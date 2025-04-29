As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Revenue' Schemes

A couple of months ago, we told you how Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson had a whopping 6.6% approval rating. Even if we're generous and round up to 7%, that's an abysmally bad number.

Advertisement

And now we've learned that the Windy City is not only broke, but $1.5 billion in the hole thanks to Johnson's socialist policies. You'll not be surprised to learn Johnson's solution to his fiscal mismanagement is to demand tax money from the rest of Illinois and 'progressive revenue' schemes.

WOW. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is facing a $1.5 billion deficit. He blew OVER $600 MILLION on migrants while the city was drowning.



Now he’s begging taxpayers for a bailout and pushing "progressive revenue" schemes.



Sen. Craig Wilcox (R-IL) nails it: “Taxpayers… pic.twitter.com/gLs1pPXG6F — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 29, 2025

Good luck, Chicago. You're gonna need it.

Sometimes you just need to let things crash and burn.



Chicago made its bed now let them lay in it. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) April 29, 2025

YUP.

Reap what you sow.

Not another penny from the federal government. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 29, 2025

Not another penny from the rest of Illinois, either.

Can we stop electing sociocommie clowns from the criminal Democratic Party? — defundthemob (@defundthemob1) April 29, 2025

Please?

It looks like Chicagoans need another tax increase.

You get the government you vote for. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) April 29, 2025

You could take most of the wealth of all Chicagoans, and it wouldn't wipe out the deficit.

Spending, as always, is the problem.

Chicago’s budget deficit for 2025 is projected at $982.4 million, not $1.5 billion, according to official city forecasts — Muriel Service (@AngelaV680) April 29, 2025

Oh, that's SO much better.

Not.

To everyone who keeps saying "they voted for this"?



WE DON'T.



OUR DEAD RELATIVES & PETS HOWEVER SEEM TO BE "STAUNCH DEM SUPPORTERS". 🤨👇 pic.twitter.com/ikqNDtXlFg — Just Sayin’ 🇺🇲 (@catmrow0) April 29, 2025

And every red county will be footing the bill for Johnson's gross incompetence.

Just when you thought people in Chicago couldn’t go lower and vote in someone dumber than Lightfoot… they go and prove you wrong in voting in Johnson… 🤦‍♂️



RIP Chicago — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) April 29, 2025

On the upside, Lightfoot is no longer Chicago's worst mayor.

In the eyes of his marxist handlers, Mayor Johnson was a complete success.



* illegals flowed freely in his sanctuary city

* his budget has been destroyed for yrs, raising taxes

* crime is up

* his constituents see him as a failure



Now....he is sweating pic.twitter.com/3bfsAZ3tlt — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) April 29, 2025

The destruction is the point of Marxism.

Advertisement

That’s why Mayor Johnson has the worst approval of any mayor in US history. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 29, 2025

Historic, and not in the way Johnson intended.

WOW. With a mayor like Johnson, dressed in that garb, and a governor like Pritzker calling for violence in the streets...Illinois is doomed to be a failure as a state. Either the elections are rigged, or the voters are high on something when they vote. What a waste. https://t.co/hOmDc3byoA — glasslady (@glasslady12) April 29, 2025

Pritzker and Johnson are birds of a feather.

A Pritzker for President ad. Let's turn all our big cities into Chicagos! https://t.co/N7jLyGMGMg — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) April 29, 2025

The ads write themselves.

Is Chicago the worst run city in America? Or do the Californian cities still take the cake? https://t.co/7yjHrAlY6k — Deyo (@ndscherer) April 29, 2025

It's a very stiff competition.

Like a Christmas goose.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.