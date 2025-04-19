Tin Foil Hat Alert: RI Council Declares Town LGBTQIA2S+ Sanctuary for Most PARANOID Reason Ever

What's in the water in Rhode Island? We ask because the town of Barrington has gone completely round the bend:
The Town of Barrington, RI thinks out-of-state agencies are trying to determine the sexual orientations and "gender identities" of its residents.— Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) April 19, 2025
So it passed a resolution to stop that.
Delusional. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/I4EGAs8dGB
Like we said: completely round the bend.
LGBTQI2S+
Think about how loony that is.
Barrington is now a "sanctuary town for transgender people."— Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) April 19, 2025
Sanctuary from what, reality?
Also, that "mom" in the headline is a psychologist. Bets she's transing all her kids and cats and dogs?
2/5 pic.twitter.com/QrfrlalM62
'Come with me, and you'll be, in a world of pure imagination' -- the Barrington town council, probably.
Public comment reflected two viewpoints: "this is dumb" vs "we're saving people" 3/5 pic.twitter.com/48SssLpVCv— Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) April 19, 2025
America in a nutshell.
A DEI Committee resident said the town council's decisions "have the power to shape the future."— Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) April 19, 2025
Yeah, maybe the mowing schedule on town sidewalks. 4/5 pic.twitter.com/qpGln2pqyx
These people have a really inflated sense of self-importance, no?
Ultimately, it's virtue signaling bc no "individual" or "out-of-state agency" is invading the wealthy seaside town Barrington to determine residents' sexual orientations or "gender identities."— Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) April 19, 2025
But congratulations on your sanatorium resolution.
5/5 pic.twitter.com/pYuUEBEQJu
Speaking of sanatoriums, let's start reopening those.
Lifelong Barr res and USN Vet - I’m leaving. Diff councilors but same group that refused to not VS on the flagpole above the Veterans Memorial - took them 3 years to erect new flagpoles so they could fly BLM and LGBTQ flags on them r/than have the courage to say no. SMH.— KMB XRP (@KmbXrp) April 19, 2025
Leftists Ruin Everything: Part 9,835,741
Pure insanity. https://t.co/cPqKmVehNS— Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) April 19, 2025
Yes it is.
Stop complying with insane people, https://t.co/Tjask0HSzZ— Leave it better than you found it (@AuburysNavy) April 19, 2025
This. So much this.
