REVOKED: President Trump Strips Security Clearances From LONG List of Dems Including Hillary and Kamala

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:40 AM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Hoo boy! Overnight, President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of a long list of people including Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.

The entire list includes Alexander Vindman, Joe Biden and any other member of Joe Biden’s family.

Here's more from The Daily Wire:

The president issued a memo revoking a slew of security clearances from a number of Biden administration officials, as well as people who pushed legal cases and the Russian collusion conspiracy against Trump in recent years.

The memo listed as those who would be affected by the order as 'Antony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weissmann, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family.'

'I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information,' the memo says. 'I also direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.'

'Please Let This Be True'! James Woods and Others Spot a Winning (Nudge Nudge) Non-GOP 2028 Ticket
Doug P.
Former presidents technically don't get security clearances, they get daily briefings unless the current president revokes them. Joe Biden revoked Trump's briefing privileges in 2021 and President Trump is returning the favor.

Heh.

Excellent question.

The only question is what Broadway musicals will the judge quote in her ruling?

It is mind-boggling that former government officials from any party still have security clearance.

Man, we hope it's the second one.

Correct. No reason at all.

The translation reads:

Everyone abused their privileges. They're not rights, they're privileges.

Exactly this.

We're sure the Left will melt down about this today, too. And we're so here for it.

