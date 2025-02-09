Trump Doubles CBS 60 Minutes ‘Kamala Harris Interview’ Lawsuit from $10 Billion to $20 Billion

Last week, CBS released its full, unedited 60 Minutes interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. President Donald Trump was suing the network for $10 billion, stating that 60 Minutes edited the video to make Harris look and sound better. Upon having time to review the raw footage, Trump amended his lawsuit to $20 billion, thus doubling the original amount.

Here’s one of the edits the network made. (WATCH)

🚨BREAKING: Trump amends his CBS '60 Minutes' lawsuit and demands a $20 billion settlement instead of the original $10 billion



The $10 billion lawsuit was filed five days before the election. Two days after the transcript’s release, Trump doubled the damages incurred to $20… pic.twitter.com/BPw4KfB9jx — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 9, 2025

Holy Hell, that’s going to bankrupt them! 🤣🤣🤣 — BruceX 🇺🇸 (@realBruceBallou) February 9, 2025

I would double it too! It wasn't just bad it was very bad. — Amber Nickolea 💃🩷💃 (@Nickolea24) February 9, 2025

If this was to go to trial and Trump won it would likely bankrupt the network.

Commenters say 60 Minutes' actions amount to election interference. They want CBS to pay reputationally and financially.

It was straight up election interference by a news organization who had to remain neutral.



I’m glad he’s coming for everyone who tried to take him down. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) February 9, 2025

In my opinion, people should be prosecuted for it.



It’s BLATANT election interference. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2025

Excellent. Make them pay. Make it hurt! — Ben Coleman (@RealBenColeman) February 9, 2025

Set an example. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2025

Some commenters say 60 Minutes purposely edited the interview to make Kamala look assertive and sound coherent so she would have a greater chance of winning the election.

We need fair journalism in this country.



That interview they released vs the unedited version, is arguably election interference.



They tried their hardest to make her look more favorable to the public.



Unacceptable. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) February 9, 2025

Kamala’s interview was beyond repair! Wrong of 60 minutes to modify the interview to make her sound coherent and better. The American people could clearly see that Kamala was incompetent to lead a great nation like USA — Hilda Hahn (@HildaHa90769626) February 9, 2025

Redstone literally trying to sell Paramount (including CBS) to SKY for like $8B to her. She’s gonna settle if she can, otherwise the deal can’t get done. — mikecarlsn (@mikecarlsn) February 9, 2025

With Paramount wanting to unload CBS and needing that deal approved by the government, it’s unlikely the company will go to trial. It’s most likely they will settle the lawsuit handing Trump an easy victory and another ‘news’ pelt to go on his wall. It’ll look nice next to his ABC one.