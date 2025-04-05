Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: Judge Tosses COVID Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Andrew Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo made a name for himself during COVID, and not in a good way. While the former New York governor touted his track record during the pandemic, the reality is far different: it was Cuomo who sent COVID-positive seniors back to nursing homes, resulting in the deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers.

Cuomo lied about his policy and covered it up, too.

A House COVID committee recommended charges over the nursing home deaths, and families sued.

Now a judge has tossed the wrongful death suit:

Nursing-home kin rip Cuomo COVID lawsuit dismissal: ‘He should be in prison’ https://t.co/LcFSI8y833 pic.twitter.com/3mQrbbkzLC — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2025

More from The New York Post:

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo all but got away with murder this week when a federal judge tossed a lawsuit blaming his administration for thousands of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, disgusted relatives told The Post. Patricia Biondi, one of eight plaintiffs in the $10 million wrongful-death suit, called Manhattan federal Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s Monday decision to dismiss the case over lack of evidence a 'bad joke,' adding Cuomo – the frontrunner in NYC’s mayoral race — 'mismanaged the whole COVID crisis' as governor. 'He’s just walking away scot free, and he has the nerve to run for office again?' said Biondi, 72, of Wappingers Falls, NY, whose husband of over 30 years, Michael, 77, died of the bug in November 2020 — just a month after checking into a Mohegan Lake nursing home for physical therapy.

A 'lack of evidence'? Really?

The House committee showed Cuomo knew about the deaths and altered the numbers personally to lie about it and cover his butt. We told you about that here.

Cuomo knew exactly what he was doing. He should be in prison for sending COVID into the nursing homes. The book deal was his payoff — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) April 5, 2025

Yes it was.

It was a slap in the face to every family who lost loved ones thanks to his so-called leadership.

He should never hold office again because of how he handled Covid that's for sure — Lori Prockish (@lori_prockish) April 5, 2025

No, he shouldn't. But he's the frontrunner in the race.

He is a arrogant killer, liar, & misogynist. The fact that NY voters are actually considering him shows either how out of touch they are or how ignorant they are. Or maybe both. — jerseyguy (@jerseyg03945540) April 5, 2025

The other choice in the NYC mayoral race is a literal commie who wants government-run grocery stores. Talk about a no-win situation.

But we cannot forget what he did and the damage it caused:

REMEMBER HIS RECORD: As the mayoral race in NYC kicks off, @guypbenson revisited frontrunner @andrewcuomo's disastrous and deadly COVID-19 record.



We reflected on Sean Newman + @JaniceDean's story of loss and grief due to Cuomo's policies at the link 🔽.https://t.co/qcZHG3fdr7 — The Guy Benson Show (@GuyBensonShow) April 4, 2025

This is who Cuomo is and what he did. Remember this as he runs for mayor.

