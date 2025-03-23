She's Doing Great! After Blocking Access to Their Homes, Karen Bass Threatens L.A. Folks Over Fire Debris

Back in January, this writer told you about the L.A. Public Health Department and its warning to homeowners who had to clean up the ashes of their lives following devastating wildfires. They told people who lost everything that to clean up the rubble on their property, they needed a permit and hazardous materials inspection.

We're sure the Public Health Department is quick to get to those inspections.

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

Just kidding.

They'll drag their feet and make homeowners jump through a bunch of hoops first.

Mayor Karen Bass did not get the memo on that, it seems. And now homeowners face the risk of having more fines and trouble from L.A. officials.

WATCH:

“If you do not clean up the debris it will be declared a nuisance and the city will take action” - Karen Bass, threatening the wildfire victims she created through her incompetence as a leader



pic.twitter.com/1K7GsxUPXN — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 23, 2025

She's the worst mayor in America.

And that's saying something.

They’re going to screw those people again in one way or the other. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) March 23, 2025

It's what California does best.

Didn’t she prevent people from accessing their property?



Everyone should get all the garbage and then dump it on her front lawn. — Suzie-Q Cthulu Kitty (@sioxielegend) March 23, 2025

Sounds like a plan.

How about the debris on the streets of Los Angeles, @MayorOfLA Karen? — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) March 23, 2025

Nah.

Not that debris.

She wouldn't let them clean it up.



She sat with the President live on TV and said that LA would handle the cleanup, not allowing residents to do it due to hazards.



Why hasnt she been recalled, yet? — Rebecca Lorenzana (@beckyLorenzana) March 23, 2025

Because it's L.A.

The next mayor will be even worse.

The very same people she would not allow back to their homes even after the fire was out...https://t.co/i9HpB3pGd0 — Deputy Matt (@BangSwitchMatt) March 23, 2025

HOW can she expect them to clean up debris when they're not able to get to the debris?

What an embarassment.

In a normal world they would individually contact these 1000 people but they don’t have the money to do so; they can only afford an Instagram reel for $19. Los Angeles is bankrupt in every sense of the word. https://t.co/bq5PIeKdIx — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) March 23, 2025

Financially. Morally. Intellectually.

Absolutely bankrupt.

Isn’t she the one who wouldn’t let them clean up? Trump called her out and she lied to his face that clean up would start immediately. And yet they were blocking the property owners from going into their burned down communities. Liberals are so full of s**t. https://t.co/SUUftTceeJ — Hanna (@bitnaa_rn) March 23, 2025

Yes they are.

The biggest nuisance debris is Karen Bass. https://t.co/mcaXhZHaia — Chaos & Cobblers (@Jinxkee1) March 23, 2025

Yes, she is.

Here's where we'd like to remind you that she was on Biden's short list for his VP candidate back in 2020.

On one hand, we dodged a bullet nationally. On the other, that might've saved L.A. from her insanity.