Cleaning House: Arizona to Purge 50,000 Noncitizens From Voter Rolls Following Lawsuit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 14, 2025
AP Photo/Matt York

Back in September, we told about America First suing every county in Arizona in an effort to remove illegal aliens from voter rolls and curb illegal voting.

Now Arizona is removing 50,000 noncitizens from the voter rolls:

Here's more from FoxNews:

All 15 Arizona counties have now begun the process of verifying and removing noncitizens from their voter rolls, including nearly 50,000 registrants who did not provide proof of U.S. citizenship.

"This settlement is a great result for all Arizonans," America First Legal (AFL) senior counsel James Rogers told Fox News Digital after his organization’s successful lawsuit spearheaded the process in Arizona.

AFL filed the lawsuit against the 15 Arizona counties last year on behalf of EZAZ.org, and Yvonne Cahill, a registered voter and naturalized citizen, arguing that the counties had not been following a state law that requires proof of citizenship to vote in local and state elections and for the state to do monthly checks of the rolls for noncitizens.

This is great news for voter integrity.

It will help.

We're still amazed this happened at all.

It'll be interesting to see how elections play out going forward.

Here's hoping.

So are we.

It will be one of the biggest stories of 2025.

Absolutely astounding.

Today's conspiracy theory is tomorrow's headline news.

We like rubies.

No it isn't.

