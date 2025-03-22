Rob Schneider Thanks Disney for What Their Latest Film Might Accomplish
'Good Move': Watch Scott Jennings React to President Trump Revoking Democrats' Security Clearances

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Earlier, we told you about President Trump stripping security clearances from several prominent Democrats including Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden and his family.

Scott Jennings went on CNN to react to the revocations. 

WATCH:

Scott is the best thing on CNN.

We always assumed her default setting was ticked off, so not much has changed.

We've yet to hear Scott say something wrong.

This writer just had a lightbulb moment: now it makes sense why Joe and Jill Biden were clamoring to get back into the political game yesterday. We told you about that here.

Did they know the intel gravy train was ending? As a former president, Biden was granted access to briefings, not security clearance, but Trump has now revoked that (as Biden did to Trump in 2021).

If CNN were smart, he'd get his own show.

CNN is not smart.

Totally disconnected from reality.

Scott has a spine of steel.

Blind squirrels, stopped clocks, and all that.

