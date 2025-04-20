So Much for 'Minnesota Nice': Check Out the Vile Bumper Stickers on This...
Christianity Today Decides to Celebrate Easter by Ignoring What the Bible Says About...
Trans Activists Attempt to Cope With U.K. Supreme Court Ruling by Protesting With...
Monkey Say, Monkey Do: One of Tim Walz's Minnesota State Employees Caught Vandalizing...
Holy Week Massacre: 31 Catholics Murdered By Islamic Extremists in Nigeria
LOL! HER FACE! Sen. Chris Van Hollen BOTCHES Softball Question About Abrego-Garcia from...
JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry...
Send Them BACK! Here's a TERRIFYING List of What the MONSTERS Dems Are...
ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't...
Chuck Todd Pretends He Didn’t Take Part in Trying to Deplatform and Destroy...
VIP
Lights Are on but Nobody’s Home! Aging Empty-Headed Protesters Chant Outside JD Vance’s...
Derp Vs Twerp: James Carville and David Hogg are Catfighting Over the Future...
Promised Persecution: Jamie Raskin Says Retribution is Coming for Those Who've Opposed His...
Robots Run Beijing's First Half Marathon and Tweeps Worry About the Upcoming Robot...

'There Was a Clip at My Feet': FSU Shooting Survivor Speaks Out About Harrowing Ordeal (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser

On April 17, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner opened fire on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee. While initial reports said five were killed, authorities revised that number two killed and five injured.

Advertisement

Now one of the injured is speaking out about what happened.

WATCH

The entire post reads:

Askins says she was running for her life when she fell. 

The student says that as her friend tried to help her up, she was shot in the rear.

'At one point I did think [the gunman] had walked away, so I was going to shift over to grab my phone to share my last 'I love you's' with my family.'

Askins says she played de*d so the gunman would ignore her.

'I heard the gunman come up next to me, and I heard him reload. There was a clip at my feet when everything was said and done.'

How absolutely terrifying.

Askins was the woman in the viral video posted to social media by a yet-unidentified woman who walked past Askins without stopping.

Recommended

So Much for 'Minnesota Nice': Check Out the Vile Bumper Stickers on This Leftist's Truck
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Many social media users expressed shock and horror that the person filming didn't stop to help.

It's incredible. And not in a good way.

The mental and emotional ones will take time.

All of this.

Advertisement

Everyone should know basic first aid so they can help.

That was the least the coffee drinker could have done.

We're genuinely surprised this person hasn't been made known.

We're also glad Madison Askins is recovering. We wish her well and a speedy recovery.

Tags: FLORIDA SHOOTING VICTIM VIRAL VIDEO FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So Much for 'Minnesota Nice': Check Out the Vile Bumper Stickers on This Leftist's Truck
Amy Curtis
Christianity Today Decides to Celebrate Easter by Ignoring What the Bible Says About the Crucifixion
Amy Curtis
LOL! HER FACE! Sen. Chris Van Hollen BOTCHES Softball Question About Abrego-Garcia from Dana Bash (Watch)
Sam J.
JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry Trans Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Monkey Say, Monkey Do: One of Tim Walz's Minnesota State Employees Caught Vandalizing Teslas
Grateful Calvin
Trans Activists Attempt to Cope With U.K. Supreme Court Ruling by Protesting With BIZARRE Demands (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
So Much for 'Minnesota Nice': Check Out the Vile Bumper Stickers on This Leftist's Truck Amy Curtis
Advertisement