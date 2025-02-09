Trump Doubles CBS 60 Minutes ‘Kamala Harris Interview’ Lawsuit from $10 Billion to $20 Billion

President Trump Orders Secret Service to Release to Him All Information on His...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:58 AM on February 09, 2025
Townhall Media

Last week, CBS released its full, unedited 60 Minutes interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. President Donald Trump was suing the network for $10 billion, stating that 60 Minutes edited the video to make Harris look and sound better. Upon having time to review the raw footage, Trump amended his lawsuit to $20 billion, thus doubling the original amount.

Here’s one of the edits the network made. (WATCH)

If this was to go to trial and Trump won it would likely bankrupt the network.

Commenters say 60 Minutes' actions amount to election interference. They want CBS to pay reputationally and financially.

Some commenters say 60 Minutes purposely edited the interview to make Kamala look assertive and sound coherent so she would have a greater chance of winning the election.

'This Is Where I Am': EPIC Thread Shows Why It's Time to Play by the Left's Own Rules
Amy Curtis
With Paramount wanting to unload CBS and needing that deal approved by the government, it’s unlikely the company will go to trial. It’s most likely they will settle the lawsuit handing Trump an easy victory and another ‘news’ pelt to go on his wall. It’ll look nice next to his ABC one.

