WATCH: Scott Walker EMBARRASSES CNN's Abby Phillip As She Repeatedly Lies About Social Security

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 02, 2025
Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP

Usually, when we tell you about a CNN panelist getting his (or her) butt handed to her by a conservative, it's Scott Jennings doing it.

But today another Scott -- former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker -- stepped up and humiliated Abby Phillip on CNN. This isn't the first time this week that Phillip was made to look a fool. Scott Jennings absolutely bodied her yesterday when she tried to talk to Jennings like he's a toddler.

Advertisement

WATCH:

It's very kind of Walker to help share the load.

There's a lot of lying and idiocy on CNN these days.

Truly insufferable.

Phillip is exactly the kind of propagandist CNN likes to employ.

Advertisement

Because the Left can't defend their positions. So they lie and follow the scripts handed to them.

This is on-brand for CNN.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
