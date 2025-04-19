That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets...
Tin Foil Hat Alert: RI Council Declares Town LGBTQIA2S+ Sanctuary for Most PARANOID Reason Ever

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 19, 2025
imgflip

What's in the water in Rhode Island? We ask because the town of Barrington has gone completely round the bend:

Like we said: completely round the bend.

LGBTQI2S+

Think about how loony that is.

'Come with me, and you'll be, in a world of pure imagination' -- the Barrington town council, probably.

America in a nutshell.

These people have a really inflated sense of self-importance, no?

Speaking of sanatoriums, let's start reopening those.

Leftists Ruin Everything: Part 9,835,741

Yes it is.

This. So much this.

