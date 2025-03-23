It's Sunday, Which Means It's Time for Margaret Brennan to Get HUMILIATED by...
Friend’s ChatGPT Diagnosis Outsmarts Doctor, Proving AI’s Mettle in Medicine’s Future

Ma'am, This Is a Wendy's! Lefty Woman MELTS DOWN Over the Term 'Climate Hysteria', Thus Proving the Point

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on March 23, 2025
ImgFlip

If you're going to rail against someone using the term 'climate hysteria', it's probably wise to -- you know -- not get hysterical about it.

But because AWFLs make every issue about them and are always hysterical about everything, they won't heed that advice.

This is a video from 2024, making the rounds again:

No, climate change is not the 'existential crisis of our time.'

No, climate change does not disproportionately impact women and girls (funny how they can define women and girls again).

Yes, it is.

That would've been fun to watch.

This meme made us chuckle.

It is not.

The Greeks were smart.

Not one iota of logic.

That would be hysterical.

No pun intended.

They keep moving those goalposts, and keep relying on alarmism and, yes, hysteria to make their point.

She probably didn't even realize how transphobic this all sounded, either.

(This writer is joking, of course).

The translation (from Greek, of course) says, 'They knew something.'

Yes, those Greeks were smart.

This lady? Not so much.

Here's the woman in question:

Yes. Yes, you did.

She's Canadian.

Makes perfect sense now.

Here we are, a year later, and the world hasn't ended.

Weird.

