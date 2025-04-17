THIS: Thread Explains Why Whining About Trump and the Rule of Law ISN'T Working (It's the Left's Fault)

We see a lot of people warning that President Trump ignoring the 'rule of law' when it comes to deportations means the Democrats will do the same when they're back in power.

The problem with that line of thinking is: the Democrats have already been doing that to the Right. For years.

Remember when the Obama administration used the IRS to go after conservative groups during the 2012 election, or when it sued The Little Sisters of the Poor and Hobby Lobby to force both to provide birth control and abortion coverage in insurance?

Or how about the BLM riots in the summer of 2020 versus how the January 6 defendants were treated?

Here's a thread that points out why the 'rule of law' argument isn't very persuasive to people on the Right (including this writer):

I'm seeing a lot of "Trump admin is ignoring rule of law, just wait until this turns back around"



The right already believes they have been the victims of this injustice. If you don't recognize that, then we already know you approve of it and your words mean nothing. — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 17, 2025

The Left has been playing Calvinball for decades. You can't follow the rules when your opponent is making them up as they go along.

"well they haven't been the victims of this very specific injustice"



[gives an analogous examples of injustice]



"yeah, but that wasn't really an injustice b/c of these 3 meaningless distinctions"



you don't care about those distinctions, this is all a rhetorical game to you — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 17, 2025

That's exactly what it is. A rhetorical game.

The right isn't playing that game anymore



If you were not loudly in opposition to the injustices of the Biden admin, you are simply not a part of the conversation. You can't be trusted and every supposedly non-partisan objection you raise is just some rhetorical ploy. — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 17, 2025

A lot of people were silent during the Biden era, for whatever reason.

There are some (few) who actually believe in rule of law & due process and I hold them in high esteem



But they are sadly swept up in the narrative flow and the populist right is casting them as villains and enemies, disregarding their brave stance against left-y injustice — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 17, 2025

If this is referring to Lefties who stood up, yes. The problem is that the problem is so big, so pervasive, that it can't be undone by such a small minority.

I don't know what can be done about this



Maybe time machine? Go back in time and somehow stop the slow erosion of trust in our political sphere that has happened over the last 20 years? It's certainly too late now. — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 17, 2025

This writer's theory is this: until the Left is hurt as much by their own rules as the Right has been, nothing will change.

I agree. So are we conceding that this is just how things will be from now on rather than try to fix it? Because that seems to be the case that you're making.https://t.co/G18JETfJ9b — Kent D ن (@KentD_II) April 17, 2025

It might be the status quo going forward.

You should propose a fix for it and get the left to agree to it first



The key element of this is that the left complains about what is happening and then, when you propose a solution that would protect everyone, they turn it down



Ask me how I know — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 17, 2025

The Left wants power. Any fix that hampers that pursuit will be rejected.

Anyone who says that Trump is ignoring the rule of law is disingenuous.



The idea that Biden could blatantly shatter the rule of law by allowing millions of illegal immigrants into the US and giving them parole...but that it's illegal to deport them..is silly. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 17, 2025

It sure seems silly.

And it's a double standard.

I'm not going to listen to Due Process lectures from people that celebrated hanging 34 felonies on an American where the jury didn't have to agree to the crime. — Irwin M Fletcher, Esq. (@woodifitweretru) April 17, 2025

The Left's lawfare certainly hurts their 'rule of law' and 'due process' arguments.

The Leftscum have abused, flouted, and ignored the rule of law in every way they can at every turn.



As such, adherence is meaningless.



The Leftscum are gunna hate what comes next. https://t.co/MXFJsqrMMg — Cobalt Ogre Magus🥥 🧁🔌🐰🍰🎀✂️✨⚠️🕶️ (@CobaltOgreMagus) April 17, 2025

They will not.

This thread sums up how I feel, especially as a lawyer. The executive branch defying court order is nothing new. (Student loan forgiveness, anyone?) All that’s new is people care now. https://t.co/iHjSf7puK1 — Fanny Dawson (@FannyDawson131) April 17, 2025

With the Left, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

I would amplify it to 'the left believes it's good when they do it."



But one faction abusing power while the other side exercises restraint doesn't work. So far, Trump has been very mild compared to Biden's handlers. If you want to stop it here, you need to stop your allies https://t.co/xjMWUl1d2f — Dan Melson (@danmelsonauthor) April 17, 2025

Unfortunately, the Left has no plans to stop.

So here we are.

