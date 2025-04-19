Tin Foil Hat Alert: RI Council Declares Town LGBTQIA2S+ Sanctuary for Most PARANOID Reason Ever

What's in the water in Rhode Island? We ask because the town of Barrington has gone completely round the bend:

The Town of Barrington, RI thinks out-of-state agencies are trying to determine the sexual orientations and "gender identities" of its residents.



So it passed a resolution to stop that.



Delusional. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/I4EGAs8dGB — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) April 19, 2025

Like we said: completely round the bend.

LGBTQI2S+

Think about how loony that is.

Barrington is now a "sanctuary town for transgender people."



Sanctuary from what, reality?



Also, that "mom" in the headline is a psychologist. Bets she's transing all her kids and cats and dogs?



2/5 pic.twitter.com/QrfrlalM62 — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) April 19, 2025

'Come with me, and you'll be, in a world of pure imagination' -- the Barrington town council, probably.

Public comment reflected two viewpoints: "this is dumb" vs "we're saving people" 3/5 pic.twitter.com/48SssLpVCv — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) April 19, 2025

America in a nutshell.

A DEI Committee resident said the town council's decisions "have the power to shape the future."



Yeah, maybe the mowing schedule on town sidewalks. 4/5 pic.twitter.com/qpGln2pqyx — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) April 19, 2025

These people have a really inflated sense of self-importance, no?

Ultimately, it's virtue signaling bc no "individual" or "out-of-state agency" is invading the wealthy seaside town Barrington to determine residents' sexual orientations or "gender identities."



But congratulations on your sanatorium resolution.



5/5 pic.twitter.com/pYuUEBEQJu — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) April 19, 2025

Speaking of sanatoriums, let's start reopening those.

Lifelong Barr res and USN Vet - I’m leaving. Diff councilors but same group that refused to not VS on the flagpole above the Veterans Memorial - took them 3 years to erect new flagpoles so they could fly BLM and LGBTQ flags on them r/than have the courage to say no. SMH. — KMB XRP (@KmbXrp) April 19, 2025

Leftists Ruin Everything: Part 9,835,741

Pure insanity. https://t.co/cPqKmVehNS — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) April 19, 2025

Yes it is.

Stop complying with insane people, https://t.co/Tjask0HSzZ — Leave it better than you found it (@AuburysNavy) April 19, 2025

This. So much this.

