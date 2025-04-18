Boiling Point: Politico Reports California Voters Are FED UP With State's Homeless Problem
Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow...
VIP
It's Time for the Wisconsin GOP to Take Off the Gloves
White House X Shares Striking Republican vs. Democrat Priorities Image and the Optics...
John Harwood's Smear of J.D. Vance Reminds Us Why He's a Less Funny...
It Turns Out Few People Want to Pay $300K to Have Joe Biden...
LeBron’s ‘For My Kids’ Scam Kamala Harris Endorsement Netted His Company $50K
While Trans Activist India Willoughby Whines About Supreme Court Ruling, J.K. Rowling Joyf...
Dead Media Talking: Washington Post Gives Mahmoud Khalil an Op-Ed Because OF COURSE,...
The 'N' Stands for Nutrition: AR Gov. Sanders Makes Changes to State Food...
The Atlantic Embodies the Definition of Insanity by Publishing Same Tired Story About...
Chinese-Owned Kerr Flaunts Harvard Tee, Cheers School’s Snub of Trump’s Bid to Protect...
Detroit, West Coast Edition: Production Companies Warn L.A. Will Fall As Industry Flees...
DHS Releases Bodycam Image and Report of Suspected Human Trafficking Stop Involving Kilmar...

David Hogg: 'Democracy is What Put Us Through School Shooter Drills'

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on April 18, 2025

One of the best moves the Democratic party has made was to make David Hogg vice chair of the DNC. And by 'best', we mean 'best for Republicans.' Hogg leveraged surviving a school shooting into getting himself into Harvard, a failed pillow company and ultimately into the spotlight. Hogg proves that you can fail upward if you support the current narrative. But fortunately for us, Hogg isn't the brightest bulb or the most savvy mouthpiece for his party. Behold.

Advertisement

Giving the most charitable reading, he may have been saying that Democracy as it is, isn't democracy at all because it's run by special interests. But he didn't say that. Nope he just blathered on like Kamala Harris answering a yes/no question with stories of her neighbors' lawns.

To mangle a phrase, 'grifting in the name of democrats is no vice!'

Democracy is messy and doesn't give you a pet donkey for your birthday.


Recommended

White House X Shares Striking Republican vs. Democrat Priorities Image and the Optics are Staggering
justmindy
Advertisement

The ultimate empty suit.

Honestly, it seems like Harvard and Hogg were just meant for each other.

Yes, thank you.

Interesting counterpoint worth considering.

The Democrats lost young male voters and their solution was to put this guy in charge. This is what happens when you make decisions by committee and that committee is the same one that caused you to lose in the first place. They might as well have Disney's Kathleen Kennedy and Kevin Feige in charge.

Advertisement

Come on guys, even Evil Spock gets it!

As we've witnessed in left-leaning nations, whether it's Romania or France disqualifying right-leaning candidates or England supporting harsher sentences for their white citizenry, democracy sometimes has to be destroyed in order to save it. Essentially, things Hogg and his party at large want is democratic and good but things they don't like need to be eliminated by any means necessary.

Tags: AUTHORITARIANISM DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House X Shares Striking Republican vs. Democrat Priorities Image and the Optics are Staggering
justmindy
WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt)
Amy Curtis
While Trans Activist India Willoughby Whines About Supreme Court Ruling, J.K. Rowling Joyfully Trolls Him
Amy Curtis
Boiling Point: Politico Reports California Voters Are FED UP With State's Homeless Problem
Amy Curtis
Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for Renaming DEI Program Is PERFECT
Sam J.
Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow In His Country Club
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
White House X Shares Striking Republican vs. Democrat Priorities Image and the Optics are Staggering justmindy
Advertisement