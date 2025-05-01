Compare and Contrast: Two Headlines on Deportations Illustrate Why NO ONE Trust the...
NYT Says Arrested Columbia Student Who 'Liked to Kill Jews' Wanted Peace in...
THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With...
Judge Says Trump’s Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Is Unlawful as There Is No...
Uhhh, Who Wants to Tell Her? Jasmine Crockett Asks 'Imagine If Other Countries...
Didn't Age Well: Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘Mike Waltz Is Out. Hegseth, You're Next’
TDS by Association: Scott Jennings Sings Praises of Elon Musk and DOGE As...
Tulsi Gabbard's Reaction After Megyn Kelly Asked About Revoking Hillary's Clearance Says I...
Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't...
VIP
Oh, Look! Oliver Darcy Is Still a Big Ol' Baby
'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White...
'These People Are Insane': Guess What Sen. Tim Kaine Thinks Would Stop the...
She's a PEACH! Ilhan Omar Tells Daily Caller Reporter to Eff Off, Doubles...
Hand the Man a Mirror! Gavin Newsom Is Looking for What Went Wrong...

Grab Your Popcorn! Joe Biden to Sit Down With ABC for First Post-POTUS Interview (With Jill, of Course!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 01, 2025
CNN

A little over a week ago, we told you Democrats had finally found common ground with Americans: both groups want Joe and Jill Biden to go away.

But the Bidens are nothing if not obstinate and rather than fade quietly into retirement, the former POTUS and FLOTUS are sitting down with ABC News for a live interview with ABC News.

Advertisement

What could possibly go wrong?

Nailed it.

Probably.

Inquiring minds want to know.

YUP.

Wouldn't surprise us if they did.

Recommended

THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With 'Lengthy' Criminal Record
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Heh. You'd think.

EL. OH. EL.

Just like Edith Wilson.

It's a trend.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: ABC NEWS INTERVIEW JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With 'Lengthy' Criminal Record
Amy Curtis
NYT Says Arrested Columbia Student Who 'Liked to Kill Jews' Wanted Peace in the Middle East
Brett T.
Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't Go Well AT ALL
Grateful Calvin
Compare and Contrast: Two Headlines on Deportations Illustrate Why NO ONE Trust the Media Anymore
Amy Curtis
Tulsi Gabbard's Reaction After Megyn Kelly Asked About Revoking Hillary's Clearance Says It ALL
Doug P.
Uhhh, Who Wants to Tell Her? Jasmine Crockett Asks 'Imagine If Other Countries Sent People Here'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With 'Lengthy' Criminal Record Amy Curtis
Advertisement