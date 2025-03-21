Shocker! Democrats: More Passionate About Mahmoud Khalil Than Crime Victims or Harassed Jewish Students

Bingo! The Democrats would be well served to listen to this take, but they probably will not.

Mike Lawler just hit the nail on the head.



"What the general public sees is a Democratic Party that is more interested in defending people like Mahmoud Khalil than they are victims of crime here in New York City or Jewish students who have been subjected to vile anti-Semitism" pic.twitter.com/Ij4vQWKYeW — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 21, 2025

The crazy part is Jewish people used to be a reliable voting bloc for Democrats, but they still weren't interested in defending them. That's pretty bad.

Correct. And understand, this isn’t a failure of strategy. This is who the Democrats are.



They defend Khalil and abandon normal Americans because their own ideology demands it.



Don’t let them off the hook by supposing they are just misguided. https://t.co/K4LPDcujfs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2025

Oh, they wholeheartedly believe Jewish people don't deserve to live in peace and safety anywhere in the world, including the United States or Israel. They have made that very clear.

There she goes again interrupting again when she doesn’t like the answer. https://t.co/0wso9rdxcx — kc (@kc123kc) March 21, 2025

In other words, when a Democrat is getting bested, she always steps in.

Lawler hits the nail on the head once again. Let’s not forget that Bowman (sitting at the table) claimed there was no rape, marched in the streets with people calling for an intifada, and supported the encampments.



Thank you @lawler4ny for standing up for Jewish students! https://t.co/tEzidcoCDF — Ethan Fine (@FineEthan) March 21, 2025

Bowman is a clown. Never forget.

That’s exactly what they are doing! https://t.co/l1c2lbA3zl — NewDarkMagaGirl (@NewDarkMagaChic) March 21, 2025

Mike Lawler is absolutely right. The Democratic Party's priorities seem misplaced when they focus more on protecting individuals who support harmful ideologies rather than addressing the real threats facing their communities, like crime and anti-Semitism. It’s time for leaders to… — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) March 21, 2025

Abbey always comes to the defence of the democrat — Kingsley Ogbu🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ogbuking32) March 21, 2025

It never fails.

Mahmoud Khalil should be deported to GTMO! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 21, 2025

With the rest of the people who hate and wish harm on America.

Democrats ran on “When was American ever Great”.



Of course they support groups that call for the end of Western Civilization. — Anon (@Ps4_Reconnoiter) March 21, 2025

Par for the course.

Democrats hate Americans and hate America — Beltran (@13beltran13) March 21, 2025

Yes you are defending him @abbydphillip . Sick. — Rene Weese (@ReneWeese) March 21, 2025

Zohran Mamdani, running for New York mayor, is pro Hamas, supporter of Mahmoud Khalil, and recently had an ad describing his plans for New Yorkers is to have government run grocery stores all over the city. — Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley (@MWS1797) March 21, 2025

He sounds like a run of the mill Commie, actually.

I hope Democrats never change. — Samuel Culper 722 (@alphadognews) March 21, 2025

True. Also, that they never win another election. They are too dangerous to be in charge.