'McCarthyism' Is the New 'Hitler': Sen. Markey Goes on CNN to Whine About Trump Withholding Harvard Funds

There was a time when Harvard was considered the place to get an education. It was a prestigious, Ivy League school that students clamored to get into.

These days, it's better known as the place that admitted the barely literate DNC Vice Chair David Hogg and where professors can't understand criminal law. It's also one of the hotbeds of pro-Hamas protests, and now the Trump administration is reviewing $9 billion in funding and may withhold it from the school for allowing antisemitism to flourish on campus.

Democrats, as always, are on the losing side of this issue, too.

Senator Ed Markey even equates this perfectly sensible action to McCarthyism:

Democrat Senator Ed Markey on Trump threatening to withhold $9 billion in funds for Harvard University: "It is going to be a return to McCarthyism." pic.twitter.com/7pDJwkszXc — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 1, 2025

Here's the thing: Joseph McCarthy was right about the commies in government, so...

Yeah not seeing the downside — Lagnar (@LagnarLives) April 1, 2025

Neither are we.

McCarthy was right — oldguywithaphone (@oldguy3830) April 1, 2025

He sure was.

Democrats prove that every single day.

Your terms are acceptable, Senator. — Dungeon Master (@lilgoomba911) April 1, 2025

More than acceptable.

No more freebies to Harvard, with the world's biggest endowment, is a return of McCarthyism? Calling things Hitler isn't giving any results, huh? — Bob (@Bob76046) April 1, 2025

Nope. The Hitler card is worn out.

The problem is, no one under the age of 40 is going to have any clue who McCarthy is, either.

"It is going to be a return to McCarthyism."



Today, we can all see how right and prescient McCarthy was. — Al fassezke (@Sureplantsalot) April 1, 2025

We sure can.

CNN Democratic propaganda network. Any school of higher learning that allows the targeting of Jews that threaten the safety of these students on campus of anything should be condemned. They comply with Trump order our cut all funding. https://t.co/7h7EHW1WqK — Robert Bartelt (@RobertBartelt4) April 1, 2025

It's really that simple.

These rich universities with billion dollar endowments need to stop getting federal money. Withhold it all and put it to use somewhere where hate isn’t taught for the country that we live in. Yes. https://t.co/htE17yy3wL — John (@JohnKoc75009286) April 1, 2025

We'd be okay with this.

Well Harvard should not allow Jewish students to be discriminated against. Can you imagine if white students were doing what has been done to jewish student to black students. The left would be going nuts as they should. https://t.co/CJcjn1WCma — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) April 1, 2025

Of course they would. And remember: the Biden-Harris administration rewrote Title IX and there's no way they wouldn't have withheld funds from schools that violated their new Title IX rules.

