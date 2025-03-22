CBS News Lets Mahmoud Khalil's Wife Describe 'Terrifying' ICE Arrest (but Check Out the Video)

The Left has made a huge mistake in going all-in on defending Columbia student agitator and Green Card holder Mahmoud Khalil. Kahlil helped facilitate the violent, hostage-taking mobs on the Columbia campus in the fall of 2023/spring of 2024, and the Trump administration is going to make sure those Green Card holders who violate our laws lose the privilege of being in America.

Normal people see this for exactly what it is: Democrats defending the worst of bad actors while turning a blind eye to actual victims.

But the narrative is set, and media are going to keep propping it up for as long as they can:

Mahmoud Khalil's wife, Noor Abdalla, says his arrest by ICE agents was "one of the most terrifying" moments of her life. https://t.co/Zr4vt430Uj — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 21, 2025

More from CBS News:

When federal immigration officials confronted Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil inside his New York City apartment building earlier this month, his wife, Noor Abdalla, assumed it was a misunderstanding. She rushed upstairs to their apartment to get documents proving he was a U.S. green card holder. 'My husband was taken away from me in the middle of the night. It was one of the most terrifying times of my life. I don't think I've ever experienced anything scarier than that,' Abdalla described during an interview with Erin Moriarty for 'CBS Sunday Morning' airing on Sunday. It's the first sit-down TV interview Abdalla has given since her husband's arrest on March 8.

Here's a video of that arrest:

She’s being overdramatic. This is a very peaceful arrest. https://t.co/uziw3n0mkQ — Dark Unvarnished Truth (@DarkUnvarnished) March 21, 2025

Yes, it was.

Hey @CBSNews... You know what's even more terrifying? pic.twitter.com/EEO0U1abzp — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) March 21, 2025

That's magnitudes more terrifying.

Yes.



And? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 21, 2025

Exactly this.

Really!? She says this in the midst of the worst genocide in human history? — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) March 22, 2025

We see what you did there.

Should have thought of that before he started openly supporting a txrrorist organization — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) March 22, 2025

And breaking our laws in violation of his Green Card.

Even more terrifying than what Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas faced? She and her husband cheered the brutality. Consequences, how do they work? — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) March 21, 2025

Not more terrifying than that. She and her husband are still alive.

So? She can leave with him when he is deported — AgnesB (@AgnesMBullock) March 21, 2025

If America is so terrifying, she probably should.

The scenes he created were among the most terrifying moments in American Jewish history so maybe she should have stopped him from his foul, wretched, monstrous acts instead of seeking sympathy. https://t.co/7HDgF8IkLm — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 22, 2025

CBS News seems to have forgotten how terrifying it was for Jews on campus, and the two janitors the pro-Hamas mobs held hostage.

I’d suggest not supporting terrorism while on a green card next time. https://t.co/k9fvAut8Fo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2025

Solid advice.

Imagine how the students he targeted felt.

Or the innocent people targeted on 10/7 by the terror group whose tactics he champions. https://t.co/jq4DC2v2hf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 21, 2025

They're the actual victims here. Not Mahmoud Khalil or his wife.