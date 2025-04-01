Judge Blocks CIA and Office of DNI From Firing Employees Who Worked on...
WHO'DA THUNK?! Woke Study Cited by Ketanji Brown Jackson to Prove Healthcare Is...

'McCarthyism' Is the New 'Hitler': Sen. Markey Goes on CNN to Whine About Trump Withholding Harvard Funds

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on April 01, 2025
ImgFlip

There was a time when Harvard was considered the place to get an education. It was a prestigious, Ivy League school that students clamored to get into.

These days, it's better known as the place that admitted the barely literate DNC Vice Chair David Hogg and where professors can't understand criminal law. It's also one of the hotbeds of pro-Hamas protests, and now the Trump administration is reviewing $9 billion in funding and may withhold it from the school for allowing antisemitism to flourish on campus.

Democrats, as always, are on the losing side of this issue, too.

Senator Ed Markey even equates this perfectly sensible action to McCarthyism:

Here's the thing: Joseph McCarthy was right about the commies in government, so...

Neither are we.

He sure was.

Democrats prove that every single day.

More than acceptable.

Nope. The Hitler card is worn out.

The problem is, no one under the age of 40 is going to have any clue who McCarthy is, either.

We sure can.

It's really that simple.

We'd be okay with this.

Of course they would. And remember: the Biden-Harris administration rewrote Title IX and there's no way they wouldn't have withheld funds from schools that violated their new Title IX rules.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ED MARKEY HARVARD

