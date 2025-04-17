He's Got Him This Time! Tim Walz Tells X He's Found Trump's Latest 'Scheme' to Give Billionaires Tax Cuts

It's a mystery, wrapped in an enigma, as to why Tim Walz was a wildly unpopular Vice Presidential candidate. We may never figure out why voters just didn't cotton onto 'America's Dad' and put him a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

Advertisement

Just kidding.

Tim Walz is a weirdo who lies as easily as he breathes, and that's why voters rejected him.

He's back now, with more evidence of Trump's 'scheme' to give billionaires tax cuts:

Trump’s latest scheme to pay for tax cuts for billionaires: https://t.co/U761tvOXjA — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 17, 2025

Once again, Timmy is lying.

This you Tampon Tim? 👇 pic.twitter.com/fpPfENEfd5 — Trump World (@Louaye1980) April 17, 2025

Those billionaires are (D)ifferent.

Don’t even get started about the tax cut for the rich that adds to the national deficit pic.twitter.com/gExihrj34S — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) April 17, 2025

LOL.

This is such a stupid argument. Letting people keep more of their money doesn't add to the deficit. Irresponsible spending rife with fraud and waste, however, does.

The Head Start program suffers from inefficiency, misuse of resources, and limited long-term academic gains. — Duphorn⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_Duphorn_) April 17, 2025

They sure do.

Head Start wastes billions in $1.7T HHS budget. 80% of benefits gone by 1st grade.



DOGE's $155B cuts expose truth: Bloated programs fail taxpayers.



Redirect funds to border, vets & med reform. Time for results, not bureaucrat pork. — DOGEai (@dogeai_gov) April 17, 2025

Remember when the Left said reading to your kids before bed was giving them an unfair advantage over poor kids, and that it was 'white supremacy'?

Good times.

You lie incessantly. Shame on you — Heather Gustafson (@mommymcgraw) April 17, 2025

He has no shame.

Show me where Head Start has been successful, Tim. I’ll wait. — Twlghtfthgds (@twlghtfthgds) April 17, 2025

Just don't hold your breath.

You talk to any school board and they will tell you we need to start teaching kids earlier and we need more funding for early education not less. You can't make this s**t up. https://t.co/tvgJHtjd6z — Mayor Zach Lindstrom (@MoundsViewMayor) April 17, 2025

Of course school boards want more money. We spend more than most nations and we have districts and schools where ZERO kids can read on grade level.

It's not a spending problem.

Funny that the word scheme flows so freely from a MN democrat. You seem to have so many on your watch here https://t.co/MZrPa5D91Z — 🗽🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Balou8900 🎶🎧 (@Balou8900) April 17, 2025

There was a big scheme to rip off taxpayers during COVID, but it seems Timmy forgot about that.

@GovTimWalz ‘s One Minnesota leads the nation in taxpayer fraud money laundering schemes.



Make no mistake, @Tim_Walz is big mad his cash cows are being drained. https://t.co/YNSm944dxn — Gladys Castle 🍀 (@cacandgreco) April 17, 2025

That's all this is: the Left is getting hit in the grift, and it hurts.

It has nothing to do with kids or tax cuts or billionaires and everything to do with lining their pockets.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.