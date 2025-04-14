Photos Show Extensive Damage to PA Governor’s Residence
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With...
Politico's Getting Ratioed Over Spin on 'Wrongly Deported Maryland Man'
Heartbreak on the Hudson: FAA Shuts Down Helicopter Company Behind Deadly NYC Crash
Good Work, Media! Possible 'Intruder' Arrested Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters
Cleaning House: Arizona to Purge 50,000 Noncitizens From Voter Rolls Following Lawsuit
'She Can't Get Away From Him!' Who Chose This Walk-Out Song for Mich....
VIP
AOC Explains Why Illegals Shouldn't File Taxes and It's All TRUMP'S FAULT
Stephen Miller Takes Liberal Liars in the Media to School
YIKES: Ford Exec Attacks Elderly Plane Passengers Using Wheelchairs for Watching Fox News...
Janet Yellen's Claim About Trump's Manufacturing 'Pipe Dream' Aged Horribly In an HOUR
Aim for the Queen You Best Not MISS: Eric Swalwell Tries Dunking on...
HA! Trans Activist Claims Science Is on 'HER' Side and Even the MSNBC...
NO 'MISTAKE'! Stephen Miller SHREDS Dem/Media Narrative About Deported Gang Member Libs Wa...

Ellison's Child Nutrition 'Oopsie': Brags About Busting Fraudsters, Whispers Sweet Nothings to Their Pals

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on April 14, 2025
Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP, File

Let's be honest, this should come as no surprise when dealing with a Democrat. They very often speak out of both sides of their mouth. It is pretty shocking to see a man charged with enforcing the law privately support law breakers though. As disturbing as it is, it was all caught on tape and now it is out for the public to hear. That's a shame for poor Keith.

Advertisement

Whoa!

How low do you have to be to lie about feeding hungry kids?

So, he offered to cover up for criminals because 'racism' or something. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

So, basically, they were blackmailing him. If he didn't support them, they might support an eventual challenger. Wow!

That's pretty suspicious. 

That's a whole bunch of scam artists.

Advertisement

It appears there are many dishonest Democrats in Minnesota. 

They love stealing taxpayer dollars though.

The worst kind of scam artist.

Tags: ATTORNEY GENERAL DEMOCRAT FRAUD KEITH ELLISON MINNESOTA AG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Politico's Getting Ratioed Over Spin on 'Wrongly Deported Maryland Man'
Doug P.
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With All Female Crew
justmindy
YIKES: Ford Exec Attacks Elderly Plane Passengers Using Wheelchairs for Watching Fox News (Screenshots)
Sam J.
NO 'MISTAKE'! Stephen Miller SHREDS Dem/Media Narrative About Deported Gang Member Libs Want Back
Doug P.
Heartbreak on the Hudson: FAA Shuts Down Helicopter Company Behind Deadly NYC Crash
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement