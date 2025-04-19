Race to the Bottom: As Dems Double Down on Thwarting Voters' Will, Confidence In Dem Leaders Hits New Low

As the Democratic Party takes a group vacay to El Salvador to bring back one illegal immigrant -- the will and safety of their constituents be darned -- voters are paying attention.

And they don't like what they're seeing:

Confidence in Democratic leadership plunges to all-time low: poll https://t.co/7bliGpflIe pic.twitter.com/WUV95hnFlr — New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2025

More from The New York Post:

Confidence in Democratic congressional leadership plummeted to an all-time low of 25%, according to a new poll. The Gallup poll conducted between April 1-14 and released Thursday found that the confidence rating sunk nine points below the previous low-water mark for Democrats – 34% – which was recorded in 2023. The current rating is also well below the 45% average confidence level that Americans have had in Democratic congressional leadership since 2001. The stunning lack of faith in congressional Dems appears to be driven by members of the Democratic party. 'Democratic congressional leaders’ rating among their own party faithful has fallen 41 points since last year to their lowest point ever,' Gallup said.

Total disarray.

Speaking of David Hogg, he came out against democracy yesterday. Seems unwise for the chair of the DEMOCRATIC National Committee.

But you do you, David.

Have @TheDemocrats considered embracing terrorists and murderers more? — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) April 18, 2025

And using the court to overrule the duly elected President?

Might work.

Not.

I dont get it. Democrats are supporting men competing in women's sports, support tampons in men's bathrooms, and even want deported MS-13 gang members brought back. They seem to be making all the right moves. — 💯 🇺🇸 𝕲𝖎𝖌 𝕯𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@Gig_Digger) April 18, 2025

'Never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake.'

Looks like the ship is sinking without a captain at the helm. — Strats Labs (@StratsLabs) April 18, 2025

And with the aforementioned causes the Dems are supporting, they're rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Could it be that they have absolutely nothing to offer America and Americans? Could it be because they hate America, and after a number of years, it gets harder and harder to pretend otherwise and come up with new lies and subterfuge? — Spirit of '76🇺🇸 (@Raylawlor9) April 18, 2025

That's definitely it.

This is why Dems are so desperate to make it look like they're doing something- anything, including caring about an illegal immigrant MS13 gang member from El Salvador instead of US citizens. They know the far left runs the party, and they're catering to them. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) April 19, 2025

Yep.

They do not intend to learn.

Everyone to El Salvador! https://t.co/QFmnuUatV7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2025

That'll make things better.

Have they tried grabbing more margaritas with illegal aliens in El Salvador while Americans fear economic turmoil?



I think that might help. https://t.co/zuwGet4Sq2 — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 19, 2025

This is the one time when margaritas may not make things better.

reflecting in all seriousness, it’s very bizarre to see the democratic party so very rudderless after the november election. in my lifetime, never seen the dems paralyzed like this.



but it’s really problems for them: they’re a-okay with the economic populism of trump behind… https://t.co/GvyV6RxAdL — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 19, 2025

The post concludes:

but it’s really problems for them: they’re a-okay with the economic populism of trump behind closed doors … and they don’t understand their immigration stance (plus on other issues) is not within the polling norms of the country rn.

This goes back to what someone else said above and what we here at Twitchy have said for a while: Democrats hate America and half of her voters. They think they're our moral and intellectual superiors, so they can't (won't) even entertain the thought they're wrong about illegal immigration, trans 'rights', and their other pet political causes.

Much to their detriment.

