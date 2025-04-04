Hello Logan Act! Gavin Newsom Tells Nation's California's 'Ready to Talk' Amid Trump Tariffs

What is it with Democrats and violating the Logan Act? A month ago, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told Canada his state was ready to 'find a way' to work with our neighbor to the north to get around President Trump-imposed tariffs.

Now it's California Governor Gavin Newsom's turn to violate the Logan Act, too:

Gavin Newsom tells countries California ‘here and ready to talk’ after Trump tariffs https://t.co/uN2I0CgXUX pic.twitter.com/g8NhxkEeEf — New York Post (@nypost) April 4, 2025

More from The New York Post:

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom told foreign nations Friday that representatives from the Golden State were “here and ready to talk” about “new opportunities” after President Trump’s sweeping tariff announcement Wednesday. 'I’ve directed my administration to look at new opportunities to expand trade and to remind our trading partners around the globe that California remains a stable partner,' Newsom — thought by many to be a contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination — said in a video message on X. 'California is here and ready to talk,' the 57-year-old wrote on the platform. 'We will not sit idly by during Trump’s tariff war. We make up 14% of the US GDP. We’re the 5th largest economy in the world. We’re not scared to use our market power to fight back against the largest tax hike of our lifetime.'

He wants to run for POTUS so badly.

Here's that video message, by the way:

TO OUR TRADING PARTNERS AROUND THE GLOBE — California is here and ready to talk.



We will not sit idly by during Trump’s tariff war.



We make up 14% of the US GDP. We're the 5th largest economy in the world.



We’re not scared to use our market power to fight back against the… pic.twitter.com/yTfbcWW1sO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 4, 2025

X users dragged Governor Brylcreem for this.

@AGPamBondi

Sounds like a Logan Act violation. Wasn't @GenFlynn hauled in for this? — Rich Arnold (@rcarnold1) April 4, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

About what? All the businesses and people fleeing California?🤣 https://t.co/DrwydGwzk0 — Cynthia M. (@cyndim19) April 4, 2025

Probably.

Governor Newsom, why are you undermining our sacred democracy and trying to cut deals with foreign nations by yourself instead of supporting our duly-elected President? — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) April 4, 2025

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

The constitution leaves NO room for state-negotiated tariffs. What is going on here? Why wouldn't California just secede? — MiddleMaga.com (@StucknDaMid) April 4, 2025

We would miss some lovely people, but we wouldn't miss the government of California. At all.

This is blatantly ILLEGAL and BANNED under the Constitution.



- Article 1, Section 10, Clause 1 states ‘No state shall enter into any Treaty, Alliance, or Confederation…’ This bars states from making independent agreements with foreign nations. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 4, 2025

Laws only apply to Republicans.

lol. California currently has the highest taxes, the most regulations and a massive homeless and crime problem.



We are losing companies everyday to other states.



Gavin doesn’t live in reality. https://t.co/NMWntvxsVm — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 4, 2025

He does not.

What won’t this man say to get attention? Besides they’ve seen his state. https://t.co/91LGPs1W4C — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 4, 2025

There is nothing he won't say in service to his political ambitions.

He means very little of it.

