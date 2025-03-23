She's Doing Great! After Blocking Access to Their Homes, Karen Bass Threatens L.A....
Follow the Money: American Heart Association Lobbyist BUSTED for Opposing TX Ban on Soda, Candy From SNAP

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 23, 2025
ImgFlip

There's been a lot of talk about Big Soda and SNAP lately. Nick Sortor published a damning thread showing how the soda manufacturers and their lobbyists are spending big bucks to keep SNAP money rolling in.

And now the American Heart Association has been exposed as hypocritical on the issue, too.

Here's some excellent reporting by Luke Rosiak

Interesting.

Here's more:

A lobbyist for the American Heart Association turned heads last week when he asked Texas Republicans not to exclude soda, ultra-processed deserts, and candy from the list of items that can be bought with food stamps, despite the fact that the medical group has for years warned that such foods cause heart disease.

The testimony seemingly prioritized a left-wing opposition to welfare reform over the group’s mission and expertise — similar to scientists who said during COVID that mass gatherings were dangerous unless they were Black Lives Matter rallies, contributing to a dramatic loss of trust in medical experts. The testimony by Alec Puente, director of government relations for AHA, was so surprising that state Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R), chair of the Committee on Health and Human Services, repeatedly wondered if AHA could truly be taking the position.

It's Sunday, Which Means It's Time for Margaret Brennan to Get HUMILIATED by Another Republican (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Truly bizzare.

That's never what SNAP was meant for.

Because taxpayers are footing the bill for their food and, if they're poor, their healthcare, too.

That's why.

Nailed it.

We are not at all shocked by this.

End this, too.

Correct.

The entire post reads:

I love soda, but it's a treat, not a staple. It's liquid candy. 

While I'm happy to pay for food stamps so Americans don't go hungry, I don't believe soda is a good use of that money. 

Food stamps already block the purchase of alcohol, cigarettes, prepared food, and cleaning supplies - the last one is a little strange, as I'd rather pay for someone's @Windex than a 2-liter Pepsi. 

The only reason @CocaCola@pepsi and other junk food are still available via food stamps is extensive lobbying by those companies.

They've also been caught paying influencers online to say that this is a 'freedom of choice' issue.

It is - if you can afford soda, it is your freedom of choice to buy some. But taxpayers shouldn't be required to buy it for you. It's not healthy food. 

The American Heart Association should be ashamed of itself.

All of this.

Correct.

And then they wonder why no one trusts them any more.

