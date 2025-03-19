CNN Contributor NAILS IT When He Says No One Knows What the Democratic Party Stands for Anymore (WATCH)

This is a short, but great, clip from CNN.

This writer hadn't heard of Shermichael Singleton before today, but what he says here is 100% truth.

The Democrats have no message, no plan, and no leader. Just a ship lost at sea, battered by the winds of their own dysfunction. pic.twitter.com/6FtebGtiJ0 — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) March 19, 2025

This writer posits the Democrats are in such disarray because President Donald Trump has broken their brains, leading them to cede their party to radical Leftists and the most insane policy positions she's ever seen.

And it doesn't seem like they're going to get back on track any time soon.

Democrats are flailing. Until they untether themselves from their angry Leftwing base, they will continuing spiraling down in this dysfunctional embrace. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 19, 2025

They have to untether themselves from the base, but they've elected some of those people to office. Like AOC.

That'll be an ugly, ugly breakup.

Mr. Singleton is correct. @DNC has been exposed, their corruption has been exposed and their lack of character and integrity has been exposed. I was once a Democrat but they have gone too far left, beyond normalcy. The party needs to be burnt to the ground and rebuilt. — MI.SmartAss (@MIsm4rt455) March 19, 2025

At this point, it will take something that dramatic to turn the ship around.

Trump's most effective strategy was to make himself look like an easy take down target, like Howard Dean and the scream. It lulled democrats into a false sense of security that they did not need to make policy proposals or promises that might be difficult to keep. The complete… — Peter Rhoads (@petepango) March 19, 2025

That's part of it.

But President Trump is also very good at baiting the Democrats into exposing their absolute worst sides and they fall for the trap.

Every. Single. Time.

You and Scott. That is unfair — Goran N (@gorannik0) March 19, 2025

Yeah, it kind of is unfair to the rest of the panel.

The Democrat parody stands for hate driven opposition and nothing more. There's no strategy, message or leadership - no ideas, no solutions, no plan - just scream and panic about whatever @realDonaldTrump does no matter how it projects on the Left. pic.twitter.com/Xqm4igVMIp — InspectorGadget (@Go_Gadget_Go_) March 19, 2025

This is also true.

I disagree. You know what the Democrat Party stands for! You may not like it or want to publicly agree w/it but it has been clearly stated. Abortion up until birth, gender transitions on kids, sex w/minors, massive govt, uncontrolled govt spending, perpetual war, globalization. — lindaf3 (@lindaf35) March 19, 2025

There's a point here.

He ain't wrong. The Democrats lost me years ago. https://t.co/Vc00a6bHBk — Adam B. Coleman, The Black Dr. Manhattan (@wrong_speak) March 19, 2025

They're losing a lot of voters.

Not only does the Democrat Party have little to offer, President Trump is actively charting out a clear vision for the future of our country. One that is staunchly America First, patriotic, and unapologetic both at home & abroad. https://t.co/RAdYQcDncg — Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) March 19, 2025

He's right on target.

The Democrat Party is comprised of 4 things

1. Angry black women

2. Angry white women

3. Angry Hispanic women

4. Effeminate men that are led by 1-3@RubinReport @CarmineSabia https://t.co/tEkGVXDfEW — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) March 19, 2025

No lies detected.