CNN Contributor NAILS IT When He Says No One Knows What the Democratic Party Stands for Anymore (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 19, 2025
Twitchy

This is a short, but great, clip from CNN.

This writer hadn't heard of Shermichael Singleton before today, but what he says here is 100% truth.

WATCH:

This writer posits the Democrats are in such disarray because President Donald Trump has broken their brains, leading them to cede their party to radical Leftists and the most insane policy positions she's ever seen.

And it doesn't seem like they're going to get back on track any time soon.

They have to untether themselves from the base, but they've elected some of those people to office. Like AOC.

That'll be an ugly, ugly breakup.

At this point, it will take something that dramatic to turn the ship around.

That's part of it.

But President Trump is also very good at baiting the Democrats into exposing their absolute worst sides and they fall for the trap. 

Every. Single. Time.

Yeah, it kind of is unfair to the rest of the panel.

This is also true.

There's a point here.

They're losing a lot of voters.

He's right on target.

No lies detected.

