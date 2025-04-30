Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism...
Congresswoman Introduces Amendment to Prevent Tax Money Paying for Pete Hegseth’s Makeup S...
Bill Belichick Claims CBS Broke the Interview Rules When They Asked Him About...
LAWSPLAINING: Court Documents Filed Against Ábrego García Says He Claimed Could Get Away...
Judge Rules Border Patrol Can’t Arrest Suspected Illegals Without a Warrant
VIP
Cracking Down on Neighborhood Pharmacies Fails to Solve America’s Drug Crisis
Lefty Maine Teacher Listened to J.B. Pritzker, Says Military Needs to 'Take Out'...
Scott Wiener Upset LGBTQ Overrepresented on Sex Offender Registry
Grim Reapers: New York State Assembly Passes Controversial 'Assisted Suicide' Bill
Boston Judge to Have Hearing After Allegedly Helping an Illegal Evade ICE
Reuters' 'Don't Blame Renewables for Spain's Power Outage' Headline vs. the 2nd Sentence...
Pro-Trans Amnesty International Gets DRAGGED for Saying the 'Patriarchy' Is Harming Women'...
Abby D. Phillip Celebrates 'NewsNight's Great CNN Ratings, Tweeters Explain Why
HOT TAKE ALERT: New York Times Discovers Christians Wear Cross Necklaces

Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: Abby Phillip Says '60 Minutes' Didn't Falsely Edit Harris Interview

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 30, 2025
Townhall Media

It takes some amazing levels of denial for anyone in the media to say CBS's '60 Minutes' didn't deceptively edit their big interview with Kamala Harris.

CBS released both the tapes and the transcript, and -- because we have eyes and ears -- we can see the interview was edited in a way to help Kamala look competent and not her usual word-salad self.

Advertisement

But CNN's Abby Phillip must've missed this, because she insists CBS did no such thing.

WATCH:

Seriously?

How stupid does she think we are?

Phillip says it's not.

It's what CNN does best.

People who did nothing wrong always change course when faced with a massive lawsuit.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

We have a winner.

Same.

Recommended

Congresswoman Introduces Amendment to Prevent Tax Money Paying for Pete Hegseth’s Makeup Studio
Brett T.
Advertisement

It's positively Orwellian.

Scott Jennings remains the best part of CNN.

She works for CNN, and detachment from reality is a job requirement.

Right is wrong, etc. etc.

And not to make the candidate look better.

Everyone except Abby Phillip, apparently.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: 60 MINUTES CBS CNN INTERVIEW KAMALA HARRIS ABBY PHILLIP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Congresswoman Introduces Amendment to Prevent Tax Money Paying for Pete Hegseth’s Makeup Studio
Brett T.
Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism of David Hogg
justmindy
LAWSPLAINING: Court Documents Filed Against Ábrego García Says He Claimed Could Get Away With Murder
Aaron Walker
Lefty Maine Teacher Listened to J.B. Pritzker, Says Military Needs to 'Take Out' Trump Supporters
Amy Curtis
Judge Rules Border Patrol Can’t Arrest Suspected Illegals Without a Warrant
Brett T.
YIKES: Marco Rubio Tells Trump and Cabinet Members What's In the Biden State Dept. Files He Found
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Congresswoman Introduces Amendment to Prevent Tax Money Paying for Pete Hegseth’s Makeup Studio Brett T.
Advertisement