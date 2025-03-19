Bill Kristol Shares Another Fever Dream Article Including Quotes From 'Veterans' Who Happe...
Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla,...
OOF! Karoline Leavitt Just Ended Tim Walz in Under 10 Seconds (Phony 'Man...
Early Voting Begins in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race That Could Shape National Politics...
All the Good Things: Justine Bateman Hopes Children Learn to Appreciate Elon Musk's...
Violence Is Cool Again: Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel Tells Audience NOT to Vandalize Teslas...
'LEGIT THOUGHT THIS POSTER WAS A JOKE'! Bernie Sanders and AOC Promote 'Fighting...
Sec. Duffy Threatens to Snatch NY Subway’s Allowance ... Keep It Safe or...
FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six...
Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the...
Greg Gutfeld Hands Tim Walz a Mirror to Help Explain When the Dems...
New Jersey Democrat Turns St. Patrick’s Day into a Boozy Toddler Taxi Disaster,...
Tim Walz Explains Why He Had Trouble Resonating With Male Voters (Just TRY...
There's a Target on Elon Musk

She's BAAAAAAACK! Hillary Clinton AGAIN Calls for Censorship of Free Speech to Protect 'How We Think'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hillary Clinton is a political bad burrito.

Just when you think it's gone away, it comes back. With a vengeance.

It's been very clear for a long time that Clinton has her eye on social media censorship and the suppression of free speech because that's the only way her fellow Democrats can cling to power.

Advertisement

She was in Berlin, Germany this week to once again call for government control of information, because it will control how (and what) we think and stop 'autocrats'.

Here's a thread from Jonathan Turley:

This is 100% pure, unadulterated projection, by the way.

Guess who gets to determine what 'facts' are.

Clinton and her minions, of course.

Hard pass.

Here's some video of Clinton's remarks:

Recommended

Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla, Save the Country'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Realize where we are and what Democrats will do if they ever get back into power.

That's Hillary Clinton in a nutshell: repulsive and un-American.

This is true. The ads for the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential race write themselves.

Tags: CENSORSHIP FREE SPEECH GERMANY HILLARY CLINTON TECHNOLOGY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla, Save the Country'
Grateful Calvin
OOF! Karoline Leavitt Just Ended Tim Walz in Under 10 Seconds (Phony 'Man Card' Status: TORCHED)
Doug P.
Bill Kristol Shares Another Fever Dream Article Including Quotes From 'Veterans' Who Happen to Hate Musk
Amy Curtis
Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the DUMBEST Things We've Ever Read
Amy Curtis
FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six Words
Amy Curtis
Violence Is Cool Again: Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel Tells Audience NOT to Vandalize Teslas (Wink, Wink)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla, Save the Country' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement