YIKES: SoCal Media Station's X Account 'Accidentally' Shares Offensive Word, Blames 'Technical Error'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on April 11, 2025
Meme

Los Angeles-based media outlet KTLA is having a banner week. 

Yesterday, we told you about their terrible headline that claimed a store worker 'died' after confronting shoplifters. He didn't 'die', in case you were wondering -- the shoplifters hit him over the head and ran him over with their getaway vehicle.

Today, whatever social media intern was running their X account landed the station in hot water:

'Technical error' -- sure, Jan.

Yeah, it's bad.

Oh. Oh no.

Life imitates 'South Park.'

All of X right now.

And everyone is laughing at them.

Imagine the meltdowns if this happened.

Someone thought they'd be clever is this writer's guess.

They were not clever.

We chuckled.

Yeah, we're doubtful, too.

We're curious, too.

Our faces right now, too.

They sure did.

This writer laughed out loud at this one.

