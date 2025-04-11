'Beyond Wild': Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Needs a Mental Test While Praising 'Sharp as a Tack' Joe Biden

After four years of walking asparagus President Joe Biden, the Democrats are demanding a mental acuity test… for his successor. On Thursday, Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett said President Donald Trump needs to be tested for mental fitness. Crockett’s throwing stones in her own glass house.

Here she is. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett: It’s “beyond wild" that no one is demanding a mental acuity test of Donald Trump.



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/vN9cROGRkl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

Posters are fine with mental testing but say it needs to start with lawmakers first. Crockett’s crazy for not acknowledging Biden’s facilitation of an illegal alien invasion of our country.

He’s the sharpest one in Washington DC by a mile.



Let them start mental acuity tests in Congress first, and we’ll see who’s left. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 11, 2025

“At least with Sleepy Joe you didn’t have to worry about fake invasions"



Said by an actual member of congress — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

Yeah... don't believe your lying eyes of the countless millions who've crossed over our borders, illegally... which, according to Crockett, isn't a crime.



Pathetically stupid, this one is. — CaptMeticuli (@CaptMeticuli) April 11, 2025

🤦🏻‍♂️Oophf.



21%…. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 11, 2025

The poll numbers tell the tale.

It’s amazing seeing anyone still denying that Biden was mentally compromised. Well, Crockett’s a Democrat after all.

Wow these same people refused to even acknowledge Biden was even a little off.



Trump literally is being transparent asf about his medical history



This narrative isn’t gonna work out for them — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) April 11, 2025

They’ve tried this one before when he walked slowly down a ramp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 11, 2025

And again when he covered his tie while drinking water 😂 — Omggggagain (@omggggagain) April 11, 2025

Commenters say Democrats are taking a mental test every time they open their yaps on TV. But, one poster says we still need to keep an eye on crafty Crockett.

Jasmine takes a mental acuity test every time she opens her mouth in front of a microphone...and fails. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) April 11, 2025

Don’t underestimate her. She isn’t dumb. She is dishonest, duplicitous, and pretty much pure evil, but she isn’t dumb. She knows exactly what she is doing. — Tim Drake (@Tim_Drake4) April 11, 2025

The only way to deal with such a character is to push back on EVERY SINGLE THING SHE SAYS. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) April 11, 2025

It’s best to push back on her but we also want her to keep talking. Her ignorance, and her willingness to always share it, is a gift to the GOP.