Race to the Bottom: As Dems Double Down on Thwarting Voters' Will, Confidence In Dem Leaders Hits New Low

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 19, 2025
Twitchy

As the Democratic Party takes a group vacay to El Salvador to bring back one illegal immigrant -- the will and safety of their constituents be darned -- voters are paying attention.

And they don't like what they're seeing:

More from The New York Post:

Confidence in Democratic congressional leadership plummeted to an all-time low of 25%, according to a new poll.

The Gallup poll conducted between April 1-14 and released Thursday found that the confidence rating sunk nine points below the previous low-water mark for Democrats – 34% – which was recorded in 2023.

The current rating is also well below the 45% average confidence level that Americans have had in Democratic congressional leadership since 2001.

The stunning lack of faith in congressional Dems appears to be driven by members of the Democratic party. 

'Democratic congressional leaders’ rating among their own party faithful has fallen 41 points since last year to their lowest point ever,' Gallup said. 

Total disarray.

Speaking of David Hogg, he came out against democracy yesterday. Seems unwise for the chair of the DEMOCRATIC National Committee.

But you do you, David.

And using the court to overrule the duly elected President?

Might work.

Not.

'Never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake.' 

And with the aforementioned causes the Dems are supporting, they're rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

That's definitely it.

Yep.

They do not intend to learn.

That'll make things better.

This is the one time when margaritas may not make things better.

The post concludes:

but it’s really problems for them: they’re a-okay with the economic populism of trump behind closed doors … and they don’t understand their immigration stance (plus on other issues) is not within the polling norms of the country rn.

This goes back to what someone else said above and what we here at Twitchy have said for a while: Democrats hate America and half of her voters. They think they're our moral and intellectual superiors, so they can't (won't) even entertain the thought they're wrong about illegal immigration, trans 'rights', and their other pet political causes.

Much to their detriment.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

