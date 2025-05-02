HHS Plans to Follow the Science (and Sanity) in Review of Best Practices for Treating 'Trans' Kids

Tony Evers' Response to Tom Homan's 'Threat' Shows He KNOWS He's In Hot...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

This is welcome news and a big win for kids in America. 

Health and Human Services has now released a review of best practices for treating children with 'gender dysphoria' and moving away from from the Biden Administration's policies of radical 'gender affirming care' for minors.

The entire post reads:

'American children, especially those suffering from gender confusion, deserve better than to be used as a political pawn by gender activists. The Health and Human Services review of the scientific evidence and best practices in the treatment for pediatric gender dysphoria rightfully exposes a number of serious risks in the medical transition of young people. The report cites a ‘lack of robust evidence’ for these medical procedures and most alarmingly finds that ‘WPATH suppressed systematic reviews its leaders believed would undermine its favored treatment approach.’ Do No Harm, its fellows, researchers, and members have been warning about the experimental and irreversible sex change interventions on children, and we are grateful and encouraged HHS is bringing needed scrutiny to the gender industry. It is clearer now more than ever that we must end this misguided practice and replace it with evidence-based treatment for gender confused kids.'

And the thread continues:

The Cass Review changed how the U.K. approaches 'gender affirming care' in kids, including new standards for autism screening.

This should never be something we allow 12-year-olds to consent to.

And shame on those who have.

WPATH harmed so many children in pursuit of its political ideology.

We owe the whistleblowers and detransitioners a major debt of gratitude.

Also, some amazing work here.

There needs to be more lawsuits. Bankrupt the 'gender affirming care' industry.

Even one child harmed by this is one too many.

It's a mental health issue that requires mental health treatment, not surgery and hormones and puberty blockers.

Shame on all of them.

