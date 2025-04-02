Innocent California Walgreens Employee Is the Latest Victim of Left's Violent Rhetoric

A Walgreens employee was killed by a man emulating UnitedHealthcare CEO murderer Luigi Mangione, because that suspect was mad at big pharmacies. This tragic story out of California is two things: a) completely predictable and b) completely avoidable.

Advertisement

WATCH:

BREAKING: Walgreens employee kiIIed in a Luigi-style ambush in California by a man opposing pharma companies pic.twitter.com/D9LkgzFpk0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 2, 2025

As this writer said on X, this is the inevitable outcome of the Left's rhetoric on healthcare and their view of political violence. If it's okay -- in the Left's logic -- to shoot a health insurance company CEO in the back as he walks down a NYC street, if it's okay to dox Tesla owners and vandalize their vehicles, if it's okay to torch Tesla chargers, then there was no way it wouldn't be okay to murder a random Walgreens employee over political grievances.

It's wrong and scary.

But this is what Lefty commies do. In the 20th century, over 100 million people died at the hands of communists; few of them were actually members of the bourgeois class (not that it would be okay if they were, mind you). A lot of the proletariat ended up in mass graves, too.

By design.

You know who should be held accountable as an accomplice...right? — Ken Belt (@KenBelt3) April 2, 2025

Yep.

If this were a Right-winger, every Republican would be asked about his actions.

Not a single Democrat will get questions on this.

Awful. Didn’t I read that California legislators wanted to name a bill after Luigi Mangione? Yes, yes I did. Maybe this guy just wants a bill named after him as well.https://t.co/GArfEI56v8 — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) April 2, 2025

They sure do.

We wrote about it here.

Democrats are EVIL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 2, 2025

YUP.

It's not just Democrat rhetoric that contributes to this sort of thing. The "MAHA" movement rants about "Big Pharma" 24/7 on this platform. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) April 2, 2025

Except we push to remove commercials from television and ban Red dye from food.

The Left encourages homicide.

Big difference.

The level of politically motivated violence in this country is insane.



And it’s all coming from the left.



They project accusing us of extremism and eroding law and order.



They have been literally burning entire cities down, committing mass terrorism, carving swastikas in… — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) April 2, 2025

All coming from the Left.

Killing random people to prove a political point.



Democrats are very very lost. — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) April 2, 2025

Advertisement

So very lost and broken.

This, the firebombing and vandalization of Teslas and dealerships, etc. is encouraged by the Democrat Party.



They're domestic terrorists. https://t.co/kd3ZwpZhIN — RBe (@RBPundit) April 2, 2025

Yes, they are.

Which is why they screamed about parents and Catholics being domestic terrorists. It was all projection.

I’ll say it again and I’ll say it again, we need to bring back insane asylums! https://t.co/zSjPfIA9OB — K (@FiestyRBF) April 2, 2025

We sure do.

taps days of rage sign.



the left’s solution to democracy going against them has been temper tantrums for the past 75 years. https://t.co/Lz0zJ5xAR5 pic.twitter.com/Bqe8srXNYh — potato_salad.cpp (@potato_y_salad) April 2, 2025

This is who they are.

Vote and act accordingly.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.



Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo codeto get 60% off your membership.



