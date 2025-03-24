John Harwood's Fabulist Post About 'Sheriff' Tom Homan Cements His Title As the Temu Keith Olbermann

If you look at John Harwood's X bio, you'll see that he has a lot of ex-employers listed.

Then you read his posts and it becomes clear why he's not working for any of those outlets anymore.

Last time this writer wrote about him, he was showing the world how he really feels about people like Vice President J.D. Vance who pulled himself out of poverty (spoiler: John isn't a fan).

He's a nasty man, and probably the nastiest journalist out there.

Check out what he had to say about Border Czar Tom Homan:

Tom Homan is like an early 20th century Southern sheriff who'd send a mob to find a black kid who'd allegedly looked the wrong way at a white woman



the mob would bring back a kid who kinda/sorta fit the description



and the Homan character would say, "string him up!" https://t.co/yDOhRwjx0z — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 23, 2025

Those were Democrats, Johnny.

Homan's just a hop, skip and a jump from arguing: "yeah he may not have a criminal record, he may not have committed a crime YET....but he's black!" — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 23, 2025

Harwood needs to adjust his meds because he's hallucinating again.

And yeah, he sounds just like a cheaper version of Keith Olbermann.

Probably shouldn't tweet this kind of stuff when you look like George Wallace pic.twitter.com/hs9jdObrtL — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) March 24, 2025

Oof.

John Harwood prefers violent criminal illegal aliens over American citizens — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) March 24, 2025

Yes, he does.

Because he hates Trump more than he likes this country.

Exploiting and downplaying violence against Black Americans to score some cheap points against someone you don't like shows just how racist you are. — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) March 24, 2025

That, too.

My next post is dedicated to you. — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) March 24, 2025

He earned it.

Congrats. Most of us forgot all about you, but now we're reminded that you're a truly rotten, morally bankrupt human being. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 24, 2025

Probably not the look Johnny was going for.

What an a**hole you are. That man has seen the tragedy & death that an open border causes, that these freaking gangs & criminal cartels perpetrate. Rapes of women & girls. Dead children. What the hell have you ever done? STFU. https://t.co/4mcxYLbAY0 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 24, 2025

Homan has served this nation for as long as this writer's been alive.

Harwood hasn't done a darned thing.

John Harwood is like a 21st century American barista who was told it was cool to attend a pro-Hamas protest because “fight the occupiers.” When he saw the video of the Hamas dead-babies-and-wrong-body hostage military parade, the Harwood character said “They deserved it” and kept… https://t.co/sclplQrI2D — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) March 24, 2025

Nailed it.

John Harwood is like a 21st century college student who's part of a mob to find a Jewish kid who allegedly posted a pro-Israel message on Facebook.



The mob would bring back any kid with a big nose.



The Harwood character would say, "send the dirty Jew to the gas chambers" https://t.co/xCjmqlV8Bj — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 24, 2025

Exactly correct.

This and the nazi thing are the only two narratives they have.



It's actually kind of pathetic but never doubt little Johnny & his comrades would happily see you financially ruined, imprisoned, and, if the mood hits them, dead. https://t.co/lSMRFR0o5i — Cardinal Brutal American (@Gimblin) March 24, 2025

Realize where we are.

*****