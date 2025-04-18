David Hogg: 'Democracy is What Put Us Through School Shooter Drills'

One of the best moves the Democratic party has made was to make David Hogg vice chair of the DNC. And by 'best', we mean 'best for Republicans.' Hogg leveraged surviving a school shooting into getting himself into Harvard, a failed pillow company and ultimately into the spotlight. Hogg proves that you can fail upward if you support the current narrative. But fortunately for us, Hogg isn't the brightest bulb or the most savvy mouthpiece for his party. Behold.

DNC Vice Chair David Hogg says “Democracy” is responsible for school shootings and the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/el1YnWvHEf — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 18, 2025

Giving the most charitable reading, he may have been saying that Democracy as it is, isn't democracy at all because it's run by special interests. But he didn't say that. Nope he just blathered on like Kamala Harris answering a yes/no question with stories of her neighbors' lawns.

Democracy is the reason he used the bodies of his dead classmates to make thousands of dollars. https://t.co/OywHaJ2nsZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 18, 2025

To mangle a phrase, 'grifting in the name of democrats is no vice!'

Democrats have pivoted from "Trump is a threat to Democracy" to "Democracy is a threat." https://t.co/yRRfK0YG66 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) April 18, 2025

Democracy is messy and doesn't give you a pet donkey for your birthday.





Putting aside the inane nonsense this kid spews, listen to his tone and inflection.



He’s never accomplished anything in his life and sounds like the most generic useless politician from 30 years ago… https://t.co/2Mptwl7LGs — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 18, 2025

The ultimate empty suit.

Well that kind of thinking tracks as he is a graduate of Harvard and has been indoctrinated into the socialist Marxist thought of utopia. He just wants more elected people that will enforce gun control, green new deal, and a host of other socialist policies. — Just One More Thing (@dww13495527) April 18, 2025

Honestly, it seems like Harvard and Hogg were just meant for each other.

The Democrats have the right people at the helm of their party. Yes indeed, don’t change a thing, DNC. https://t.co/eZoRdUDwbz — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 18, 2025

Congrats to Democrats for literally putting this guy in charge of their party. https://t.co/XYMR4WWxUC — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 18, 2025

Yes, thank you.

Democracy gave us David Hogg, so he’s got a point https://t.co/lq5xv3xDVi — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) April 18, 2025

Interesting counterpoint worth considering.

The Democrats lost young male voters and their solution was to put this guy in charge. This is what happens when you make decisions by committee and that committee is the same one that caused you to lose in the first place. They might as well have Disney's Kathleen Kennedy and Kevin Feige in charge.

Is he really arguing for a one party state?

Sure sounds like it. — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) April 18, 2025

Come on guys, even Evil Spock gets it!

As we've witnessed in left-leaning nations, whether it's Romania or France disqualifying right-leaning candidates or England supporting harsher sentences for their white citizenry, democracy sometimes has to be destroyed in order to save it. Essentially, things Hogg and his party at large want is democratic and good but things they don't like need to be eliminated by any means necessary.