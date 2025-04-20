'There Was a Clip at My Feet': FSU Shooting Survivor Speaks Out About Harrowing Ordeal (WATCH)

On April 17, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner opened fire on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee. While initial reports said five were killed, authorities revised that number two killed and five injured.

Now one of the injured is speaking out about what happened.

WATCH

NEW: The woman who was filmed by an individual sipping on a Starbucks coffee during the FSU tragedy this week, has been identified as 23-year-old Madison Askins.



Askins says she was running for her life when she fell.



The student says that as her friend tried to help… pic.twitter.com/FZ3oUYCxp5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 19, 2025

The entire post reads:

Askins says she was running for her life when she fell. The student says that as her friend tried to help her up, she was shot in the rear. 'At one point I did think [the gunman] had walked away, so I was going to shift over to grab my phone to share my last 'I love you's' with my family.' Askins says she played de*d so the gunman would ignore her. 'I heard the gunman come up next to me, and I heard him reload. There was a clip at my feet when everything was said and done.'

How absolutely terrifying.

Askins was the woman in the viral video posted to social media by a yet-unidentified woman who walked past Askins without stopping.

Many social media users expressed shock and horror that the person filming didn't stop to help.

I am still in disbelief that someone just walked by and sipped their coffee while filming her on the ground. Disgusting. — The Fact Checker (@The_Facts_Dude) April 19, 2025

It's incredible. And not in a good way.

Good on her.

I wish her a fast and full recovery, but the physical wounds will probably heal first. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 19, 2025

The mental and emotional ones will take time.

This stand back and record culture has gotten far out of hand.



That person could have stopped and called for help.



People are just heartless these days.. I guess likes and repost are more important than being a decent human being. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) April 19, 2025

All of this.

In Texas, there is a criminal charge for failure to stop and render aid. While I don’t believe it applies in cases like this, I certainly believe that people should have that obligation. If nothing more than to provide comfort until real help arrives. — 🇺🇸 Blue Line Vet 🇺🇸 (@desolate_defend) April 19, 2025

Everyone should know basic first aid so they can help.

I'm relieved she survived. She did a great job playing dead because while I was shocked the girl just walked by with her latte, I thought she may have not been alive. She should have at least checked. — James (@NC_State69420) April 19, 2025

That was the least the coffee drinker could have done.

I’ve never been a “cancel them!” kind of guy. But that fact that the “Starbucks drinker” has not been publicly shamed, tarred and feathered and ran out of town on a rail by now is mind blowing. Absolute psychopath. https://t.co/dBJpPwqzvP — Marshall Taylor (@MarshallTaylor_) April 19, 2025

We're genuinely surprised this person hasn't been made known.

We're also glad Madison Askins is recovering. We wish her well and a speedy recovery.