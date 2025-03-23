Follow the Money: American Heart Association Lobbyist BUSTED for Opposing TX Ban on Soda, Candy From SNAP

There's been a lot of talk about Big Soda and SNAP lately. Nick Sortor published a damning thread showing how the soda manufacturers and their lobbyists are spending big bucks to keep SNAP money rolling in.

And now the American Heart Association has been exposed as hypocritical on the issue, too.

Here's some excellent reporting by Luke Rosiak

The American Heart Association lobbied for working citizens to be taxed extra on soda to discourage its consumption, since it leads to obesity.



Then it testified that welfare recipients should have soda given to them outright, opposing the exclusion of soda and candy from SNAP. pic.twitter.com/rWFEa44AVR — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 23, 2025

After I asked AHA about the bizarre position, it retracted its position and claimed that it was a mistake. It did not explain how its lobbyist could have made such a mistake.



Possibly relevant? Pepsi, Walmart, and Ozempic's manufacturer fund AHA. READ:https://t.co/uyl41z9hbv — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 23, 2025

A lobbyist for the American Heart Association turned heads last week when he asked Texas Republicans not to exclude soda, ultra-processed deserts, and candy from the list of items that can be bought with food stamps, despite the fact that the medical group has for years warned that such foods cause heart disease. The testimony seemingly prioritized a left-wing opposition to welfare reform over the group’s mission and expertise — similar to scientists who said during COVID that mass gatherings were dangerous unless they were Black Lives Matter rallies, contributing to a dramatic loss of trust in medical experts. The testimony by Alec Puente, director of government relations for AHA, was so surprising that state Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R), chair of the Committee on Health and Human Services, repeatedly wondered if AHA could truly be taking the position.

“Food stamps are even accepted at thousands of liquor or tobacco stores, in case someone wants to pick up a Mountain Dew to chase their vodka or a bag of Skittles to go with their cigarettes.” 🎯 — Curmudgeon-in-Chief (@GenXpatriate) March 23, 2025

That's never what SNAP was meant for.

We do we focus on restricting the 13% of population to eliminate obesity when 75% of adults in the US are obese? We need to address the obesity problem for the entire population. — Dee Al (@DDAlDNA) March 23, 2025

Because taxpayers are footing the bill for their food and, if they're poor, their healthcare, too.

was not a mistake



they got caught — Rob Phillips 🇺🇸 ✡️ 🇮🇱 🥃 (@RobPhillips770) March 23, 2025

The @American_Heart has been taking $$$ from soda companies for decades. pic.twitter.com/4QaPG88lcG — TexasBulldog (@Texas__Bulldog) March 23, 2025

SNAP can be used for fast food purchases in"

Arizona

California

Florida

Hawaii

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Rhode Island

Virginia — Reepicheep’s New Tail (@Apeman747) March 23, 2025

Doctors and scientists have no one but themselves to blame for the public's distrust. https://t.co/GHHZAc0JD1 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 23, 2025

Danes don't always understand the extreme corruption of the US establishment. The American Heart Association has been testifying that welfare recipients should be able to buy candy, soda, and other junk food with tax-funded food stamps...while taking money from Pepsi and,… https://t.co/SE5A39ggt7 — Kay Xander Mellish 🇺🇸🇩🇰 (@kaydenmark) March 23, 2025

I love soda, but it's a treat, not a staple. It's liquid candy. While I'm happy to pay for food stamps so Americans don't go hungry, I don't believe soda is a good use of that money. Food stamps already block the purchase of alcohol, cigarettes, prepared food, and cleaning supplies - the last one is a little strange, as I'd rather pay for someone's @Windex than a 2-liter Pepsi. The only reason @CocaCola, @pepsi and other junk food are still available via food stamps is extensive lobbying by those companies. They've also been caught paying influencers online to say that this is a 'freedom of choice' issue. It is - if you can afford soda, it is your freedom of choice to buy some. But taxpayers shouldn't be required to buy it for you. It's not healthy food. The American Heart Association should be ashamed of itself.

The same people who issue guidelines on heart health, cholesterol, and a lot of other God knows BS. Then, if you raise the red flags, the expert class calls you a bigot who doesn't believe in science. https://t.co/oq6dFU1tDt — wallstpatriot (@wallstpatriot84) March 23, 2025

And then they wonder why no one trusts them any more.