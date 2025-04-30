YIKES: Marco Rubio Tells Trump and Cabinet Members What's In the Biden State...
U.K.'s First 'Trans Judge' Files Fruitless Appeal Against Supreme Court's Gender Ruling

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 30, 2025
ImgFlip

Two weeks ago, we told you how the U.K. Supreme Court ruled women are 'adult human females' and that trans women are, well, men.

The Leftist trans activists are not happy about this. At all. Now the U.K.'s first 'trans' judge indicates he's going to file an appeal.

Here's what the Guardian says:

Britain’s first transgender judge is taking the UK to the European court of human rights over the supreme court’s ruling on biological sex.

The UK supreme court ruled earlier this month that the terms 'woman' and 'sex' in the Equality Act referred only to a biological woman and to biological sex, with subsequent guidance from the equality watchdog amounting to a blanket ban on trans people using toilets and other services of the gender they identify as.

Victoria McCloud, a retired judge, is applying to the European court of human rights to bring action against the UK for infringement of her article 6 rights.

Except there's a problem with this appeal: according to Personnel Today, the U.K. Supreme Court won't hear arguments from individuals:

[Akua] Reindorf also dismissed claims that the Supreme Court’s ruling excluded trans voices because judges did not allow interventions from two trans individuals in the case.

'The Supreme Court does not hear evidence about lived experience; it considers legal arguments. A proposed intervener must show that they can make a distinctive contribution to the legal argument and assist the court with issues that go wider than their personal interest.'

She added that no trans advocacy groups intervened. Nevertheless, their case was 'made thoroughly' by leading practitioners for Amnesty and for the Scottish government.

'Undermining the legitimacy of the judgment on such misconceived grounds helps nobody, and is all the more regrettable against the backdrop of misinformation that has been disseminated about the law relating to sex and gender from ostensibly trustworthy sources over many years,' she concluded.

So there goes that argument.

But on brand for the Guardian, frankly.

Yes.

Because he doesn't care about what the Supreme Court's rules are or what the Supreme Court does. He cares about his feelings. That's it.

And as this thread points out, this is 'spectacularly dishonest framing' from the Guardian:

So it's not even really an appeal, but a grift.

Got it.

But his FEELINGS!

This was not in good faith.

We probably haven't heard the end of the Left whining about this ruling, but it seems -- as far as the U.K. courts are concerned -- it's settled law.

Thank goodness.

GENDER IDENTITY JUDGES SUPREME COURT TRANS TRANSGENDER U.K.

