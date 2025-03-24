Dems MUST Be Held Accountable for Harboring Criminal Illegals (Join Us In Helping...
Oh, Honey, NOPE! Mean Girl Amanda Marcotte Says 'MAGA Face' Is a Sign...
He's NOT Going to Date You! AOC Tries Picking Fight with Elon Musk...
They've Learned Nothing! New Jersey City Plans 'Trans Day of Visibility' for Children
WHOOPS! Trump Lawfare Architect Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Collusion With...
Clueless 'Reason' Journo Stunned: Public Yawns at Criminal Illegals’ Due Process Sob Story
DEFAMATION: JD Vance DROPS Bishop Talbert Swan Pushing AI Recording of Him Trashing...
John Harwood Drops the Journalism Charade, Slithers Out to Dub JD Vance a...
Joe Concha Has an Update 1 Month After James Carville Said the Trump...
Bernie Sanders Rage Quits Interview: Dems in Dissaray!
VIP
Didn't Think It Was Possible but Kash Patel Just Made the Biden Admin...
ABOVE THE LAW? NY Gov. Hochul Says State Police Will Not Cooperate With...
WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order...
Don't Look Now, But ANOTHER Fearmongering Prediction From Al Gore Is Aging Wonderfully

John Harwood's Fabulist Post About 'Sheriff' Tom Homan Cements His Title As the Temu Keith Olbermann

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on March 24, 2025
Meme screenshot

If you look at John Harwood's X bio, you'll see that he has a lot of ex-employers listed. 

Then you read his posts and it becomes clear why he's not working for any of those outlets anymore.

Advertisement

Last time this writer wrote about him, he was showing the world how he really feels about people like Vice President J.D. Vance who pulled himself out of poverty (spoiler: John isn't a fan).

He's a nasty man, and probably the nastiest journalist out there.

Check out what he had to say about Border Czar Tom Homan:

Those were Democrats, Johnny.

Harwood needs to adjust his meds because he's hallucinating again.

And yeah, he sounds just like a cheaper version of Keith Olbermann.

Oof.

Recommended

WHOOPS! Trump Lawfare Architect Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Collusion With Juan Merchan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yes, he does.

Because he hates Trump more than he likes this country.

That, too.

He earned it.

Probably not the look Johnny was going for.

Homan has served this nation for as long as this writer's been alive.

Harwood hasn't done a darned thing.

Advertisement

Nailed it.

Exactly correct.

Realize where we are.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOHN HARWOOD MEDIA BIAS RACISM TOM HOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOOPS! Trump Lawfare Architect Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Collusion With Juan Merchan
Grateful Calvin
WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order Because You Guys, It's a DOOZY
Sam J.
He's NOT Going to Date You! AOC Tries Picking Fight with Elon Musk Over Crowd Size and WOW, That Was Dumb
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Oh, Honey, NOPE! Mean Girl Amanda Marcotte Says 'MAGA Face' Is a Sign of Trump's 'Fascist Power'
Amy Curtis
Clueless 'Reason' Journo Stunned: Public Yawns at Criminal Illegals’ Due Process Sob Story
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOOPS! Trump Lawfare Architect Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Collusion With Juan Merchan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement