We Found Another DOGE Forebear! Watch Joe Biden Warn in 2010 Medicare Fraud Will Bankrupt the Country

We've already told you how Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were sounding pretty DOGE-y when it came to addressing Social Security and Medicare waste and fraud.

But fifteen years and two Donald Trump administrations later, the Democratic Party is singing (screaming?) a different tune on controlling the bloat of government spending.

For decades, they've used the nation's two biggest entitlements as a slush fund. Those of us who can do basic math know the numbers don't add up and -- absent real reform -- both Social Security and Medicare will go belly-up.

There was a time when Democrats acknowledged this.

Including former President Joe Biden:

2010. VP Joe Biden: We waste a heck of a lot of money. One third of Medicare goes to nothing useful. We have to figure out how to stop it from bankrupting the country.



Welcome to DOGE. pic.twitter.com/VVhZo1LAi3 — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 17, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

All for show. They were lining their pockets with Taxpayer money as they pretended to do the opposite. — LandOfHoy (@eileen_hoy69517) March 17, 2025

Which is why we're in the mess we're in today.

So what you are telling me is Obama would support DOGE!?



Figures. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) March 17, 2025

In a bygone era, yes.

They've abandoned all their so-called values to be in opposition to Trump. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 17, 2025

They're not the only ones.

Trump broke so many people.

In 2022, the Federal Government Accountability Office found $247,000,000,000 in improper payments made across 82 programs, including $81B from Medicaid & $47B from Medicare.



That's $250B. In one year. That they know about. And publicly reported. pic.twitter.com/gCvmS2Q9Nv — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) March 17, 2025

Imagine what we don't know about.

Now keep that in mind as the Left screams about DOGE.

The US government sent $2.7 TRILLION in Medicare & Medicaid money overseas to people who were NOT eligible to receive it.



That’s 8% of our national debt.



Medicare isn't going broke. The money is being stolen. pic.twitter.com/1YVDuKzctY — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) March 17, 2025

It would be wild -- in the best way -- if controlling fraud and wasteful spending was enough to keep Medicare and Social Security in the black.

15 years ago, they recognized the problem and the waste. They were unwilling to do anything about it. Fast forward 15 years and they are screaming at @DOGE for doing what they were unwilling to do. Go figure. — Lance Edelman (@Lance_Edelman) March 17, 2025

They only paid it lip-service and are now mad someone's actually doing something about it.

Probably. Give them time.

A big, giant yes.

So not to long ago all these people sounded like Trump and Musk. Now beacuse it’s Trump saying it they flip flop what a time line we are on https://t.co/LT1oaTjUQz — Rob Black (@therobblackshow) March 17, 2025

Yep. Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

DOGE originated with the democrats. https://t.co/1kCc2sVnW2 — BlackDogTrucker (@ftcandle) March 18, 2025

How long before Democrats try taking credit for DOGE?