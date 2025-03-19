She's BAAAAAAACK! Hillary Clinton AGAIN Calls for Censorship of Free Speech to Protect 'How We Think'

Hillary Clinton is a political bad burrito.

Just when you think it's gone away, it comes back. With a vengeance.

It's been very clear for a long time that Clinton has her eye on social media censorship and the suppression of free speech because that's the only way her fellow Democrats can cling to power.

She was in Berlin, Germany this week to once again call for government control of information, because it will control how (and what) we think and stop 'autocrats'.

Here's a thread from Jonathan Turley:

Hillary Clinton is now speaking in Berlin. It has been a love fest for the Clintons. Clinton started by trashing “the government I the United States” as now supporting “autocrats”… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 18, 2025

This is 100% pure, unadulterated projection, by the way.

…Clinton immediately turned to the need to control information which “controls what we think.” She insisted that there must be a protection for “facts” : a chilling message from one of the most outspoken champions for censorship and speech regulations. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 18, 2025

Guess who gets to determine what 'facts' are.

Clinton and her minions, of course.

…Clinton is the perfect personification of the goal to crate “A New World Order: Based on European Values”. It is American values that are a bit more of a challenge for a leader who called on the EU to use the Digital Services Act to censor Americans. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 18, 2025

Hard pass.

Here's some video of Clinton's remarks:

“Information determines how we think”: At the World Forum in Berlin, an irate @HillaryClinton warns about technology being “weaponized” to enable the spread of unapproved information.



“Where there are no facts that are agreed upon, that happen right before your eyes, & you have… pic.twitter.com/gudgeR97K6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 19, 2025

Realize where we are and what Democrats will do if they ever get back into power.

What a repulsive thing for her to say. Un-American, in fact. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 18, 2025

That's Hillary Clinton in a nutshell: repulsive and un-American.

There is an inverse relationship between the amount of time Hillary is on camera and is actually heard speaking and her popularity. I hope she continues to give speeches around the United States. It would be hard for the Republican Party to buy better advertising. — Harmonicminer (@harmonicminer) March 18, 2025

This is true. The ads for the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential race write themselves.