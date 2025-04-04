The Left's War on Women Continues As Montana Judge Blocks Bathroom Bill With...
Hello Logan Act! Gavin Newsom Tells Nation's California's 'Ready to Talk' Amid Trump Tariffs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 04, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

What is it with Democrats and violating the Logan Act? A month ago, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told Canada his state was ready to 'find a way' to work with our neighbor to the north to get around President Trump-imposed tariffs.

Now it's California Governor Gavin Newsom's turn to violate the Logan Act, too:

More from The New York Post:

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom told foreign nations Friday that representatives from the Golden State were “here and ready to talk” about “new opportunities” after President Trump’s sweeping tariff announcement Wednesday.

'I’ve directed my administration to look at new opportunities to expand trade and to remind our trading partners around the globe that California remains a stable partner,' Newsom — thought by many to be a contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination — said in a video message on X.

'California is here and ready to talk,' the 57-year-old wrote on the platform. 'We will not sit idly by during Trump’s tariff war. We make up 14% of the US GDP. We’re the 5th largest economy in the world. We’re not scared to use our market power to fight back against the largest tax hike of our lifetime.'

He wants to run for POTUS so badly.

Here's that video message, by the way:

X users dragged Governor Brylcreem for this.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Probably.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

We would miss some lovely people, but we wouldn't miss the government of California. At all.

Laws only apply to Republicans.

He does not.

There is nothing he won't say in service to his political ambitions.

He means very little of it.

