Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: Judge Tosses COVID Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Andrew Cuomo

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 05, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Andrew Cuomo made a name for himself during COVID, and not in a good way. While the former New York governor touted his track record during the pandemic, the reality is far different: it was Cuomo who sent COVID-positive seniors back to nursing homes, resulting in the deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers.

Cuomo lied about his policy and covered it up, too.

A House COVID committee recommended charges over the nursing home deaths, and families sued.

Now a judge has tossed the wrongful death suit:

More from The New York Post:

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo all but got away with murder this week when a federal judge tossed a lawsuit blaming his administration for thousands of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, disgusted relatives told The Post.

Patricia Biondi, one of eight plaintiffs in the $10 million wrongful-death suit, called Manhattan federal Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s Monday decision to dismiss the case over lack of evidence a 'bad joke,' adding Cuomo – the frontrunner in NYC’s mayoral race — 'mismanaged the whole COVID crisis' as governor.

'He’s just walking away scot free, and he has the nerve to run for office again?' said Biondi, 72, of Wappingers Falls, NY, whose husband of over 30 years, Michael, 77, died of the bug in November 2020 — just a month after checking into a Mohegan Lake nursing home for physical therapy.

A 'lack of evidence'? Really?

The House committee showed Cuomo knew about the deaths and altered the numbers personally to lie about it and cover his butt. We told you about that here.

Yes it was.

It was a slap in the face to every family who lost loved ones thanks to his so-called leadership.

No, he shouldn't. But he's the frontrunner in the race.

The other choice in the NYC mayoral race is a literal commie who wants government-run grocery stores. Talk about a no-win situation.

But we cannot forget what he did and the damage it caused:

This is who Cuomo is and what he did. Remember this as he runs for mayor.

