The White House Correspondents Disaster

Sanity Restored: Following Cass Review, Britain's National Health Service to Test 'Trans' Kids for Autism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

The British National Health Service has been dialing back the 'gender-affirming' insanity when it comes to kids, after several studies and reports showed things like puberty blockers do more harm than good. 

Opponents of 'transitioning' kids have fought for years to stop the nonsense because of the harm done, and because a lot of supposed 'trans' kids are actually autistic and not experiencing 'gender dysphoria.'

So it's good that the NHS is recognizing this and testing accordingly:

Here's more from the Telegraph:

The NHS will test all children who believe they are transgender for autism under new plans seen by The Telegraph.

Every child referred to a gender clinic will be 'screened for neurodevelopmental conditions' such as autism and ADHD under new guidance, to be introduced in the wake of the Cass review.

The review, by paediatrician Baroness Cass, found that the mental health conditions were disproportionately common among children and young people with gender dysphoria.

Medics will also evaluate each child’s mental health, their relationship with their family and their sexual development, including whether they are experiencing same-sex attraction.

As part of a proposal to incorporate Lady Cass’s recommendations, the health service will move away from the 'medical model' operated by the controversial Tavistock’s Gender Identity Development Service in favour of a 'holistic' approach.


This is good. Will American health care follow suit?

If you pay attention to the Left and the Democrats, probably not.

Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
justmindy
A step in the right direction.

And we should treat those conditions and not rush right to 'gender-affirming' care.

The posts concludes:

All this to sterilize autistic kids. Isn't this Eugenics!?

Sure seems like it to us.

Wouldn't surprise us if someone made that argument.

This writer has a son on the spectrum, and it's heartbreaking.

Remember when the Left hated conversion therapy for gay kids?

The trans movement is their version of conversion therapy.

Smart mom.

Even one is too many, given what puberty blockers and surgery do to a body.

We will look back on this period of history in horror.

Finally.

