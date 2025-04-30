Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: Abby Phillip Says '60 Minutes' Didn't Falsely Edit Harris Interview

It takes some amazing levels of denial for anyone in the media to say CBS's '60 Minutes' didn't deceptively edit their big interview with Kamala Harris.

CBS released both the tapes and the transcript, and -- because we have eyes and ears -- we can see the interview was edited in a way to help Kamala look competent and not her usual word-salad self.

But CNN's Abby Phillip must've missed this, because she insists CBS did no such thing.

CNN's Abby Phillip claims CBS did not deceptively edit their interview with Kamala Harris prior to the 2024 Election. pic.twitter.com/9wN7tg02Xy — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) April 29, 2025

Seriously?

How stupid does she think we are?

It wasn’t edited deceptively? They literally took an answer to another question and spliced it in with the first, different question, to make it appear that was her answer to the question posed.



That’s not deceptive? — stevemur (@stevemur) April 29, 2025

Phillip says it's not.

Abby Phillip is always gaslighting! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 29, 2025

It's what CNN does best.

Then why is CBS changing course? — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) April 29, 2025

People who did nothing wrong always change course when faced with a massive lawsuit.

The media doesn't consider it "deceptive" to make the Democrat look better. It's just part of its job.@abbydphillip @ScottJenningsKY — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 29, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

We have a winner.

So we're not supposed to believe what we actually saw with our own two eyes?



No, the days of legacy media gaslighting me are over. — Theresa R (@SeattleMamaT) April 29, 2025

Same.

When they get caught in a lie, they just try to explain it away like it never happened.. "do you want to believe me, or you're lying eyes?" — William Stevens (@WDS225) April 29, 2025

It's positively Orwellian.

Explains ratings 😟 https://t.co/aD8rRMlYKl — JT in CO (@jacktroutman) April 29, 2025

Scott Jennings remains the best part of CNN.

Did @abbydphillip is trying out to be the next Karine Jean-Pierre in the remote case there’s another so called “Democrat” President? How can someone be so detached from reality? https://t.co/kxTxfCZBcX — Common Sense & Freedom 2.0 (@LibreConSentido) April 29, 2025

She works for CNN, and detachment from reality is a job requirement.

Biden is healthy as a horse. You didn't see what you saw. Up is down. https://t.co/Juc6Sp6IYv — Rambling Al (@suitedconnect) April 29, 2025

Right is wrong, etc. etc.

Editing interviews is allowed but not when you advertised it as a “live” interview. https://t.co/VVdyy2dZ0z — PaddyO-from-da-Bronx (@paddy0_bronx) April 29, 2025

And not to make the candidate look better.

Please CBS actually admitted to editing the Kamala Harris interview and everyone knows it. https://t.co/PBbsqACKbk — Texasbitcoiner (@Lil_ole_ladytex) April 29, 2025

Everyone except Abby Phillip, apparently.

