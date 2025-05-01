Grab Your Popcorn! Joe Biden to Sit Down With ABC for First Post-POTUS Interview (With Jill, of Course!)

A little over a week ago, we told you Democrats had finally found common ground with Americans: both groups want Joe and Jill Biden to go away.

But the Bidens are nothing if not obstinate and rather than fade quietly into retirement, the former POTUS and FLOTUS are sitting down with ABC News for a live interview with ABC News.

Joe BIDEN (remember him?) will give his first post-POTUS TV interview to THE VIEW, next Thursday at 11 a.m. on ABC.



Jill Biden will participate, too, live at the show's Manhattan studio. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) May 1, 2025

What could possibly go wrong?

Nailed it.

So it’s actually a Jill Biden interview? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 1, 2025

Probably.

Will Biden be getting the questions in advance or will they be loaded into the teleprompter? — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 1, 2025

Inquiring minds want to know.

So, Jill will do most of the talking. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 1, 2025

YUP.

Did they hire the guy who edits "60 Minutes" interviews? — JeffC (@JeffChrz) May 1, 2025

Wouldn't surprise us if they did.

Can’t the man just stay in hospice and in peace — Just Sayin’ Yo (@JustSuspent_yo) May 1, 2025

Heh. You'd think.

EL. OH. EL.

Jill there to help gramps out, just like the good ol' days! https://t.co/SSCIVwO9bB — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 1, 2025

Just like Edith Wilson.

Between Bill Belichick's interview with CBS and Biden going on The View, it's a big week for geriatrics who can't get through an interview without his significant other repeatedly interjecting. https://t.co/iSiY6JDTt9 — Ben (@bengoodfella) May 1, 2025

It's a trend.

