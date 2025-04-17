NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS Against Harvard

Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illeg...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 17, 2025
Twitchy

According to his X bio, Lawrence Summers is a 'Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus at Harvard' and was also Secretary of the Treasury for President Clinton and Obama's Director of NEC. Sounds impressive, no?

Then you see what he posts, and his titles are not nearly that stunning.

Summers shared his thoughts on President Trump's efforts to make Harvard University comply with the Civil Rights Act, and -- hoo boy -- is there a lot of double standard here:

'The weaponization of the IRS.'

Sure, Jan.

(We'll come back to that in a sec).

The thread continues:

Jewish students at Harvard also have law-based rights, namely Title VI which prohibits discrimination and harassment in education.

Harvard failed to protect and encouraged rampant antisemitism on campus, to the point where Jewish students had to hide their public Menorah display at night while an anti-Israel 'apartheid wall' got 24/7 Harvard-sponsored security.

That's against the law.

Harvard is tax-exempt, so they're not paying taxes.

As to the 'erosion of American democracy', go talk to the Democrats who are openly trying to use the courts to undermine the voters' will and thwart President Trump's agenda.

So, we're back to the IRS.

You'll be not shocked to learn a search of Summer's X account produces NO results for 'Lois Lerner':

Is anyone surprised by this?

Nope.

'No one is above the law.'

Except for Democrats.

Totally.

Joe Biden hired 87,000 IRS agents to audit $600 Venmo payments.

Lois Lerner targeted conservative non-profits to help throw the 2012 election to Obama.

But only now is the 'weaponization' of the IRS a problem.

The Left hates abiding by their own rules.

He's the embodiment of Stockholm Syndrome.

The Left never thinks the rules apply to them.

That was, as always, (D)ifferent.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

