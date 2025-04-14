Cleaning House: Arizona to Purge 50,000 Noncitizens From Voter Rolls Following Lawsuit

Back in September, we told about America First suing every county in Arizona in an effort to remove illegal aliens from voter rolls and curb illegal voting.

Now Arizona is removing 50,000 noncitizens from the voter rolls:

BREAKING: All 15 Arizona counties have begun the process of verifying & removing noncitizens from their voter rolls,



which could be as many as 50,000.



This is huge, monstrous, earthshaking news. pic.twitter.com/MbwSc32kPc — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 13, 2025

Here's more from FoxNews:

All 15 Arizona counties have now begun the process of verifying and removing noncitizens from their voter rolls, including nearly 50,000 registrants who did not provide proof of U.S. citizenship. "This settlement is a great result for all Arizonans," America First Legal (AFL) senior counsel James Rogers told Fox News Digital after his organization’s successful lawsuit spearheaded the process in Arizona. AFL filed the lawsuit against the 15 Arizona counties last year on behalf of EZAZ.org, and Yvonne Cahill, a registered voter and naturalized citizen, arguing that the counties had not been following a state law that requires proof of citizenship to vote in local and state elections and for the state to do monthly checks of the rolls for noncitizens.

Is it enough to stop the cheat in AZ though? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 14, 2025

Why were noncitizens on the voting rolls to begin with?!



Can someone explain? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 13, 2025

This is enough to change AZ from a purple state to a RED state all on its own. In fact had this happened a little earlier, we would’ve had a completely different outcome in our elections! — Jacob Amini (@jacob_amini) April 14, 2025

Excellent news! Does this mean no more of Hobbs playing, "let's continuing counting ballots until we get the result we want?" — pfabkitty (@pfabkitty) April 14, 2025

Am actually surprised Hobbs isn't fighting this... https://t.co/1AqPx1l0Vo — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) April 14, 2025

Even if it "only" ends up being 5,000-10,000 noncitizens, it's still a massive number and will destroy the Democrats narrative that "voter fraud is extremely rare."



If they find significant numbers, this will be the most important story of the year. https://t.co/4M2M5VSZBn — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) April 13, 2025

It's astounding that it required a lawsuit. https://t.co/8EjeJEecXl — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) April 13, 2025

I can’t even tell you how many people I saw on social media making fun of people who said noncitizens were voting in our elections. Turns out it was true. https://t.co/H8pCM8WDw8 — Nina (@nanc01234) April 13, 2025

Should make Arizona ruby red moving forward. https://t.co/bJ6vSpuaSe — j (@j_ns93) April 14, 2025

It’s not asking too much to have an orderly civilization. https://t.co/5jGlDpnbZO — Laura Becker🦎 (@LauraBeckerReal) April 14, 2025

