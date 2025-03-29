WHCA 'Nerd Prom' Dinner Too Important This Year to Feature a Comedian
When They Tell Us Who They Are, BELIEVE THEM: Leftist Protest Org Straight...
Ron Filipkowski Triggered by Vice President J.D. Vance's Cap
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Subway Hat Stealing Woman Is Absolutely AWFL...
VIP
Tim Walz Advocates Undermining American Democracy to Tell His Version of the Truth
WSJ: Pete Hegseth Brought His Wife to ‘Sensitive’ Meetings
Let's GO! Speaker Mike Johnson Says the Adults Are Back In Charge and...
Pete Hegseth: 'The Only Box That Gets Checked in This Defense Department if...
Don Bacon Gets HEAT Over Poll That Says 69 Percent of Americans Want...
Brother’s Big Dress Reveal Steals Sister’s Wedding Thunder, Calls Her Transphobic for Noti...
A THIRD of WI Kids Can't Read on Grade Level, So OF COURSE...
Commie Boomers Bus in a Rent-a-Mob to a Texas Tesla, Prove They Can’t...
Mike Lee Asks When the Democratic Party Became So Violent and X Users...
Have You Tried Making Good Movies? Theater's Plan for Getting Customers Back Is...

Orwell Would Tell the U.K. to Tap the Brakes: SIX OFFICERS Arrest Parents for Criticizing School (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on March 29, 2025
Twitchy

This writer is stunned that she's outlived the British empire.

That's not hyperbole, either. Between a two-tier justice system and anti-free speech laws that would make George Orwell blush, the world's greatest imperial power has been reduced to, well, this:

Advertisement

Just insane.

Shameful.

The U.K. is so lost.

Labour is a cancer on society.

This is your reminder that Labour really wanted Kamala Harris to win last November. 

Recommended

Ron Filipkowski Triggered by Vice President J.D. Vance's Cap
Brett T.
Advertisement

Ask yourselves why.

And then look at what the U.K. is doing and realize that would be our future.

It certainly has.

That's the only thing standing between us and tyranny.

Those bonds are certainly weaker.

That's exactly what it is: tyranny.

Advertisement

If this is what those countries are going to do, we're better off distancing ourselves from them.

How will we sleep when people who send six officers to arrest parents for ungoodthink don't like us?

Like babies.

Absolutely insane.

But at least they're 'safe' now.

Oh, wait. No they're not.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: BRITAIN CENSORSHIP FREE SPEECH POLICE U.K. UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ron Filipkowski Triggered by Vice President J.D. Vance's Cap
Brett T.
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Subway Hat Stealing Woman Is Absolutely AWFL 'Luxury Brand Specialist'
Amy Curtis
When They Tell Us Who They Are, BELIEVE THEM: Leftist Protest Org Straight Up Admits They're MAOISTS
Amy Curtis
Brother’s Big Dress Reveal Steals Sister’s Wedding Thunder, Calls Her Transphobic for Noticing
justmindy
WHCA 'Nerd Prom' Dinner Too Important This Year to Feature a Comedian
Brett T.
WSJ: Pete Hegseth Brought His Wife to ‘Sensitive’ Meetings
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ron Filipkowski Triggered by Vice President J.D. Vance's Cap Brett T.
Advertisement