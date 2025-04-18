Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow...
VIP
It's Time for the Wisconsin GOP to Take Off the Gloves
White House X Shares Striking Republican vs. Democrat Priorities Image and the Optics...
John Harwood's Smear of J.D. Vance Reminds Us Why He's a Less Funny...
It Turns Out Few People Want to Pay $300K to Have Joe Biden...
LeBron’s ‘For My Kids’ Scam Kamala Harris Endorsement Netted His Company $50K
While Trans Activist India Willoughby Whines About Supreme Court Ruling, J.K. Rowling Joyf...
Dead Media Talking: Washington Post Gives Mahmoud Khalil an Op-Ed Because OF COURSE,...
The 'N' Stands for Nutrition: AR Gov. Sanders Makes Changes to State Food...
The Atlantic Embodies the Definition of Insanity by Publishing Same Tired Story About...
Chinese-Owned Kerr Flaunts Harvard Tee, Cheers School’s Snub of Trump’s Bid to Protect...
Detroit, West Coast Edition: Production Companies Warn L.A. Will Fall As Industry Flees...
DHS Releases Bodycam Image and Report of Suspected Human Trafficking Stop Involving Kilmar...
Unmasking Mohsen Mahdawi: The Truth Behind the Palestinian Student's Fake Peace-Loving Per...

Boiling Point: Politico Reports California Voters Are FED UP With State's Homeless Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 18, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Back in December, California Governor Gavin Newsom tried to pull a fast one on voters by saying homelessness was down.

It wasn't -- his words were 'slowed and reduced the growth' of homelessness -- which means it's still going up, but just not as fast.

Advertisement

It's not a good thing. And voters are finally getting frustrated and fed up.

Here's more from Politico:

California voters have grown so frustrated with the blue state’s failure to reduce homelessness that well over a third of the electorate now supports local laws that allow police to arrest people camping outside if they refuse shelter.

About 37 percent of voters support arresting homeless people if they refuse to accept shelter, according to a poll from POLITICO and UC Berkeley’s Citrin Center that surveyed registered voters as well as political and policy professionals for the first time about the contentious approach to the homelessness crisis. Another 24 percent of voters surveyed “somewhat” agree with that approach, and 38 percent oppose the idea.

'If I were a policymaker, I would read this as people expressing frustration that homelessness hasn’t decreased in absolute terms,' said Jason Elliott, a veteran Democratic consultant and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s former deputy chief of staff. 'Californians are right to be frustrated.'

The poll also found that addressing housing and homelessness was far and away the biggest shortcoming of state government — and the most pressing issue facing California, which has the nation’s largest homeless population and notoriously high housing costs. The finding on encampments comes as a handful of cities pursue more aggressive policies, including a proposal by San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, a moderate Democrat, that would allow the Bay Area city to arrest people who repeatedly decline shelter.

Recommended

Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow In His Country Club
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Gov. Brylcreem will probably sneer at them, like he did with Prop. 36 supporters.

And the politicians.

Yep.

More money will fix this.

Wouldn't be surprised if they did this.

Yep. That's how you fix this.

We'd be okay with that.

Advertisement

Newsom has his priorities.

Fixing California's problems is not one of them.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM HOMELESS HOMELESSNESS POLITICO POLLS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow In His Country Club
Amy Curtis
White House X Shares Striking Republican vs. Democrat Priorities Image and the Optics are Staggering
justmindy
WATCH: Legit INSANE Lefty Woman Screams at MAGA Hat Wearing Man In a Restaurant (and Check Out Her Shirt)
Amy Curtis
While Trans Activist India Willoughby Whines About Supreme Court Ruling, J.K. Rowling Joyfully Trolls Him
Amy Curtis
It Turns Out Few People Want to Pay $300K to Have Joe Biden Yell Incoherently at Them for an Hour
Amy Curtis
John Harwood's Smear of J.D. Vance Reminds Us Why He's a Less Funny Temu Keith Olbermann
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow In His Country Club Amy Curtis
Advertisement