He's Got Him This Time! Tim Walz Tells X He's Found Trump's Latest...
Karmelo Anthony Family Spokesman Says Kyle Rittenhouse Shot Three People in the Back
VIP
The FSU Shooting Hits Close to Home and the Heartless Gun Control Remarks...
Lefty Hero Luigi Mangione Charged With a Crime That Makes Him Eligible for...
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryl...
Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified
Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of...
NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS...
Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illeg...
Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Media Headlines Prove the Trans Tide Is Turning Back...
States Sneak CDLs to Illegals, Leaving American Truckers Ready to Rage
VIP
Feminist Group 'Smashing the Patriarchy' Puts Up Poll Pitting Trump Against Obama and...
FIGHT CLUB: James Carville UNLOADS on 'Twerp' David Hogg and Calls on DNC...

THIS: Thread Explains Why Whining About Trump and the Rule of Law ISN'T Working (It's the Left's Fault)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 17, 2025
Gif

We see a lot of people warning that President Trump ignoring the 'rule of law' when it comes to deportations means the Democrats will do the same when they're back in power.

Advertisement

The problem with that line of thinking is: the Democrats have already been doing that to the Right. For years.

Remember when the Obama administration used the IRS to go after conservative groups during the 2012 election, or when it sued The Little Sisters of the Poor and Hobby Lobby to force both to provide birth control and abortion coverage in insurance?

Or how about the BLM riots in the summer of 2020 versus how the January 6 defendants were treated?

Here's a thread that points out why the 'rule of law' argument isn't very persuasive to people on the Right (including this writer):

The Left has been playing Calvinball for decades. You can't follow the rules when your opponent is making them up as they go along.

Recommended

Karmelo Anthony Family Spokesman Says Kyle Rittenhouse Shot Three People in the Back
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's exactly what it is. A rhetorical game.

A lot of people were silent during the Biden era, for whatever reason.

If this is referring to Lefties who stood up, yes. The problem is that the problem is so big, so pervasive, that it can't be undone by such a small minority.

This writer's theory is this: until the Left is hurt as much by their own rules as the Right has been, nothing will change.

Advertisement

It might be the status quo going forward.

The Left wants power. Any fix that hampers that pursuit will be rejected.

It sure seems silly.

And it's a double standard.

The Left's lawfare certainly hurts their 'rule of law' and 'due process' arguments.

Advertisement

They will not.

With the Left, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Unfortunately, the Left has no plans to stop. 

So here we are.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN LAW LEFTIES RULES THREAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karmelo Anthony Family Spokesman Says Kyle Rittenhouse Shot Three People in the Back
Brett T.
He's Got Him This Time! Tim Walz Tells X He's Found Trump's Latest 'Scheme' to Give Billionaires Tax Cuts
Amy Curtis
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
Brett T.
CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryland Man'
Amy Curtis
Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of Civil War
Grateful Calvin
Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Karmelo Anthony Family Spokesman Says Kyle Rittenhouse Shot Three People in the Back Brett T.
Advertisement