San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry...
Hakeem Jeffries Says We Need a Strong Border While Stressing the Dems are...
Chopper Crash: Six Lives Lost as Helicopter Plummets in Pieces into New...
VIP
Is China Behind These AI-Generated Videos of Fat Americans in Sweatshops?
Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask
Florida AG Officially Charges Ryan Routh With Attempted Assassination
New York Has a Brand: Police Hunt for Man in ‘Vile Subway Attack’...
Rep. Gregario Casar Says Trump MUST End Elon Musk's Reign of Terror in...
VIP
A Rose by Any Other Name Is Still Deadly, Disastrous Socialism
Congressman on Plane Clipped by Another's Wing Blames Trump's FAA Cuts
HOT ROD: Jay Leno Goes to Sacramento to Save California's Classic Car and...
Crash in NYC Has Rep. Eric Swalwell Wondering How Long It'll Be Until...
MEDIA SPIN: KTLA Gets DRAGGED for Headline About Store Worker Who 'Died' Confronting...
David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee

'Beyond Wild': Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Needs a Mental Test While Praising 'Sharp as a Tack' Joe Biden

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

After four years of walking asparagus President Joe Biden, the Democrats are demanding a mental acuity test… for his successor. On Thursday, Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett said President Donald Trump needs to be tested for mental fitness. Crockett’s throwing stones in her own glass house.

Advertisement

Here she is. (WATCH)

Posters are fine with mental testing but say it needs to start with lawmakers first. Crockett’s crazy for not acknowledging Biden’s facilitation of an illegal alien invasion of our country.

The poll numbers tell the tale.

It’s amazing seeing anyone still denying that Biden was mentally compromised. Well, Crockett’s a Democrat after all.

Recommended

San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry Visitors in CA City
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Commenters say Democrats are taking a mental test every time they open their yaps on TV. But, one poster says we still need to keep an eye on crafty Crockett.

It’s best to push back on her but we also want her to keep talking. Her ignorance, and her willingness to always share it, is a gift to the GOP.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry Visitors in CA City
Warren Squire
Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask
Brett T.
Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Hakeem Jeffries Says We Need a Strong Border While Stressing the Dems are the Pro-Illegal Alien Party
Warren Squire
Chopper Crash: Six Lives Lost as Helicopter Plummets in Pieces into New York’s Hudson River (VIDEO)
Warren Squire
Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry Visitors in CA City Warren Squire
Advertisement