Ma'am, This Is a Wendy's! Lefty Woman MELTS DOWN Over the Term 'Climate Hysteria', Thus Proving the Point

If you're going to rail against someone using the term 'climate hysteria', it's probably wise to -- you know -- not get hysterical about it.

But because AWFLs make every issue about them and are always hysterical about everything, they won't heed that advice.

This is a video from 2024, making the rounds again:

No, climate change is not the 'existential crisis of our time.'

No, climate change does not disproportionately impact women and girls (funny how they can define women and girls again).

That is a textbook case of hysteria alright… — colovion (@Colovion) March 23, 2025

Yes, it is.

They need to calmly but sternly ask her to calm down — Chance McClain (@TexasChance) March 23, 2025

That would've been fun to watch.

This meme made us chuckle.

"This IS the existential crisis of our time." pic.twitter.com/oBMV1RB4ZC — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) March 23, 2025

It is not.

Sounds like the Greeks nailed it!



Thanks for the etymology lesson. 👍 — Steve Liston (@SteveListon11) March 23, 2025

The Greeks were smart.

I didn't hear any legitimate claims to support her appeals to emotion. Her emotional blackmail card has been rejected. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) March 23, 2025

Not one iota of logic.

I would like her to define existential. https://t.co/MWGnb773LR — Mystical Misfit (@mystical_mzfit) March 23, 2025

That would be hysterical.

No pun intended.

"The world is gonna end in ten years", they've been saying for fifty years. https://t.co/jaUNPb3yOj — Wodeshed (@Wodeshed) March 23, 2025

They keep moving those goalposts, and keep relying on alarmism and, yes, hysteria to make their point.

How many times did she practice the fake emotion in the mirror?



She took a word & used a different language to manipulate its context, so she could then combine her womb, women, gender, and climate change under the same topic.



Watch & see how she did that to fool the unwitting. https://t.co/r9rAFGPft9 — West Virginia (@WestVir04766198) March 23, 2025

She probably didn't even realize how transphobic this all sounded, either.

(This writer is joking, of course).

The translation (from Greek, of course) says, 'They knew something.'

Yes, those Greeks were smart.

This lady? Not so much.

Here's the woman in question:

Conservatives brought a witness to committee who referred to ambitious environmental policy as "climate hysteria".



That’s who the Conservatives are working with.



Did I get too “hysterical” in my response?



1/2 pic.twitter.com/htu2gRyx9S — Laurel Collins (@Laurel_BC) May 27, 2024

Yes. Yes, you did.

While Liberals delay and Conservatives deny, New Democrats will continue to push for climate action that matches the scale and urgency of the crisis we face.



2/2 — Laurel Collins (@Laurel_BC) May 27, 2024

She's Canadian.

Makes perfect sense now.

Here we are, a year later, and the world hasn't ended.

Weird.