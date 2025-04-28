Sanity Restored: Following Cass Review, Britain's National Health Service to Test 'Trans' Kids for Autism

The British National Health Service has been dialing back the 'gender-affirming' insanity when it comes to kids, after several studies and reports showed things like puberty blockers do more harm than good.

Advertisement

Opponents of 'transitioning' kids have fought for years to stop the nonsense because of the harm done, and because a lot of supposed 'trans' kids are actually autistic and not experiencing 'gender dysphoria.'

So it's good that the NHS is recognizing this and testing accordingly:

The majority of kids identifying as trans have autism. pic.twitter.com/yMWhsCsSvV — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@BillboardChris) April 28, 2025

Here's more from the Telegraph:

The NHS will test all children who believe they are transgender for autism under new plans seen by The Telegraph. Every child referred to a gender clinic will be 'screened for neurodevelopmental conditions' such as autism and ADHD under new guidance, to be introduced in the wake of the Cass review. The review, by paediatrician Baroness Cass, found that the mental health conditions were disproportionately common among children and young people with gender dysphoria. Medics will also evaluate each child’s mental health, their relationship with their family and their sexual development, including whether they are experiencing same-sex attraction. As part of a proposal to incorporate Lady Cass’s recommendations, the health service will move away from the 'medical model' operated by the controversial Tavistock’s Gender Identity Development Service in favour of a 'holistic' approach.





This is good. Will American health care follow suit?

If you pay attention to the Left and the Democrats, probably not.

Glad they used scare quotes for "trans." — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) April 28, 2025

A step in the right direction.

Researchers have discovered a close relationship between gender identity & six mental health conditions, including autism, schizophrenia, bipolar, depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). — Lozzy B 🇦🇺𝕏 (@LaurynBahen) April 28, 2025

And we should treat those conditions and not rush right to 'gender-affirming' care.

So, they pick kids who naturally feel athypical and say something like "i don't feel like the other boys/girls" and suggest it's gender disphorya.

Then proceed with the law of afirmative care that will not allow any further questioning/diferential diagnosis.

All this to… — Blimunda (@A_Blimunda) April 28, 2025

The posts concludes:

All this to sterilize autistic kids. Isn't this Eugenics!?

Sure seems like it to us.

Woke left:



“That’s why RFK doesn’t like autism!!” — Good Morning Liberty (@GoodAMLiberty) April 28, 2025

Wouldn't surprise us if someone made that argument.

This breaks my heart as an autistic person myself. These are my peers, the people I can relate to the most. This is the last thing we needed. I will fight for autistic youth, I will be their voice, and I will ensure that no autistic child is castrated or mutilated, ever again. — Sven Scharpen (@sven_scharpen) April 28, 2025

This writer has a son on the spectrum, and it's heartbreaking.

The majority of kids identifying as trans are also gay. Trans identification in childhood is a psychogenic redirection one uses to explain one’s mind to oneself. It is different from gender dysphoria in teenage years which is driven by sexuality maladaptation. — John V Connor🇨🇦 (@StopSexFraud) April 28, 2025

Advertisement

Remember when the Left hated conversion therapy for gay kids?

The trans movement is their version of conversion therapy.

This is why I refuse to send my autistic son to a social skills program if they have pronouns listed anywhere. https://t.co/mqrVmE5KhT — Katie Somers (@theladykatie) April 28, 2025

Smart mom.

I'm not surprised. I'm curious to see how many of these trans people don't have gender dysphoria at all - they probably have body dysmorphia and got swept up in the trans-trend.



1/2 https://t.co/hU06v6PiUY — Carnelian (@carnelianpagan) April 28, 2025

Even one is too many, given what puberty blockers and surgery do to a body.

Taking advantage of these poor children who are different, not trans. https://t.co/nDJiejaH5f — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) April 28, 2025

We will look back on this period of history in horror.

The world is healing. https://t.co/16MYiw9Xah — A fellow traveler (@Stranger2earth) April 28, 2025

Finally.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.