Jasmine Crockett Demands We 'Connect the Dots' As She Blames Food, Housing Prices on Deportations (WUT?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 11, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer hopes the Democratic Party keeps Jasmine Crockett out in front of the cameras every chance they get.

With her as the face of the Left, we'll never lose another national election, because Crockett is that bad. Just yesterday, she reiterated that Joe Biden -- who dropped out of the presidential race last year because his brain is Swiss cheese -- is still 'sharp as a tack' while demanding a 'mental acuity' test for President Donald Trump.

You first, Jasmine.

This writer can't decide if this is all an act or if she's really this obtuse, but -- either way -- she makes the Dems look bad (not that they need much help there). 

Here's Crockett once again, covering herself in glory, as she tells voters to 'connect the dots' by blaming increased housing and food costs on ... deportations.

Yeah, that's not it.

Uncontrolled government spending, coupled with a crippling of the supply chain thanks to COVID lockdowns, led to inflation. Housing costs are up because the Left imported millions of illegals who needed places to live.

There's also the Left's racist streak showing: that only illegals can pick the crops and build houses for slave wages.

Yes, she is.

One of the most idiotic members of Congress, and that's an accomplishment.

She's hoping something will stick. Eventually.

Yeah, that was our facial expression, too.

How much time you got?

And less useful.

So are we, because the dots aren't even on the same planet.

We chuckled.

Truly uncanny. A singular talent.

Oh, we'd love to see Crockett answer this question.

She won't. But it would be so fun.

