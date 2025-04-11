YIKES: SoCal Media Station's X Account 'Accidentally' Shares Offensive Word, Blames 'Technical Error'

Los Angeles-based media outlet KTLA is having a banner week.

Yesterday, we told you about their terrible headline that claimed a store worker 'died' after confronting shoplifters. He didn't 'die', in case you were wondering -- the shoplifters hit him over the head and ran him over with their getaway vehicle.

Today, whatever social media intern was running their X account landed the station in hot water:

KTLA experienced a technical error while adding language filters to our social media accounts, resulting in an offensive word being accidentally shared. We are appalled and apologize that this occurred. — KTLA (@KTLA) April 11, 2025

'Technical error' -- sure, Jan.

yea the screen shot I have is really really bad guys... — Matt Hartman (@ShorealoneFilms) April 11, 2025

Yeah, it's bad.

You guys really tried hiding my comment? shameful. pic.twitter.com/ukejAveFxb — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) April 11, 2025

Oh. Oh no.

@KTLA social media intern is having a rough day pic.twitter.com/8RyalSdocd — Matt Crowder (@mattcrowder07) April 11, 2025

Life imitates 'South Park.'

All of X right now.

I said yesterday that KTLA is a joke.



Today you proved me right. — Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) April 11, 2025

And everyone is laughing at them.

If Fox news or Republicans did this you'd be calling for charges and federal jail time. — Sarah 🌴🌵 (@SarahfromOC) April 11, 2025

Imagine the meltdowns if this happened.

Here's the error they're talking about ... Still not understanding how this happens https://t.co/Kx147DSWCn pic.twitter.com/j4KcVGpyAv — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 11, 2025

Someone thought they'd be clever is this writer's guess.

They were not clever.

We chuckled.

Yeah, we're doubtful, too.

I want to see their supposed list of offensive words to “filter” https://t.co/yAvqZtiqDa — BGDBYTHESEA (@bgdbythesea) April 11, 2025

We're curious, too.

Our faces right now, too.

Appalled? Someone had to type that (with the hard r and all) and push send. https://t.co/6o5OTvcvui — John (@Jcarnes814) April 11, 2025

They sure did.

I hear this technical error blaring out of cars all over Memphis. https://t.co/i9CdkEwPjC — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 11, 2025

This writer laughed out loud at this one.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



