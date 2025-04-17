NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS Against Harvard

According to his X bio, Lawrence Summers is a 'Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus at Harvard' and was also Secretary of the Treasury for President Clinton and Obama's Director of NEC. Sounds impressive, no?

Then you see what he posts, and his titles are not nearly that stunning.

Summers shared his thoughts on President Trump's efforts to make Harvard University comply with the Civil Rights Act, and -- hoo boy -- is there a lot of double standard here:

Any self-respecting Treasury Secretary would resign rather have the Department be complicit in the weaponization of the IRS against a political adversary of the President. Harvard will endure and it is far, far from perfect, but if this directive is not withdrawn, the… — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) April 17, 2025

'The weaponization of the IRS.'

Sure, Jan.

(We'll come back to that in a sec).

The thread continues:

.@SecScottBessent is derelict with respect to what may be his most important duty—maintaining law-based rights respecting our tax collection system. DOGE violating privacy rules, evisceration of enforcement capacity, politicization of leadership and now political intrusion into… — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) April 17, 2025

Jewish students at Harvard also have law-based rights, namely Title VI which prohibits discrimination and harassment in education.

Harvard failed to protect and encouraged rampant antisemitism on campus, to the point where Jewish students had to hide their public Menorah display at night while an anti-Israel 'apartheid wall' got 24/7 Harvard-sponsored security.

That's against the law.

The result will be revenue losses of a trillion dollars or more over the next decade. The erosion of American democracy has costs that cannot be priced. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) April 17, 2025

Harvard is tax-exempt, so they're not paying taxes.

As to the 'erosion of American democracy', go talk to the Democrats who are openly trying to use the courts to undermine the voters' will and thwart President Trump's agenda.

George Shultz met his test by facing down President Richard Nixon when his staff tried to interfere with the IRS. Tragic that @SecScottBessent has not protected the IRS. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) April 17, 2025

So, we're back to the IRS.

You'll be not shocked to learn a search of Summer's X account produces NO results for 'Lois Lerner':

Is anyone surprised by this?

Nope.

“The rule of law” includes following the Civil Right Act. You thought that Harvard could discriminate, scapegoat, and segregate on the basis of race as long as it was against whites, Asians, and Jews. You were wrong—and now your hubris is causing consequences. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 17, 2025

'No one is above the law.'

Except for Democrats.

Yeah, I remember Tim Geithner submitting his resignation immediately after the Lois Lerner news broke. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ss1Ud3brlh — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) April 17, 2025

Totally.

You’re worried about the weaponization of the IRS NOW?



What about during Obama? What about during Biden?



You’re a transparent tool. — Ron (@FieldTechFixer) April 17, 2025

Joe Biden hired 87,000 IRS agents to audit $600 Venmo payments.

Lois Lerner targeted conservative non-profits to help throw the 2012 election to Obama.

But only now is the 'weaponization' of the IRS a problem.

Lol, nothing was done when the Obama administration weaponized the IRS against his political opponents. Nothing was done when Obama/Biden weaponized the entire federal government against Trump and conservatives, so tough nougies. It's our turn. Cope and seeeeeethe. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) April 17, 2025

The Left hates abiding by their own rules.

If only there were a word for when someone still defends the insane institution that fired him for heresy (noting that men and women differ) https://t.co/gDAleKbrgE — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) April 17, 2025

He's the embodiment of Stockholm Syndrome.

Harvard engages in systematic racial discrimination in admissions, hiring, and promotion. Bob Jones University had its 501c3 status stripped for far less racial discrimination, and this was upheld 8-1 by the Supreme Court in 1983. You seem to think the rules don't apply to… https://t.co/UQsi9ZtngW — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) April 17, 2025

The Left never thinks the rules apply to them.

Things that weren’t said when the IRS was messing with conservative organizations to keep them from participating in the 2012 election. https://t.co/IXyzXXNmoT — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 17, 2025

That was, as always, (D)ifferent.

