DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week
FBI Performing Polygraph Tests to Find Media Leakers
CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Ch...
VIP
Hey, Shamers ... Leave the Moms Alone
White House Humble Brag: A Measly Nine Illegal Immigrants Slipped Into U.S. During...
President Trump Brushes Off Impeachment Effort by Nobody Congressman at Rally
Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan
GA Senator Jon Ossoff Warns Our Civil Rights Are Eroding 'Unlike Anything We've...
Trump's Grandson Wows President with Heartwarming Original Piano Composition
Leftists Bully Actor John Lithgow Over Role In 'Harry Potter' Series, 'Cause They...
Politics Is Downstream From Culture: UK Pols Keep Treating Netflix's 'Adolescence' Like Go...
Stephen Miller Schools Fox News Pollster
More of This, Please! Thread Explains How GOP Reconciliation Bill Would Discourage Immigra...
Sizzling Setback: DNC May Tell David Hogg 'That’s All Folks' as Vice Chair

As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Revenue' Schemes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

A couple of months ago, we told you how Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson had a whopping 6.6% approval rating. Even if we're generous and round up to 7%, that's an abysmally bad number.

Advertisement

And now we've learned that the Windy City is not only broke, but $1.5 billion in the hole thanks to Johnson's socialist policies. You'll not be surprised to learn Johnson's solution to his fiscal mismanagement is to demand tax money from the rest of Illinois and 'progressive revenue' schemes.

Good luck, Chicago. You're gonna need it.

YUP.

Reap what you sow.

Not another penny from the rest of Illinois, either.

Please?

Recommended

CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Charges
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

You could take most of the wealth of all Chicagoans, and it wouldn't wipe out the deficit.

Spending, as always, is the problem.

Oh, that's SO much better.

Not.

And every red county will be footing the bill for Johnson's gross incompetence.

On the upside, Lightfoot is no longer Chicago's worst mayor.

The destruction is the point of Marxism.

Advertisement

Historic, and not in the way Johnson intended.

Pritzker and Johnson are birds of a feather.

The ads write themselves.

It's a very stiff competition.

Like a Christmas goose.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CHICAGO DEFICIT ILLINOIS MAYOR SPENDING JB PRITZKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Charges
Amy Curtis
Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan
Brett T.
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)
Sam J.
FBI Performing Polygraph Tests to Find Media Leakers
Brett T.
DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week
Brett T.
Trump's Grandson Wows President with Heartwarming Original Piano Composition
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Charges Amy Curtis
Advertisement