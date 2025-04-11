Jasmine Crockett Demands We 'Connect the Dots' As She Blames Food, Housing Prices on Deportations (WUT?)

This writer hopes the Democratic Party keeps Jasmine Crockett out in front of the cameras every chance they get.

With her as the face of the Left, we'll never lose another national election, because Crockett is that bad. Just yesterday, she reiterated that Joe Biden -- who dropped out of the presidential race last year because his brain is Swiss cheese -- is still 'sharp as a tack' while demanding a 'mental acuity' test for President Donald Trump.

You first, Jasmine.

This writer can't decide if this is all an act or if she's really this obtuse, but -- either way -- she makes the Dems look bad (not that they need much help there).

Here's Crockett once again, covering herself in glory, as she tells voters to 'connect the dots' by blaming increased housing and food costs on ... deportations.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: "Connect the dots. You cannot afford your home, groceries thanks to deportations" pic.twitter.com/sg8ggsp4sG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 10, 2025

Yeah, that's not it.

Uncontrolled government spending, coupled with a crippling of the supply chain thanks to COVID lockdowns, led to inflation. Housing costs are up because the Left imported millions of illegals who needed places to live.

There's also the Left's racist streak showing: that only illegals can pick the crops and build houses for slave wages.

This is one of the most insane things I've heard in awhile.



Is she really saying out loud that ONLY illegal immigrants are doing hard labor in the United States? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 10, 2025

Yes, she is.

Connect the dots. Jasmine is an idiot. — Jim Hawk (@JimHawk67327371) April 10, 2025

One of the most idiotic members of Congress, and that's an accomplishment.

This is the biggest spaghetti fling that I've ever seen lol — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 10, 2025

She's hoping something will stick. Eventually.

Yeah, that was our facial expression, too.

This is why I came here, to learn new things. I had no idea letting criminal aliens into the country paid my bills. If I'm being truthful, I still don't. What's wrong with her? — Steve Hartkopf (@srobhartkopf) April 10, 2025

How much time you got?

Connect the dots. Rep. Jasmine Crockett is dimmer than a small appliance bulb. https://t.co/GJPPQ34d05 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 11, 2025

And less useful.

Having some issues connecting these dots… https://t.co/9rpxd0MM5D — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 10, 2025

So are we, because the dots aren't even on the same planet.

i put my phone on airplane mode and it still won’t fly 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/1LjNZC0omY — Tanya Tay Posobiec ☦️ (@realTanyaTay) April 11, 2025

We chuckled.

Her ability to connect dots the rest of us can’t even see is truly uncanny. https://t.co/XL3zQnz5Wg — Rob Jenkins (@profontheright) April 11, 2025

Truly uncanny. A singular talent.

So why were groceries so high and houses unaffordable when we had 200-300K border encounters each month and almost the complete opposite policies? https://t.co/SHFAI098n8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 11, 2025

Oh, we'd love to see Crockett answer this question.

She won't. But it would be so fun.