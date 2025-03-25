When Everything Is Racist, Nothing Is! Remember When DIETS Were Added to List of Racist Things? (WATCH)

It's time to spin the Wheel of Racism!

Where will it land today?

*Spins wheel*

Oh, look: diets.

Diets are now racist against Black women.

WATCH:

"Diets are racist against black women" pic.twitter.com/5dX6l1J6tV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2025

No, no they are not.

Obesity is a problem in America, and it causes a slew of health problems including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, sleep apnea, joint pain, and an increased risk of certain cancers.

During COVID, those who were obese were at greater risk of severe illness and death (which is why it totally made sense to close the gyms and parks).

Telling people diets are racist and embracing 'body positivity' is actually harming people, including the Black women who claim diets are racist.

This is what I tell my wife when she says I’m getting fat — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 25, 2025

Heh.

When everything is racist, then nothing is racist…. — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) March 25, 2025

Exactly.

Nailed it.

If you think the diets are racist lady is a retard and she is,



This is the president of Sacramento state university claiming racism causes cancer.



He gets paid over 400k a year from California taxpayers to spout this nonsensepic.twitter.com/Vzk4lLI6DD — Fixing California (@fixingcali) March 25, 2025

This is not the first time we've heard this.

NBC show 'New Amsterdam' made that claim in an episode, and we wrote about it here.

Diets are racist...got it. Does that mean exercise is racist too? Being healthy and fit are symptoms of white privilege? — Dr. Midnight Lonevoice (@CirqueDuFolie) March 25, 2025

No, no, no. Physical fitness is a sign of white supremacy. MSNBC said so.

Fun fact, you can type almost anything into google and you will get an article explaining why that thing is racist pic.twitter.com/yk75VwTFYG — 🇺🇸Mr. Anderson🇺🇸 (ANTI-COMMUNIST) (@crusade_enjoyer) March 25, 2025

What a fun little game!

I’m racist because she can’t put the fork down. Makes sense. https://t.co/U8Jf60TeUV — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 25, 2025

Makes total sense.

Not.

If you get into a caloric deficit, you will lose weight. Stop making excuses. https://t.co/t7waDwAHXT — 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) March 25, 2025

It's that simple.

Calories are a social construct. https://t.co/IJLB3vCTse — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 25, 2025

We see what you did there.

It’s getting to the point that I actually look forward to discovering the next level of stupidity in my feed. https://t.co/MNpvzkBEgx — Graham Nolan 🇺🇸 (@gnolan12) March 25, 2025

It's like a twisted version of Christmas: every day is a gift and you don't know what idiocy will be unwrapped!

The baseless moral claim called racism rests on the assumption of immutable differences between the races, but noticing those immutable differences between the races is itself racist.



Therefore, if a diet guru came out with a health regime targeting black people, he would be… https://t.co/2Un9lbwpMh — The Z Blog (@TheRealZBlog) March 25, 2025

The woman is correct that women lose weight more slowly than men, because men have more muscle mass and women have more body fat (and they need it for reproductive health).

But the poster is right: the Left leans into biological differences when it's politically convenient and calls anyone racist who points them out when it's not.

