When Everything Is Racist, Nothing Is! Remember When DIETS Were Added to List of Racist Things? (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on March 25, 2025
ImgFlip

It's time to spin the Wheel of Racism!

Where will it land today?

*Spins wheel*

Oh, look: diets.

Diets are now racist against Black women.

WATCH:

No, no they are not.

Obesity is a problem in America, and it causes a slew of health problems including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, sleep apnea, joint pain, and an increased risk of certain cancers.

During COVID, those who were obese were at greater risk of severe illness and death (which is why it totally made sense to close the gyms and parks).

Telling people diets are racist and embracing 'body positivity' is actually harming people, including the Black women who claim diets are racist.

Heh.

Exactly.

Nailed it.

This is not the first time we've heard this.

NBC show 'New Amsterdam' made that claim in an episode, and we wrote about it here.

No, no, no. Physical fitness is a sign of white supremacy. MSNBC said so.

What a fun little game!

Makes total sense.

Not.

It's that simple.

We see what you did there.

It's like a twisted version of Christmas: every day is a gift and you don't know what idiocy will be unwrapped!

The woman is correct that women lose weight more slowly than men, because men have more muscle mass and women have more body fat (and they need it for reproductive health).

But the poster is right: the Left leans into biological differences when it's politically convenient and calls anyone racist who points them out when it's not.

