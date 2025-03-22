REVOKED: President Trump Strips Security Clearances From LONG List of Dems Including Hillary and Kamala

Hoo boy! Overnight, President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of a long list of people including Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.

🚨BREAKING: The Trump Administration revokes the security clearances of the following people:



Antony Blinken

Jacob Sullivan

Lisa Monaco

Mark Zaid

Norman Eisen

Letitia James

Alvin Bragg

Andrew Weissmann

Hillary Clinton

Elizabeth Cheney

Kamala Harris

Adam Kinzinger

Fiona Hill… pic.twitter.com/HhQFe6A4kB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 22, 2025

Advertisement

The entire list includes Alexander Vindman, Joe Biden and any other member of Joe Biden’s family.

Here's more from The Daily Wire:

The president issued a memo revoking a slew of security clearances from a number of Biden administration officials, as well as people who pushed legal cases and the Russian collusion conspiracy against Trump in recent years. The memo listed as those who would be affected by the order as 'Antony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weissmann, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family.' 'I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information,' the memo says. 'I also direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.'

Former presidents technically don't get security clearances, they get daily briefings unless the current president revokes them. Joe Biden revoked Trump's briefing privileges in 2021 and President Trump is returning the favor.

Thank you.

This list helps me a lot — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) March 22, 2025

Heh.

How TF is Susan Rice not on this list? — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) March 22, 2025

Excellent question.

Courts are probably working overtime to overturn this — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) March 22, 2025

The only question is what Broadway musicals will the judge quote in her ruling?

No government official should have a security clearance once they leave office.

They only have it so they can accept bribes from the military industrial complex and foreign powers. — ClumpOfCells, CRE (@CalkinsMark) March 22, 2025

It is mind-boggling that former government officials from any party still have security clearance.

Fascinating. I wonder if this is 1) We don’t want anything to do with you jerks, or 2) We’re about to throw the full weight of the judicial system at you. — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) March 22, 2025

Advertisement

Man, we hope it's the second one.

No reason for some of these people to have access to this info at this point. https://t.co/CL8NwlDrOS — Traci Peel (@TraciPeel) March 22, 2025

Correct. No reason at all.

Todos abusaban de sus privilegios. No son derechos son privilegios. https://t.co/KzYaI6xpxL — Luis Babilonia (@luenrique) March 22, 2025

The translation reads:

Everyone abused their privileges. They're not rights, they're privileges.

Exactly this.

We're sure the Left will melt down about this today, too. And we're so here for it.