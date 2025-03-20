This Is Gonna HURT! Democrats Reach New Low in NBC Polling and It Warms Our Hearts (WATCH)

What a lovely day! Today marks the official start of spring. In the great state of Wisconsin, the sun is shining. This writer has her Lord of the Rings tumbler full of hot coffee, 'Fellowship of the Ring' is playing on her television while she writes, and the Democratic Party continues to implode.

Yesterday, Shermichael Singleton said the Democratic Party doesn't know what it stands for, and neither does anyone else. And this is on top of polling showing the Democrats are about as popular as a raging case of typhoid. Congressional Democrats are sitting at 21% approval, and now the party as a whole has reached a new low.

WATCH:

The Democratic Party gets hit with more bad news. pic.twitter.com/JxgqlsSHTA — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 20, 2025

Wowza.

55% disapprove of what the Democratic Party is doing.

There was something else interesting in the polling. 65% of respondents in that poll also said they wanted Democrats to 'stick to the issues' and 'not compromise' with President Trump.

There's some discussion to be had by what respondents mean when they say 'stick to the issues.'

Do voters mean issues like the economy, lowering crime, and education? The normal, traditional issues?

Or do they mean the radical positions Democrats are clinging to like the last life raft off the Titanic? You know, abortion, transgender 'rights', and defending violent criminal gang members from deportation?

Any way you paint it, the Democrats are in trouble. Because they've given up on focusing on the core issues in favor of radical Leftist ideology.

What do they actually stand for? I can't figure it out — CLM (@CindyLM1969) March 20, 2025

Whatever Trump is in favor of, they oppose.

"stick to positions" thats not going to achieve much — noise to signal (@NoisetoS) March 20, 2025

No, it's not.

* They have near zero high-quality leaders. Really.



* They sponsor domestic terrorism, and more is being revealed all the time.



* The working man is migrating to MAGA. This used to be a solid constituency for the Dems. No more. — Joe Turco (@JoeTurco) March 20, 2025

All of this is accurate.

So lying, cheating and blatant theft from the American electorate have consequences?



They sure do



And the party leadership (I'm being kind Mr Jefferies, Mr Schumer) are in complete and total denial — Donal from Donegal (@GolferOcd) March 20, 2025

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt.

Keep pushing the trans talking points. Keep pushing that Elon is doing the devil's work by reviewing gov spending. https://t.co/9KXedLLS8q — Justin Smith (@JustinSmith317) March 20, 2025

It's going so well for you, Democrats!

Democrats are going to keep vandalizing Teslas and Tesla dealerships, they're going to keep pushing for men in women's sports and locker rooms, they're going to embrace Hamas, they're going to defend violent criminal illegal immigrants from deportation.

All of this will continue to damage them, both in the polls and at the ballot box.