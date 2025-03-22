The Will of the People: CNN Reports 63% of Americans Support Deporting Illegal...
This Quote From an Australian Official Slamming Trump for Halting University Grants Is...

CBS News Lets Mahmoud Khalil's Wife Describe 'Terrifying' ICE Arrest (but Check Out the Video)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on March 22, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left has made a huge mistake in going all-in on defending Columbia student agitator and Green Card holder Mahmoud Khalil. Kahlil helped facilitate the violent, hostage-taking mobs on the Columbia campus in the fall of 2023/spring of 2024, and the Trump administration is going to make sure those Green Card holders who violate our laws lose the privilege of being in America.

Normal people see this for exactly what it is: Democrats defending the worst of bad actors while turning a blind eye to actual victims.

But the narrative is set, and media are going to keep propping it up for as long as they can:

More from CBS News:

When federal immigration officials confronted Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil inside his New York City apartment building earlier this month, his wife, Noor Abdalla, assumed it was a misunderstanding. She rushed upstairs to their apartment to get documents proving he was a U.S. green card holder.

'My husband was taken away from me in the middle of the night. It was one of the most terrifying times of my life. I don't think I've ever experienced anything scarier than that,' Abdalla described during an interview with Erin Moriarty for 'CBS Sunday Morning' airing on Sunday. It's the first sit-down TV interview Abdalla has given since her husband's arrest on March 8.

Here's a video of that arrest:

Yes, it was.

That's magnitudes more terrifying.

Exactly this.

We see what you did there.

And breaking our laws in violation of his Green Card.

Not more terrifying than that. She and her husband are still alive.

If America is so terrifying, she probably should.

CBS News seems to have forgotten how terrifying it was for Jews on campus, and the two janitors the pro-Hamas mobs held hostage.

Solid advice.

They're the actual victims here. Not Mahmoud Khalil or his wife.

Tags: CIVIL RIGHTS DEPORTATION HAMAS ICE TERRORISM WIFE

