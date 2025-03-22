'Good Move': Watch Scott Jennings React to President Trump Revoking Democrats' Security Clearances

Earlier, we told you about President Trump stripping security clearances from several prominent Democrats including Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden and his family.

Scott Jennings went on CNN to react to the revocations.

Reacting to the news of Trump canceling security clearances for Democrats & the Biden family. Good move given the long history of Biden family influence peddling to shady overseas characters and in places like China. pic.twitter.com/GcUUrinKeK — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 22, 2025

Scott is the best thing on CNN.

Who else thinks it is hilarious that Hillary Clinton lost her security clearance? I mean can you IMAGINE how pissed off she is?https://t.co/oLYrM96cZF — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 22, 2025

We always assumed her default setting was ticked off, so not much has changed.

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2025

We've yet to hear Scott say something wrong.

Trump canceling security clearances for Democrats and the Biden family is a necessary move. Why should people tied to foreign influence-peddling have access to classified information? The Biden family has a well-documented history of shady business deals with China, Ukraine, and… — Truth HurtsS (@RealTruthHurtsS) March 22, 2025

This writer just had a lightbulb moment: now it makes sense why Joe and Jill Biden were clamoring to get back into the political game yesterday. We told you about that here.

Did they know the intel gravy train was ending? As a former president, Biden was granted access to briefings, not security clearance, but Trump has now revoked that (as Biden did to Trump in 2021).

My man is singlehandedly the savior of @CNN. The only reason anyone is actually watching the network at all is because of you, Scott. You've got a lot on your shoulders, sir. — Anthony White (@Czarcraft_) March 22, 2025

If CNN were smart, he'd get his own show.

CNN is not smart.

If this pack of rascals applied for a security clearance anonymously none of them would get one.



You'd give an anonymous old fart blossom like Joe Biden a security clearance?



Pretty fkg disconnected from reality. https://t.co/AxCWqQ1kKZ — JLM (@JLM73TX) March 22, 2025

Totally disconnected from reality.

I can't watch CNN it pisses me off. But, I love Scott Jennings and am thankful he can tolerate it https://t.co/ccKZlQ0RLg — Melanie Carter (@Melanie49118432) March 22, 2025

Scott has a spine of steel.

Seriously, is this a hoax, the banner says CNN. Are they reporting truth? https://t.co/KfN2rnE9J4 — NoNo (@NoNo4T) March 22, 2025

Blind squirrels, stopped clocks, and all that.