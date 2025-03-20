Bill Burr Slams 'Tech Nerds' that 'Don't Know How to Talk to Hot...
SAD TROMBONE: We Regret to Inform You That Aaron Rupar Has Lost Faith...
Judiciary Dems' Attempt to Make Trump the One Who Coddles Criminals Is the...
Georgetown’s Hamas Fanboy Gets the Boot: DHS Set to Deport Visa-Holding Propagandist
Stephen Miller Tears Into the Department of Education's 'Radical Left Marxist Bureaucrats'
Trump Sends Invitations to His Signing of Executive Order Abolishing Department of Educati...
Russian Mafia ‘Enforcer’ Nabbed in His Panama City Beach Palace—Turns Out Visa...
We See YOU! Scott Jennings DROPS Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Comedy' to Straight-Up...
Aurora PD Declines to Interrupt Their Donut Break to Help ICE Catch Escaped...
'Roll the TAPE!' Randi Weingarten Blatantly LIES About Wanting Kids Back In School...
Spokesman by Day, Jihadi by Night: Hamza’s Double Life Explains Why Israel Rearranges...
VIP
Hillary Clinton Once Again Reminds Us All How LUCKY We Are That Trump...
Greenpeace OUT: Activist Org Will Likely Fold After Judge Rules It Must Fork...
Mazie Hirono Loses It After GOP Senator Dunks on Her Over Military Deployments...

This Is Gonna HURT! Democrats Reach New Low in NBC Polling and It Warms Our Hearts (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

What a lovely day! Today marks the official start of spring. In the great state of Wisconsin, the sun is shining. This writer has her Lord of the Rings tumbler full of hot coffee, 'Fellowship of the Ring' is playing on her television while she writes, and the Democratic Party continues to implode.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Shermichael Singleton said the Democratic Party doesn't know what it stands for, and neither does anyone else. And this is on top of polling showing the Democrats are about as popular as a raging case of typhoid. Congressional Democrats are sitting at 21% approval, and now the party as a whole has reached a new low.

WATCH:

Wowza.

55% disapprove of what the Democratic Party is doing.

There was something else interesting in the polling. 65% of respondents in that poll also said they wanted Democrats to 'stick to the issues' and 'not compromise' with President Trump.

There's some discussion to be had by what respondents mean when they say 'stick to the issues.'

Do voters mean issues like the economy, lowering crime, and education? The normal, traditional issues?

Or do they mean the radical positions Democrats are clinging to like the last life raft off the Titanic? You know, abortion, transgender 'rights', and defending violent criminal gang members from deportation?

Any way you paint it, the Democrats are in trouble. Because they've given up on focusing on the core issues in favor of radical Leftist ideology.

Whatever Trump is in favor of, they oppose.

No, it's not.

Recommended

We See YOU! Scott Jennings DROPS Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Comedy' to Straight-Up Threaten Conservatives
Sam J.
Advertisement

No, it isn't.

All of this is accurate.

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt.

It's going so well for you, Democrats!

Democrats are going to keep vandalizing Teslas and Tesla dealerships, they're going to keep pushing for men in women's sports and locker rooms, they're going to embrace Hamas, they're going to defend violent criminal illegal immigrants from deportation.

All of this will continue to damage them, both in the polls and at the ballot box.

Tags: APPROVAL APPROVAL RATING DEMOCRATIC PARTY NBC NBC NEWS POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We See YOU! Scott Jennings DROPS Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Comedy' to Straight-Up Threaten Conservatives
Sam J.
Bill Burr Slams 'Tech Nerds' that 'Don't Know How to Talk to Hot Women'
Brett T.
Georgetown’s Hamas Fanboy Gets the Boot: DHS Set to Deport Visa-Holding Propagandist
justmindy
'Leased a BMW With a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE Agency of All Time APART
Sam J.
SAD TROMBONE: We Regret to Inform You That Aaron Rupar Has Lost Faith in the Electorate
Amy Curtis
Judiciary Dems' Attempt to Make Trump the One Who Coddles Criminals Is the FAIL of the Day
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We See YOU! Scott Jennings DROPS Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Comedy' to Straight-Up Threaten Conservatives Sam J.
Advertisement