Innocent California Walgreens Employee Is the Latest Victim of Left's Violent Rhetoric

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

A Walgreens employee was killed by a man emulating UnitedHealthcare CEO murderer Luigi Mangione, because that suspect was mad at big pharmacies. This tragic story out of California is two things: a) completely predictable and b) completely avoidable.

WATCH:

As this writer said on X, this is the inevitable outcome of the Left's rhetoric on healthcare and their view of political violence. If it's okay -- in the Left's logic -- to shoot a health insurance company CEO in the back as he walks down a NYC street, if it's okay to dox Tesla owners and vandalize their vehicles, if it's okay to torch Tesla chargers, then there was no way it wouldn't be okay to murder a random Walgreens employee over political grievances.

It's wrong and scary.

But this is what Lefty commies do. In the 20th century, over 100 million people died at the hands of communists; few of them were actually members of the bourgeois class (not that it would be okay if they were, mind you). A lot of the proletariat ended up in mass graves, too.

By design.

Yep.

If this were a Right-winger, every Republican would be asked about his actions.

Not a single Democrat will get questions on this.

They sure do.

We wrote about it here.

YUP.

Except we push to remove commercials from television and ban Red dye from food.

The Left encourages homicide.

Big difference.

All coming from the Left.

So very lost and broken.

Yes, they are.

Which is why they screamed about parents and Catholics being domestic terrorists. It was all projection.

We sure do.

This is who they are.

Vote and act accordingly.

