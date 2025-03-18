It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and...
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump...
Trump’s Savage Video Flex: 'Hey, Illegals, Snag the CBP App' ... or Get...
Stranded Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of America
CBS News Compares Tren De Aragua to Irish Immigrants
Report Reveals Republicans Lose Faith in Science As Democrats Leverage Lab Coats for...
Lincoln Project Wants to Know If You’re Better Off Than You Were 8...
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their...
NSW Premier: Repealing Hate Speech Laws Would Crush Multiculturalism’s Feels, So Free Spee...
They'll NEVER Get It! Democrats Did Some Soul-Searching and Decided TikTok Is to...
AP Retracts Tulsi Gabbard Hit Piece Confusing Putin for Modi
Resistance Is Futile: Democratic Party’s 'Fresh Faces' Plunges DNC Credibility Into Laugha...
Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING...

We Found Another DOGE Forebear! Watch Joe Biden Warn in 2010 Medicare Fraud Will Bankrupt the Country

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We've already told you how Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were sounding pretty DOGE-y when it came to addressing Social Security and Medicare waste and fraud.

But fifteen years and two Donald Trump administrations later, the Democratic Party is singing (screaming?) a different tune on controlling the bloat of government spending.

Advertisement

For decades, they've used the nation's two biggest entitlements as a slush fund. Those of us who can do basic math know the numbers don't add up and -- absent real reform -- both Social Security and Medicare will go belly-up.

There was a time when Democrats acknowledged this.

Including former President Joe Biden:

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Which is why we're in the mess we're in today.

In a bygone era, yes.

They're not the only ones.

Trump broke so many people.

Recommended

Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy
Advertisement

Imagine what we don't know about.

Now keep that in mind as the Left screams about DOGE.

It would be wild -- in the best way -- if controlling fraud and wasteful spending was enough to keep Medicare and Social Security in the black.

Advertisement

They only paid it lip-service and are now mad someone's actually doing something about it.

Probably. Give them time.

A big, giant yes.

Yep. Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

How long before Democrats try taking credit for DOGE?

Tags: JOE BIDEN MEDICAID MEDICARE SOCIAL SECURITY SPENDING DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump Supporters' …
Brett T.
Trump’s Savage Video Flex: 'Hey, Illegals, Snag the CBP App' ... or Get Yeeted Back Home the Hard Way
justmindy
Stranded Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of America
Brett T.
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their 'Moment' and LOL
Grateful Calvin
Lincoln Project Wants to Know If You’re Better Off Than You Were 8 Weeks Ago
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call justmindy
Advertisement