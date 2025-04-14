Ellison's Child Nutrition 'Oopsie': Brags About Busting Fraudsters, Whispers Sweet Nothings to Their Pals

Let's be honest, this should come as no surprise when dealing with a Democrat. They very often speak out of both sides of their mouth. It is pretty shocking to see a man charged with enforcing the law privately support law breakers though. As disturbing as it is, it was all caught on tape and now it is out for the public to hear. That's a shame for poor Keith.
BOMBSHELL AUDIO: Democrat AG Keith Ellison bragged about helping indict fraudsters who stole $250 million from a federal child nutrition program.— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025
But newly uncovered audio shows Ellison privately offering support to people tied to the scandal. pic.twitter.com/6QTWxnGvOs
Whoa!
The fraud centered on Feeding Our Future, a small nonprofit that served as a “sponsor” of community “sites” that falsely claimed to serve thousands of meals to children each day in Ellison's Minnesota.— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025
In December 2021, Ellison met with individuals connected to the…
How low do you have to be to lie about feeding hungry kids?
At that meeting, attendees complained of “racist” state scrutiny and name-dropped Feeding Our Future.— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025
Ellison replied:
“I’ve heard that name”
“Of course I’m here to help.”
“Let’s just go fight these people.”
He even offered to call state officials on their behalf.
So, he offered to cover up for criminals because 'racism' or something.
Recommended
Attendees also discussed plans to “put our money where our mouths are” to support politicians “that will fight to protect our interests.”— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025
Ellison responded:
“That’s right.”
He received $10,000 in donations from men tied to the fraud just nine days later.
So, basically, they were blackmailing him. If he didn't support them, they might support an eventual challenger. Wow!
Ellison later claimed his office played a key role in bringing the fraudsters to justice.— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025
But at the time of the meeting, he told the group it was the “first time” he’d heard about a Feeding Our Future lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Education, which Ellison's office…
That's pretty suspicious.
70 people have been charged in the Feeding Our Future scheme.— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025
44 have been convicted or pleaded guilty.
READ MORE: https://t.co/OcCjNFfcNi— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025
That's a whole bunch of scam artists.
This is what @Tim_Walz is promoting in his state of MN.— Driftless (@wisdriftmore) April 14, 2025
The stealing of taxpayer money, for well purposed initiatives. Where it's acceptable bc the people were white, to steal that money from them. https://t.co/g8UsPmTGOl
It appears there are many dishonest Democrats in Minnesota.
Absolutely Despicable. These animals HATE our Republic! https://t.co/cWnQOPKhi0— Dixie Boosh Wookie™ MAGA 🇺🇸✝️🐊 (@DixieBushWookie) April 14, 2025
They love stealing taxpayer dollars though.
Jekyll and Hyde. Disgusting.— Karen Dexk (@karen_dexk) April 14, 2025
The worst kind of scam artist.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member