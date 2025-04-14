Ellison's Child Nutrition 'Oopsie': Brags About Busting Fraudsters, Whispers Sweet Nothings to Their Pals

Let's be honest, this should come as no surprise when dealing with a Democrat. They very often speak out of both sides of their mouth. It is pretty shocking to see a man charged with enforcing the law privately support law breakers though. As disturbing as it is, it was all caught on tape and now it is out for the public to hear. That's a shame for poor Keith.

BOMBSHELL AUDIO: Democrat AG Keith Ellison bragged about helping indict fraudsters who stole $250 million from a federal child nutrition program.



But newly uncovered audio shows Ellison privately offering support to people tied to the scandal. pic.twitter.com/6QTWxnGvOs — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025

Whoa!

The fraud centered on Feeding Our Future, a small nonprofit that served as a “sponsor” of community “sites” that falsely claimed to serve thousands of meals to children each day in Ellison's Minnesota.



In December 2021, Ellison met with individuals connected to the… — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025

How low do you have to be to lie about feeding hungry kids?

At that meeting, attendees complained of “racist” state scrutiny and name-dropped Feeding Our Future.



Ellison replied:



“I’ve heard that name”

“Of course I’m here to help.”

“Let’s just go fight these people.”



He even offered to call state officials on their behalf. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025

So, he offered to cover up for criminals because 'racism' or something.

Attendees also discussed plans to “put our money where our mouths are” to support politicians “that will fight to protect our interests.”



Ellison responded:



“That’s right.”



He received $10,000 in donations from men tied to the fraud just nine days later. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025

So, basically, they were blackmailing him. If he didn't support them, they might support an eventual challenger. Wow!

Ellison later claimed his office played a key role in bringing the fraudsters to justice.



But at the time of the meeting, he told the group it was the “first time” he’d heard about a Feeding Our Future lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Education, which Ellison's office… — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025

That's pretty suspicious.

70 people have been charged in the Feeding Our Future scheme.



44 have been convicted or pleaded guilty. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2025

That's a whole bunch of scam artists.

This is what @Tim_Walz is promoting in his state of MN.

The stealing of taxpayer money, for well purposed initiatives. Where it's acceptable bc the people were white, to steal that money from them. https://t.co/g8UsPmTGOl — Driftless (@wisdriftmore) April 14, 2025

It appears there are many dishonest Democrats in Minnesota.

Absolutely Despicable. These animals HATE our Republic! https://t.co/cWnQOPKhi0 — Dixie Boosh Wookie™ MAGA 🇺🇸✝️🐊 (@DixieBushWookie) April 14, 2025

They love stealing taxpayer dollars though.

Jekyll and Hyde. Disgusting. — Karen Dexk (@karen_dexk) April 14, 2025

The worst kind of scam artist.