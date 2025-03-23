Allie Beth Stuckey Sends David French a Signed Copy of Her Book, Hoping...
She's Doing Great! After Blocking Access to Their Homes, Karen Bass Threatens L.A. Folks Over Fire Debris

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on March 23, 2025
meme

Back in January, this writer told you about the L.A. Public Health Department and its warning to homeowners who had to clean up the ashes of their lives following devastating wildfires. They told people who lost everything that to clean up the rubble on their property, they needed a permit and hazardous materials inspection.

We're sure the Public Health Department is quick to get to those inspections.

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

Just kidding.

They'll drag their feet and make homeowners jump through a bunch of hoops first.

Mayor Karen Bass did not get the memo on that, it seems. And now homeowners face the risk of having more fines and trouble from L.A. officials.

WATCH:

She's the worst mayor in America.

And that's saying something.

It's what California does best.

Sounds like a plan.

Nah.

Not that debris.

Because it's L.A.

The next mayor will be even worse.

HOW can she expect them to clean up debris when they're not able to get to the debris?

What an embarassment.

Financially. Morally. Intellectually.

Absolutely bankrupt.

Yes they are.

Yes, she is.

Here's where we'd like to remind you that she was on Biden's short list for his VP candidate back in 2020.

On one hand, we dodged a bullet nationally. On the other, that might've saved L.A. from her insanity.

Tags: LOS ANGELES WILDFIRE WILDFIRES KAREN BASS

