Orwell Would Tell the U.K. to Tap the Brakes: SIX OFFICERS Arrest Parents for Criticizing School (WATCH)

This writer is stunned that she's outlived the British empire.

That's not hyperbole, either. Between a two-tier justice system and anti-free speech laws that would make George Orwell blush, the world's greatest imperial power has been reduced to, well, this:

I cannot remember the last time I saw six police officers together in Britain. But here they are, arresting two parents, in front of their children, for complaining about their local school in a Whatsapp group. Britain is completely and utterly lost. It used to be the home of… pic.twitter.com/racQv3OE83 — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) March 28, 2025

Just insane.

This is not random. This is all part of the crackdown on free speech in the UK which I write about here:



-Hate laws

-Non-crime hate incidents

-Expanded definition of “Islamophobia”



We have completely lost our way https://t.co/Pr1myqcu3a — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) March 29, 2025

Shameful.

Here’s how the new definition of “Islamophobia” will be used to clamp down on free speech and debate https://t.co/LS0sHXHFp6 — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) March 29, 2025

The U.K. is so lost.

Here’s the info on the truly idiotic and Orwellian ‘non-crime hate incidents’, used to curb free speech, and why we should scrap them (not expand them as Labour is doing) https://t.co/6t9hdVkxmj — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) March 29, 2025

Labour is a cancer on society.

This is your reminder that Labour really wanted Kamala Harris to win last November.

Ask yourselves why.

And then look at what the U.K. is doing and realize that would be our future.

Britain has fallen. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 29, 2025

It certainly has.

Y’all still laughing about our 2nd Amendment now Brit-ches? pic.twitter.com/SG6jMg1CNf — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) March 29, 2025

That's the only thing standing between us and tyranny.

I want for 🇬🇧 to restore free speech, so badly.

Between 🇬🇧 stripping citizens of free speech rights and almost all arms, it’s hard as an 🇺🇸 to feel the same bond with the UK as I had felt the last 5 decades. — Sylvester McMonkey McBean (@StanSmithsSUV) March 29, 2025

Those bonds are certainly weaker.

island of petty tyranny



i know cities in the US do this s**t occasionally but it seems practically normal operating procedure in britain https://t.co/wZWF2RtQNu pic.twitter.com/v16uUh5hnO — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) March 29, 2025

That's exactly what it is: tyranny.

Every time you see a Brit, a Canadian, a EU official announce that they need to reevaluate their relationship with the United States… that’s perfectly okay. https://t.co/yCqRnk6VYk — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) March 29, 2025

If this is what those countries are going to do, we're better off distancing ourselves from them.

What keeps me up at night is that Europeans might have a lower opinion of us https://t.co/86DLw3lqSv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 29, 2025

How will we sleep when people who send six officers to arrest parents for ungoodthink don't like us?

Like babies.

Police kept them in a jail cell for eight hours. https://t.co/oROFwC0ZU0 https://t.co/1EfSEDrVIR pic.twitter.com/CoXmPM7bX4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 29, 2025

Absolutely insane.

They gave up their guns and now the state puts them in prison for exchanging no no words in public or private. https://t.co/pWhKOut03L — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) March 29, 2025

But at least they're 'safe' now.

Oh, wait. No they're not.