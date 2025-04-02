WATCH: Scott Walker EMBARRASSES CNN's Abby Phillip As She Repeatedly Lies About Social Security

Usually, when we tell you about a CNN panelist getting his (or her) butt handed to her by a conservative, it's Scott Jennings doing it.
But today another Scott -- former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker -- stepped up and humiliated Abby Phillip on CNN. This isn't the first time this week that Phillip was made to look a fool. Scott Jennings absolutely bodied her yesterday when she tried to talk to Jennings like he's a toddler.
WATCH:
.@ScottWalker corrects CNN's Abby Phillip LIVE on air REPEATEDLY over Musk and social security.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 2, 2025
"Actually he never talked about that. He explicitly said he would NOT cut social security. That’s exactly what he said…I was there! I watched him!" pic.twitter.com/o5OZ1BxSda
It's very kind of Walker to help share the load.
There's a lot of lying and idiocy on CNN these days.
She is insufferable— Kyle Kincaid (@KyleKincaid75) April 2, 2025
Truly insufferable.
Abby is another rumor spreader,where do they find these people?— dietwice (@leapinglindy) April 2, 2025
Phillip is exactly the kind of propagandist CNN likes to employ.
Abby is never able to deviate off script. Walker challenged the bullet points given to her by her producers and she did not have the mental dexterity to push back…she just kept coming back to “challenges”. I guess her Harvard education didn’t really pay off.— Solon (@Solon_Prime) April 2, 2025
Recommended
Because the Left can't defend their positions. So they lie and follow the scripts handed to them.
She just made it up. What else is new? https://t.co/lqpsUtrIMX— Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) April 2, 2025
This is on-brand for CNN.
