Grab Your Popcorn! Joe Biden to Sit Down With ABC for First Post-POTUS Interview (With Jill, of Course!)

A little over a week ago, we told you Democrats had finally found common ground with Americans: both groups want Joe and Jill Biden to go away.
But the Bidens are nothing if not obstinate and rather than fade quietly into retirement, the former POTUS and FLOTUS are sitting down with ABC News for a live interview with ABC News.
Joe BIDEN (remember him?) will give his first post-POTUS TV interview to THE VIEW, next Thursday at 11 a.m. on ABC.— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) May 1, 2025
Jill Biden will participate, too, live at the show's Manhattan studio.
What could possibly go wrong?
May 1, 2025
Nailed it.
So it’s actually a Jill Biden interview?— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 1, 2025
Probably.
Will Biden be getting the questions in advance or will they be loaded into the teleprompter?— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 1, 2025
Inquiring minds want to know.
So, Jill will do most of the talking.— Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 1, 2025
YUP.
Did they hire the guy who edits "60 Minutes" interviews?— JeffC (@JeffChrz) May 1, 2025
Wouldn't surprise us if they did.
Can’t the man just stay in hospice and in peace— Just Sayin’ Yo (@JustSuspent_yo) May 1, 2025
Recommended
Heh. You'd think.
https://t.co/ikEwPGJ0yj pic.twitter.com/r4RCCpl1aP— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2025
EL. OH. EL.
Jill there to help gramps out, just like the good ol' days! https://t.co/SSCIVwO9bB— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 1, 2025
Just like Edith Wilson.
Between Bill Belichick's interview with CBS and Biden going on The View, it's a big week for geriatrics who can't get through an interview without his significant other repeatedly interjecting. https://t.co/iSiY6JDTt9— Ben (@bengoodfella) May 1, 2025
It's a trend.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member