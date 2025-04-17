He's Got Him This Time! Tim Walz Tells X He's Found Trump's Latest 'Scheme' to Give Billionaires Tax Cuts

Karmelo Anthony Family Spokesman Says Kyle Rittenhouse Shot Three People in the Back
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 17, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

It's a mystery, wrapped in an enigma, as to why Tim Walz was a wildly unpopular Vice Presidential candidate. We may never figure out why voters just didn't cotton onto 'America's Dad' and put him a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

Just kidding.

Tim Walz is a weirdo who lies as easily as he breathes, and that's why voters rejected him.

He's back now, with more evidence of Trump's 'scheme' to give billionaires tax cuts:

Once again, Timmy is lying.

Those billionaires are (D)ifferent.

LOL.

This is such a stupid argument. Letting people keep more of their money doesn't add to the deficit. Irresponsible spending rife with fraud and waste, however, does.

They sure do.

Remember when the Left said reading to your kids before bed was giving them an unfair advantage over poor kids, and that it was 'white supremacy'?

Good times.

He has no shame.

Just don't hold your breath.

Of course school boards want more money. We spend more than most nations and we have districts and schools where ZERO kids can read on grade level.

It's not a spending problem.

There was a big scheme to rip off taxpayers during COVID, but it seems Timmy forgot about that.

That's all this is: the Left is getting hit in the grift, and it hurts.

It has nothing to do with kids or tax cuts or billionaires and everything to do with lining their pockets.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

