 1, 2025

WPATH harmed so many children in pursuit of its political ideology.

Credit to @ChoooCole @JamieWhistle !



"The voices of whistleblowers and detransitioners have played a critical role in drawing public attention to the risks and harms associated with pediatric medical transition." pic.twitter.com/NOpFWouRRJ — Do No Harm (@donoharm) May 1, 2025

Advertisement

We owe the whistleblowers and detransitioners a major debt of gratitude.

The review cites Do No Harm's @JamieWhistle for her work exposing St. Louis Children's Hospital for its dangerous practices. pic.twitter.com/hmOIHLiEnq — Do No Harm (@donoharm) May 1, 2025

Also, some amazing work here.

Numerous ethical concerns with "pediatric medical transition" are identified:



"When medical interventions pose unnecessary, disproportionate risks of harm, healthcare providers should refuse to offer them even when they are preferred, requested, or demanded by patients." pic.twitter.com/oHvoQuVXMC — Do No Harm (@donoharm) May 1, 2025

There needs to be more lawsuits. Bankrupt the 'gender affirming care' industry.

Even one child harmed by this is one too many.

"The rise in youth gender dysphoria and the corresponding demand for medical interventions have occurred against the backdrop of a broader mental health crisis affecting adolescents. The relationship between these two phenomena remains a subject of scientific controversy." pic.twitter.com/dX8Pah0NIJ — Do No Harm (@donoharm) May 1, 2025

Advertisement

It's a mental health issue that requires mental health treatment, not surgery and hormones and puberty blockers.

The review concludes with an admonition of the U.S. medical field.



"A central theme of this Review is that many U.S. medical professionals and associations have fallen short of their duty to prioritize the health interests of young patients." pic.twitter.com/eQjciiL1Gh — Do No Harm (@donoharm) May 1, 2025

Shame on all of them.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.